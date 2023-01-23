Genshin Impact unites the 4 Archons in a special video celebrating Lantern Rite

Another installment of Genshin Impact’s annual Lantern Rite festival has made its way to Teyvat and brought with it a focus on community and celebration. In honor of this festive occasion, miHoYo has rolled out a short but sweet video that unites all of Teyvat for Liyue’s special event.

There are many precious scenes featured throughout the trailer but the one that has fans most excited is the meeting between the four known Archons of Teyvat. Mondstadt’s Anemo Archon Venti, Liyue’s Geo Archon Zhongli, Inazuma’s Electro Archon Raiden Shogun, and Sumeru’s Dendro Archon Nahida dine together and toast in honor of the Lantern Rite season.

Image via miHoYo

The four unique Archons have thus far only been seen by players in their respective regions, with only four out of the seven being unveiled thus far. They exist as gods dedicated to watching over their distinctive areas of Teyvat.

Although all seven of the Archons are members of the same exclusive group with immense power, players have never actually seen them interact in Genshin. They have all mentioned each other numerous times but have yet to unite for players to see, which has made a meeting between the Archons become a popular ask among the community.

Thus, the short scene within the “Lantern Rite Promotional Video: Dream Upon a Lantern” featuring a private meeting among the Archons has fans quite ecstatic. It’s not a storyline point for now, but it does provide some hope that the Archons may officially unite at some point in the future.

Image via miHoYo

While the union between four of the gods of Teyvat is the scene from this video that fans are discussing the most, a few other moments are also hot topics in the Genshin community. This promotional video is already beloved among the community because it gives players a rare look at their favorite characters simply relaxing and hanging out instead of fighting off danger and being in mortal peril.

One scene features a Liyue character club of Hu Tao, Xiangling, Chongyun, and Xinqiu making their way to the area where most of the festivities for the event take place.

Image via miHoYo

Another scene features Liyue natives Ganyu and Keqing handing out lanterns to children. More notably, Jean and Barbara from Mondstadt are featured in the background and look over at the Liyue duo excitedly. Fans know that Jean and Barbara are sisters yet rarely get a chance to actually see the duo interact since they are both always busy with their Mondstadt work, so it’s quite nice to see them both relaxing and enjoying the special occasion.

Image via miHoYo

One of the most popular scenes in the trailer features the siblings Kamisato Ayaka and Kamisato Ayato wandering around the festival together. Just like Jean and Barabara, so too is this pair of siblings often too busy with work to spend time relaxing together.

Image via miHoYo

At another point in the trailer, Klee and Qiqi are seen racing through the streets of Liyue. Klee is known for being a fiery bundle of chaos while Qiqi is generally more laid back, which is demonstrated prominently in this video. This duo has not been seen interacting before since Klee is from Mondstadt and Qiqi is from Liyue, which has fans excited to see the interactions between the two tiny characters.

Image via miHoYo

In what might be the most humourous scene of the trailer, Albedo from Mondstadt, who is a big brother-like figure for Klee, wanders around the Liyue festival searching and calling out for the tiny Pyro character. An explosion takes place behind him and he immediately turns and runs toward it.

Klee is known for her explosions, which are signature not only to her personality but also to her playable Pyro skillset. Thus, Albedo of course knows that wherever chaos and explosions are found, so too will Klee be.

Image via miHoYo

The ending of the trailer then shifts to showcase meetings between Teyvat’s many characters that players have not previously seen interact. The first scene in the ending sequence features a crossover between three of Teyvats regions as Albedo and Klee from Mondstadt, Qiqi from Liyue, and Tighnari and Collei from Sumeru enjoy the Lantern Rite fireworks together.

Image via miHoYo

Somewhere else in Liyue, Xiangling and her bear friend Guoba, Yoimiya, and Dori are more focused on playing with sparklers but turn to watch the explosive fireworks when they begin.

Image via miHoYo

Performers from three of Teyvat’s regions unite in another scene that depicts Yun Jin, Barbara, and Nilou focusing on dancing together and sharing their performance knowledge rather than watching the fireworks.

Image via miHoYo

Cyno from Sumeru and Arataki Itto from Inazuma engage in an intense game that appears to possibly be Genshin’s epic card-battling mode called Genius Invokation TCG. Meanwhile, Mona from Mondstadt enjoys a meal while watching the festive show.

Image via miHoYo

Elsewhere, a meeting of word lovers from all across Teyvat occurs as Hu Tao the poet, Yae Miko the owner of Yae Publishing House, and Xingqiu the avid bookworm enjoy a book together.

Image via miHoYo

The wandering samurai yet to find a place to call home Kaedehara Kazuha and the captain of The Crux Beidou are featured in another scene where they are surrounded by Lantern Rite’s many lanterns. Although they are from different regions of Teyvat, the duo have a solid friendship since Kazuha has been a temporary member of Beidou’s crew since they took him in after the tragic loss of his close friend.

Image via miHoYo

Three of Teyvat’s government branch overseers are depicted standing together as Yashiro Commissioner Kamisato Ayato of the Kamisato Clan, The Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing Ningguang, and the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius Jean enjoy Liyue’s spectacle together.

Image via miHoYo

Lastly, the video transitions to showcase the Traveler and Paimon sitting with Xiao, the notably antisocial Adeptus, as they watch the lanterns float across the sky together. The video then comes to an end as a sky lit up by Liyue’s lanterns is showcased.

Image via miHoYo

Players have met so many unique characters throughout their Teyvat travels and seeing them all interact in such a wholesome way is a wonderful way to celebrate another installment of Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival. Liyue’s special event is all about bringing people together and miHoYo has managed to extend this concept to its community through this heartwarming video.

Image via miHoYo

The Lantern Rite festival special event is currently live and will be until Feb. 6. Thus, any player hoping to jump in on this year’s festivities or simply seeking Primogems should be sure to jump into Liyue’s festival soon since the next one won’t occur until 2024.