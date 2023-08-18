How to get and use Hydro Sigils in Genshin Impact

There are many ways to earn massive rewards around the Hydro region of Fontaine in Genshin Impact. Obtaining Hydro Sigils to spend is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to obtain rewards in Fontaine, but figuring out how to actually find and spend them can be tricky.

How do you find Hydro Sigils in Genshin Impact?

Hydro Sigils are an exploration reward so you can only earn them from exploring the Hydro region of Fontaine. You can earn Hydro Sigils from opening chests scattered around Fontaine, from completing one-time Domains around the region, or from leveling up Fontaine’s Statues of the Seven.

Where do you use Hydro Sigils in Genshin Impact?

You can visit the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine to spend your Hydro Sigils after you first unlock it. Each level of the fountain will cost you another batch of Hydro Sigils to unlock.

How do you unlock the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact?

To unlock the Fountain of Lucine, all you need to do is walk up to it and you’ll get a pop-up telling you that you can now spend your Hydro Sigils there. Even though the actual unlocking part is easy, actually locating this fountain can be tricky, especially for Travelers who are new to the Fontaine region.

You can reach the fountain by heading across the water from the Court of Fontaine over to the Marcotte Station. The easiest way to access this area is to summon an aquabus to ride, otherwise, you’ll have to swim across a massive body of water to reach this area.

Once you’ve made it across, follow the path down toward the Opera Epiclese. You’ll find the Fountain of Lucine sitting in the center of the area right in front of it and as soon as you get close to it you will then receive a pop-up telling you that it is now usable.

The fountain is right by Fontaine’s stunning courthouse. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

You can teleport to the Fountain of Lucine at any time from your map after you have unlocked it.

All Fountain of Lucine rewards in Genshin Impact

For every 30 Hydro Sigils you obtain, you can obtain rewards by bisiting the Fountain of Lucine and turning them in to progress to the next level. You can drop however many Hydro Sigils you have at any point, but you’ll only be rewarded once you have desposited the 30 required to reach the next level.

Level Rewards One You’ll receive one Fragile Resin, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. Two You’ll receive two Acquaint Fate, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. Three You’ll receive two Philosophies of Equity, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. Four You’ll receive one Midlander Sword Billet, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. Five You’ll receive one Crown of Insight, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. Six You’ll receive two Philosophies of Justice, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. Seven You’ll receive two Acquaint Fate, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. Eight You’ll receive one Fontaine Shrine of Depths key, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. Nine You’ll receive two Philosophies of Order, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora. 10 You’ll receive two Acquaint Fate, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,00 Mora.

The Fountain of Lucine will be expanded to have more reward levels beyond the initial 10 as has been the case with other Sigil systems across Teyvat, but for now, these are the only known rewards. Once the other rewards for higher levels become known, they will be added here.

