20 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact

The vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is packed with a variety of different gameplay mechanics that offer players almost limitless options. One unique gameplay feature that exists outside of the regular battle-centric gameplay and offers a break from the dangers of the outside world is the unique Serenitea Pot housing system.

The Serenitea Pot is a tiny portable realm housed within a teapot that players can decorate however they wish and travel to at any time for a break from the trials of Teyvat. This system first arrived with lots of assets for players to place down on their own but later introduced a special feature called replication.

Genshin’s replication feature allows any Traveler to upload their own unique furniture arrangements for other players to place in their own homes. The created designs are called Replicas and many Travelers have been utilizing this feature to showcase their immense creativity.

Designing your own unique home within the Serenitea Pot is certainly a fun task but can also be a rather laborious one.

Many players may find the burden of designing eased by adding some incredible designs carefully crafted by other players into their portable homes.

How to use a Serenitea Pot replication code in Genshin Impact

Players can utilize a Serenitea Pot replication code by first heading into their teapot. Once there, Travelers will want to open the Replica page.

The button or key needed to open this page will vary depending on which platform players are on and what their key binding settings are. Players can check which button they need to utilize by opening settings, selecting key bindings or buttons, and locating the option that says “open the settings menu (within Serenitea Pot/The Cat’s Tail).”

Once players have found the correct button, they then simply need to select this button whilst within their Serenitea Pot. This will open the Replica page. Players should then select the “use Replica ID” option located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Selecting this option will then prompt players to enter an ID code. Any code for a valid Replica can be entered here, but players will only be able to see Replicas that were created within the same server region as them.

While the current Replica restrictions mean players cannot utilize creations that were assembled outside of their own region, many players have found workarounds to this by reassembling a popular design within a different region and sharing it as a separate code. This means if players find a particular design they hope to add to their Serenitea Pot that is from another region, they can still try to search around for a duplicate of that design in their correct region.

After entering a Serenitea Pot replication code Travelers can then select the “preview” option to see what the Replica looks like in their game. This also allows players to see all the required furniture they will need to actually permanently place the Replica within their own Serenitea Pot and how many assets they already have for the set.

Best Serenitea Pot codes in Genshin

Now that you know how to utilize a Replica code, here are some of the best Serenitea Pot codes that Travelers have created thus far.

1) Dais of Wisdom

Players will want to spend all their Serenitea Pot time outdoors hanging around the stunning Dais of Wisdom. This scenic Replica is a great spot for players to place a companion down to regularly visit and talk with.

Replica ID: 39283864038

Server: NA

NA Server

Sumeru Teapot

Sublime Spicewood:Dais Of Wisdom



Replica ID: 39283864038

total furnishing count: 134

2) Dreamland Garden

The lanterns along a wooden path will guide players through this enchanting garden that looks especially stunning after the sun goes down.

Replica ID: 17984806273

Server: AS

3) Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms

Travelers can take a stunning scenic walk through a seemingly endless field of Peach Blossom trees with this Replica.

Replica ID: 22089232666

Server: NA

4) Azure Waterfalls

The Sumeru scenery features a plethora of greenery and waterfalls sure to enhance the look of any Genshin player’s Serenitea Pot.

Replica ID: 65225822413

Server: AS

5) Sakurazaki Estate

Any Genshin player seeking a grand entrance for their actual house within the Serenitea Pot will love this Sakurazaki Estate Replica design. The creator of this design went all out with carefully constructed custom stairs, a bridge built piece by piece, and stunning pink trees finishing off the entire build.

Replica ID: 5150677709

Server: AS

6) Lothlórien

This Replica looks like a miniature palace fit for any Hydro character. Water features are located in abundance throughout this design and the atmosphere is perfectly tranquil which makes it an excellent addition for any Genshin players teapot.

While this design fits perfectly within the vast world of Genshin, it’s actually a design straight out of The Lord of the Rings franchise. The creator was heavily inspired by the woodland realm of Lothlórien when creating this and named the Replica design after it.

Replica ID: 17791014245

Server: US

7) Azure Dreamland Garden

The Azure Dreamland Garden Replica is a perfect split between a bustling market and a blooming garden. Any player looking to add some color to their Serenitea Pot will love the life that this creation brings.

Replica ID: 60983034199

Server: AS

8) Noble’s Abode

If you’re looking to create your own Inazuman estate capable of rivaling the Raiden Shogun’s then the Noble’s Abode Replica is the perfect addition to your Serenitea Pot. This intricate creation truly allows players to have what feels like a palace of their own.

Replica ID: 26575436735

Server: AS

9) The Magical Forest house

The layout of this Replica makes the Sumeru house within the Sublime Spicewood realm layout feel truly magical.

Replica ID: 39356527302

Server: EU

10) House on the beach

Players can elevate their homes with this beautiful beachside layout. This Replica places the Serenitea Pot house atop a hill overlooking the water and is even complete with a swing that players can sit on to take in the stunning scenery.

Replica ID: 43596122082

Server: US

11) Santa’s Cottage

Players can enjoy a year-round winter wonderland with this stunning Santa’s Cottage Serenitea Pot layout.

Replica ID: 60835138827

Server: EU

12) Ghibli Island

This Replica seems to be inspired by the creations of Studio Ghibli and features aspects reminiscent of structures seen in Howl’s Moving Castle and Castle in the Sky. It is a very detailed and intricate build composed primarily of Mondstadt furnishings and will add a whimsical aesthetic to any player’s teapot.

Replica ID: 9205974799

Server: US

saving my genshin teapot designs so here's my ghibli island (green load, easy mod)



13) The Shire

This may be the crossover of many Genshin players’ dreams as it features a Replica of one of the most iconic locations from The Lord of the Rings.

Replica ID: 22280469439

Server: AS

14) Inazuma Private Onsen

After a long day of traveling across Teyvat players can kick back and relax in this Inazuma Private Onsen Replica design. The setting sun within the Silken Courtyard Inazuma layout makes this a particularly stunning design for players to take in the view from.

Replica ID: 17784391793

Server: US

15) Floating Island at Nodoka Terrace

This magical build floats up off the ground to offer players a secret hideaway and a great viewing spot. The details of this creation are impressive with a stunning tree decorated with lights, custom stairs, and many kinds of greenery scattered around the entire creation.

Replica ID: 4913012462

Server: US

Teapot code for my floating island build at Nodoka Terrace: 4913012462



Teleport area -> center/main area -> floating garden



16) Sanctum Garden

This Replica makes use of the stunning Sumeru furnishing pieces to create a garden so intricate it looks like it could be a real location from the Dendro region.

Replica ID: 43755305919

Server: AS

17) Crescent Valley

This extraordinary rock formation and the home on top of it were created with the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha in mind. The creator of this Replica made it a home for Kazuha to settle down in after his many years of endless journeying.

While this home was made for Kazuha, it is easily an excellent addition to any player’s Serenitea Pot. The unique rock formation with a home on top of it is truly one of the best Replica designs out there.

Replica ID: 69526917810

Server: AS

18) Remnants of Vore

Players seeking an overgrown and mysterious addition for their Serenitea Pot may like the Remnants of Vore Replica, which features many ancient ruin pieces overrun with lots of greenery.

Replica ID: 5111790672

Server: AS

19) Okino House

Another Studio Ghibli-inspired build is among the most impressive Genshin Replicas out there. This creation, which is a replication of the Okino Residence from Kiki’s Delivery Service, is covered in detailed greenery and is absolutely stunning to look at.

Replica ID: 9295531275

Server: EU

20) Swimming Pool on a Summer Island

Players missing the summertime aesthetic from Genshin’s series of Midsummer Island Adventure events can keep the summer fun going in their Serenitea Pot with this swimming pool Replica design.

Replica ID: 22195319106

Server: EU