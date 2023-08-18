How to get all Fontaine Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact

Fontaine has brought a new land to explore in Genshin Impact, along with an array of both returning and new features. Shrines of Depths are scattered all over Teyvat, including the latest region, and you’ll need to find their keys.

There are four Shrines of Depths in Fontaine, similarly to previous regions, since its launch on Aug. 15.

Each previous region features 10 of them, so six more are expected to release in Fontaine with upcoming updates, up until the next Genshin cycle.

Getting Shrine of Depth keys is no small feat, but their rewards will be worth your while. Those rare and precious keys give access to Shrine of Depth temples, whose walls can be unlocked by those keys. Inside, you’ll find a chest with some precious items going to your inventory.

There are four Shrines in Fontaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll recognize Shrines of Depths by their characteristic architecture, with blue walls to indicate they’re locked.

Here is how to get all four Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact.

How to get Fontaine Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact

In Mondstadt and Liyue, there were some specific ways to get Shrine of Depths keys, in addition to the traditional Statue of the Seven offerings. But afterwards, the way to obtain them was more straightforward.

Level up the Statue of the Seven

In Fontaine, obtaining Shrine of Depths keys will also be pretty straightforward—but not simple. You will get half of them by offering Hydroculus to any Statue of the Seven from the region, which will raise their level.

Here are all levels and number of offerings required to get two Fontaine Shrine of Depths keys.

You’ll have to explore the whole region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Two: 20 Hydroculus

Level Four: 25 Hydroculus (67 in total)

More keys will likely become available as new areas are introduced to Fontaine with future updates, raising the overall amount of Hydroculus to collect and levels of the Statue of the Seven.

Level up the Fountain of Lucine

You’ll need a LOT of them to get the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s the equivalent of the Tree of Dreams from Sumeru. You can obtain Hydro Sigils by completing content in Fontaine.

Upon completing the Archon quest of Fontaine, you’ll unlock the Fountain of Lucine, whose level you’ll be able to raise by giving those Seals.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail’s next update has fans convinced miHoYo ‘hates’ Genshin Impact

To obtain one more Shrine of the Depths key from Fontaine, you’ll need to raise the Fountain to level eight. The current maximum level is set at 10, which means you’ll need to complete almost the whole region’s content to get it (approximately 80 percent of what it has to offer).

It’s still unclear how to get the last Shrine of the Depths key in Fontaine. This article will be updated when the information is known.

About the author