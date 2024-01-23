35 prettiest locations in Genshin Impact to take in the scenery

The expansive and ever-expanding world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is packed with an abundance of stunning locations you can visit. With so much gameplay content always available, you might forget to stop and take in the breathtaking views around you.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking to take a break from fighting foes and instead take in the scenery, you’re in luck because Teyvat has an exceptional amount of stunning locations. Here are the most stunning locations that Genshin has to offer across all of Teyvat.

The most beautiful locations in Genshin Impact

1) Qingce Village in Liyue

This peaceful village in Liyue features a sprawling flower field packed with vibrant flora contrasted against the bright blue water. It makes for quite a peaceful and intriguing sightseeing location.

Qingce Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2) Amakumo Peak in Inazuma

You can enjoy a stunning gradient skyscape located near the formidable Thundering Manifestation. In addition to the sky in this area always being vibrant, there are also many rock formations floating in to make for an overall magical scene.

Amakumo Peak. Screenshot by Dot Esports

3) Sangonomiya Shrine in Inazuma

This stunning Shrine is tied to the appearance of Sangonomiya Kokomi herself and features pastel shells, pearls, and water. It has an overall bubbly and bright appearance that is unlike anything else in all of Teyvat.

Sangonomiya Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) Devantaka Mountain in Sumeru

You can take in an especially intriguing view from Devantaka Mountain where a massive Ruin Golem that’s out of commission is situated. The mechanical nature of this beast looks especially staggering in contrast with the abundance of greenery on and around it.

Devantaka Mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

5) Central Laboratory Ruins in Fontaine

Massive watery cubes are suspended in midair at the Central Laboratory Ruins, and the result is one truly unbelievable scenery.

Central Laboratory Ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6) Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma

Both the Grand Narukami Shrine itself and the panoramic view of Inazuma that exists from this massive mountain make for an amazing viewing spot. The mountain where the Shrine is located also has a continuously circling spiral staircase you can traverse up or down to truly take in the sight from all possible angles.

Grand Narukami Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

7) Dragonspine in Mondstadt

This always-snowy Dragonspine is currently the only spot where you can enjoy an everlasting winter. The extreme danger of the harshly cold environment presents a unique challenge for sightseers, but the splendid snowy expanse is worth the effort.

Dragonspine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

8) Vanarana in Sumeru

The verdant area of Vanarana is packed with beautiful towering lilypads that will make you feel small in the grand region of Sumeru.

Vanarana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

9) The Jade Chamber in Liyue

Ningguang’s prestigious floating structure offers an impressive view of Liyue. It’s impossible to truly capture the marvelous view at this location because you need to walk around the entire structure to actually take in all this location has to offer.

The Jade Chamber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

10) Stormterror’s Lair in Mondstadt

The ruins of Stormterror’s Lair offer a tremendous view of Mondstadt when you climb all the way up Decarabian’s Tower, which is situated right in the middle of the area.

Stormterror’s Lair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

11) Wangshu Inn in Liyue

The special treehouse destination called Wangshu Inn is quite an impressive sight. It stands out because it is situated in an otherwise flat area and is a spot you can marvel at from afar or ome you can visit to take in the surroundings.

Wangshu Inn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

12) Sumeru City in Sumeru

You can view this lush area best from the banks situated around the lake that surrounds the City of Sumeru, but actually venturing into and around the city will also yield many impressive sights.

Sumeru City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

13) Dawn Winery in Mondstadt

The sprawling fields of Diluc’s Dawn Winery are quite picturesque, especially when viewed at sunset.

Dawn Winery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

14) Chinju Forest in Inazuma

The area of Chinju Forest in Inazuma is perpetually in an evening state no matter the time of day around the rest of Teyvat. Because of this, you can always visit to find the unique glowing flowers situated around the forest.

Chinju Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

15) Starsnatch Cliff in Mondstadt

Traversing to the very top of Starsnatch Cliff will reward you with a view of some of Mondstadt’s key landmarks including Mondstadt City and Dragonspine. The lights of the City of Mondstadt are especially eye-catching from this vantage point at night.

Starsnatch Cliff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

16) Dar al-Shifa in Sumeru

If you travel to the area around Dar al-Shifa and get close to the entrance of the Dendro Hypostasis lair, you’ll find a striking view of The Mausoleum of King Deshret, which looks breathtaking from a distance. The desert region of Sumeru also features especially vibrant sunsets that are quite extraordinary when viewed from this area.

Dar al-Shifa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

17) Liyue Harbor in Liyue

Like the City of Mondstadt, Liyue Harbor also looks quite nice at night due to how many lights it has around. It’s quite an expansive city and you can not only take in all of its intricate details but also view the floating Jade Chamber hovering above it.

Liyue Harbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

18) Serpent’s Head in Inazuma

There was once a massive serpent that roamed Inazuma, but now all that remains of this mythical beast is its skeletal remains. Various fossils of this serpent are scattered around the area and are quite a sight to behold.

Serpent’s Head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

19) Luhua Pool in Liyue

The mystical area of Luhua Pool is a tranquil and relaxing spot to watch a sunset or sunrise.

Luhua Pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

20) Inazuma City in Inazuma

Inazuma’s main city is composed primarily of harsh stone that contrasts beautifully with the bright Cherry Blossom trees found all around and the various bold spots of greenery. Petals from these trees will also regularly rain down from the sky as you meander around.

Inazuma City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

21) The Valley of Dahri in Sumeru

A massive mechanical beast, otherwise known as a Ruin Golem, is on full display at The Valley of Dahri and makes for a truly mind-blowing view.

The Valley of Dahri. Screenshot by Dot Esports

22) Enkanomiya in Inazuma

The special, secret unlockable area of Enkanomiya features a wondrous, mystical, and mysterious area sure to wow all who manage to unlock it.

Enkanomiya. Screenshot by Dot Esports

23) Pardis Dhyai in Sumeru

The vibrant and lush area of Pardis Dhyai encapsulates everything that is essential to Sumeru in one breathtaking location. This unique spot is a small paradise for the people of Sumeru and all who visit it will understand why.

Pardis Dhyai. Screenshot by Dot Esports

24) Mt. Aocang in Liyue

The home of the Adeptus Cloud Retainer is an excellent spot to relax and take in the view. The specific mountain itself is a sight worth seeing as are the surrounding areas of Liyue all around it.

Mt. Aocang. Screenshot by Dot Esports

31) Court of Fontaine in Fontaine

The City of Fontaine is extremely elegant and features some impressive architecture all throughout. The main city in each region never disappoints, but the Court of Fontaine is especially spectacular.

Court of Fontaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

26) Mt. Kanna in Inazuma

The hidden area within the center of Mt. Kanna boasts a beautiful glowing tree, small balls of light constantly shifting around, and glowing flora. It is truly otherwordly and well worth the effort required to reach it.

Mt. Kanna. Screenshot by Dot Esports

27) Apam Woods in Sumeru

Apam Woods is a gigantic, sprawling forest packed with towering trees. This area is rather mystical due to its fantastical nature and looks tremendous no matter the time of day.

Apam Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

28) The Depths of Mt. Yougou in Inazuma

The hidden area located deep within Mt. Yougou features a mysterious twisted tree surrounded by Inazuma’s signature Cherry Blossom trees. It’s a rather unique sight which makes up for the work you have to do to unlock it.

The Depths of Mt. Yougou. Screenshot by Dot Esports

29) The Chasm in Liyue

The vast Chasm of Liyue is a massive crater-like area that hides many secrets throughout its mines. It’s also rather tremendous looking when you look down on it from above.

The Chasm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

30) The Dwelling in the Clouds in Liyue

This wondrous location requires you to have completed some prerequisites before you can access it. Pictures certainly don’t do it justice, but if you venture to this spot yourself then you’ll find a stunning view of Liyue situated far above the clouds.

The Dwelling in the Clouds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

31) Port Ormos in Sumeru

The largest port in all of Sumeru is situated among massive trees. It has quite a few buildings you can visit and interesting characters to talk to, but it is also a dazzling sight to take in from afar.

Port Ormos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

32) Thalatta Submarine Canyon in Fontaine

Pretty much every area underwater in Fontaine is a spectacle, but one of my favorites is Thalatta Submarine Canyon. This area is especially vibrant and quite open which makes swimming around to take in the scenery easy.

Thalatta Submarine Canyon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

33) City of Mondstadt in Mondstadt

You can see all of Mondstadt from the roof of the building located to the left of the Knights of Favonius building, and it’s quite a sight to behold. From here, you can spin around to see the Anemo Archon statue, the Favonius Cathedral, the spinning Windmills of Mondstadt, Cider Lake, and the snowy mountain of Dragonspine.

City of Mondstadt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

34) Opera Epiclese in Fontaine

The Opera Epiclese, which acts as Fontaine’s courthouse and theater, is an architectural marvel, both inside and out. It’s surrounded by many grand fountains, including the Fountain of Lucine you can visit to use Hydro Sigils.

Opera Epiclese. Screenshot by Dot Esports

35) Salacia Plain in Fontaine

The entirety of the Salacia Plain area is pretty, but the Seaworn Cavern featuring the remains of an ancient and massive creature is by far the most impressive part.

Salacia Plain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Teyvat is currently ever-expanding and is sure to add even more stunning areas when the next regional update occurs. The next region set to be added is Natlan, which is based on the Pyro element.

After that, we can expect to see even more expansions take place as HoYoverse continues down its roadmap to fully complete all of Teyvat.