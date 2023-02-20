Best teams for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Only a select few Genshin Impact characters can perform well in a variety of roles. The five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan is one such character and is an incredibly dynamic recruit for any Genshin player’s roster of playable characters.

Yelan is currently available as a recruitable character on her “Discerner of Enigmas” banner. This is only her second even banner run, which makes her an extremely exclusive character that most players likely missed out on before.

Whether you’re still planning on wishing for the Hydro archer or already have her and are wondering what kind of team suits her, there are many different factors to consider. Here is everything you need to know about creating a great team composition for Yelan.

How to create a good team comp for Yelan

Yelan’s immense versatility marks her as one of Genshin’s strongest characters.

Although she can perform decently as a primary damage dealer, her strong suit is as a secondary damage-dealing force, filling in the gaps between the primary damage dealers’ cooldowns. She is also a fairly solid support character but generally functions best when she is primarily playing as the secondary damage dealer with a bit of an underlying support role.

With this in mind, a general outline for a strong Yelan team is as follows.

The first character on this team should be a primary damage dealer that plays well with the Hydro element and Yelan’s general skillset.

The second team member should be Yelan. She is easily one of Genshin’s strongest secondary damage dealers and effortlessly shines in this role.

The third character should be some kind of support asset. This role can be filled by Yelan, but it is generally a better idea to have her function primarily as a secondary damage dealer.

The final team member can be any kind of character but should be chosen based on what the team needs the most. This may be a healer, a shielder, or even another damage dealer depending on the team composition that players choose.

The five best Yelan team compositions in Genshin Impact

Generally, the best team for Yelan to be on is one that primarily focused on either the Hyperbloom or Vaporize elemental reaction. This means some of the best characters she can be on a team with are:

Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu

Four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling

There are certainly other characters that can perform well with Yelan but these ones are the best of the best for complementing her unique skillset. With these unique characters in mind, here are five of the best team compositions for Yelan that players can create.

1) Yelan, Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Nahida

This is a very costly team composed of four unique five-star characters, but the power this composition exemplifies together is well worth the cost. The combination of these elements results in a team that is primarily centered around the Hyperbloom elemental reaction.

In this team, all four characters can mostly function in any role that they are needed in. Yelan will work as either a secondary damage dealer or support, Raiden Shogun can play as support, secondary damage dealer, or primary damage dealer, Kokomi should mostly function as a support and healer, and Nahida can be a primary damage dealer, support, or secondary damage dealer.

Because this team has two Hydro characters, players will gain Hydro elemental resonance. This means they will be afflicted by the Pyro element for 40 percent less time and also increases the maximum health points by 25 percent. Yelan’s entire skillset scales based on how much health she has, so ensuring that she has a lot of it is instrumental for her success on the battlefield.

But Yelan’s “Turn Control” first ascension passive skill also grants her more health depending on how many unique elements are present on the team.

If one element type is present, then the maximum health points are increased by six percent.

If two element types are present, then the maximum health points are increased by 12 percent.

If three element types are present, then the maximum health points are increased by 18 percent.

If four element types are present, then the maximum health points are increased by 30 percent.

Because of this skill, double Hydro is actually the best way to maximize Yelan’s potential. Combining the double Hydro bonus with the three unique elements bonus grants a total health increase of 43 percent.

2) Yelan, Hu Tao, Xingqiu, and Zhongli

If you’re seeking a different team centered on another elemental reaction, this powerful lineup may be the one for you. The skillsets of these four characters combined work immensely well for the Vaporize elemental reaction.

Hu Tao will be the primary damage dealer on this team and will thus spend the most time on the battlefield dishing out intense Pyro damage against enemies. Yelan will fill in the gaps between Hu Tao’s cooldowns and effortlessly apply Hydro to ensure that the powerful Vaporize elemental reaction is activated.

Xingqiu also functions as a secondary damage dealer helping to apply Hydro and fill in the gaps between Hu Tao’s skills. Having him on the team also ensures that Yelan keeps the powerful Hydro elemental resonance health bonus.

Lastly, Zhongli joins the roster to provide the toughest shields in Genshin and ensure the team stays safe. His powerful Geo skillset and shields are especially useful for Hu Tao due to her unique health-draining skillset.

3) Yelan, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu

This team is another solid lineup for producing the Hyperbloom elemental reaction. Nahida works as the primary damage dealer applying Dendro to foes for Yelan and Xingqiu both to then apply Hydro on. Once again, Yelan retains that powerful Hydro elemental resonance thanks to the addition of a secondary Hydro character in this lineup.

The final member of this team, which is Kuki Shinobu, then comes in to apply the Electro element, which will successfully activate Hyperbloom. Kuki Shinobu also has a solid healing skillset that will ensure the team stays healthy and safe during combat.

4) Yelan, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, and Nahida

Raiden Shogun and Nahida are two of Genshin’s best characters and arguably the two very best, which is why they join Yelan once again in this lineup. This team is another option that is built around the Hyperbloom elemental reaction.

In this lineup, Nahida functions as the primary damage dealer, while Yelan will fill in the gaps between her cooldowns and can also grant support where needed. Raiden Shogun functions in the same way as Yelan and may thus work as either a secondary damage dealer or support depending on where players need her.

Generally, it is the best idea to build both Yelan and Raiden Shogun in a way that allows them to easily switch between being a secondary damage dealer and support. This allows them to be very versatile and will serve the entire team well. The last team member is Zhongli, who lives up to his role as a powerful support and provides immensely tough shields to ensure his teammates stay safe.

This team does not grant the double Hydro elemental resonance bonus, but it does grant a 30 percent maximum health point bonus due to the presence of four unique elements. There is also the potential of creating different elemental reactions with this lineup because it has four elements, which means that it does have some different bonuses to make up for lacking the Hydro elemental resonance one.

5) Yelan, Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, and Bennett

As far as Yelan team compositions go, this is one of the least costly but still powerful options. Both Xiangling and Bennett are four-star characters that most Genshin players have likely already obtained.

Yelan and Raiden Shogun are both exclusive five-stars, but players can work toward obtaining them both for this lineup and use substitutes if needed. This team composition is built around both the Overloaded and Vaporize elemental reactions.

Raiden Shogun works as the primary damage dealer on this team while Yelan once again works as a secondary damage dealer filling in the gaps. Yelan’s Hydro is immensely crucial on this lineup because she is instrumental in the Vaporize elemental reaction.

Xiangling is also a secondary damage-dealing unit but instead works to apply Pyro for the Overloaded elemental reaction that will be activated in combination with Raiden Shogun’s Electro. The final member of this powerful team is Bennett, a dynamic character that can both efficiently apply Pyro and also grants helpful healing support. Bennett’s elemental burst will also grant an attack increase that is immensely useful for the rest of his party.