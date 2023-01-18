Genshin Impact finally adds a feature players have been requesting for years

The latest Genshin Impact update, Version 3.4, brought many exciting additions like the arrival of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, another installment of Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival, and a Sumeru expansion into the Desert of Hadramaveth. But while these changes are all big and exciting, one smaller change has players perhaps even more excited.

After years of fans asking and hoping for a change, miHoYo has finally added a marker on Teleportation Waypoints that allows players to determine whether it is located aboveground or underground. This might seem like a very simple and small change, but any Genshin play knows that this is a dramatic quality-of-life improvement for the game.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Teyvat’s many Teleportation Waypoints are immensely helpful for navigating around the sprawling world. But sometimes, they cause more frustration than help because they are difficult to find or players teleport to them only to find themselves underground rather than aboveground like they had wished.

Luckily, these are now problems of the past thanks to the new marker that was released in the Version 3.4 update. This marker system doesn’t just apply to Teleportation Waypoints but also appears on any Domains that are located underground.

Sumeru has been an area that is especially riddled with many caverns and tricky underground areas, so this update could not have come at a better time. Players can determine whether a Teleportation Waypoint or Domain is located on the surface or underground by looking at the icon for the location on the map.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

If a small black circle with a white box is located on the icon, players will know that it is not on the surface. Clicking on any underground Domain or Teleportation Waypoint now brings up a helpful hint that says “located in non-outdoor area” to remind players once again that the location they are seeking is not simply out in the surface world.

Players have been frustrated by the lack of indication on Teleportation Waypoints and Domains for years, but this frustration has now come to an end. Although the change was not one of the prominently featured additions of the Genshin Version 3.4 update, it is quite a popular one and many players have been expressing their immense gratitude for the small but immensely important change.

Really simple but effective quality of life improvement in the new Genshin update: teleport waypoints now have a different marker on the map if they’re underground rather than on the surface. — Glen (@MrFlabyo) January 18, 2023

Best part about this update is that I can now SEE which teleport points are underground#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/QPiCZbOzFE — Spider 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Spiderbot11) January 18, 2023

The new underground marker system doesn’t apply to bosses yet, but perhaps miHoYo will continue to expand upon the feature in the future to make the experience of exploring Teyvat even more efficient.