Honkai: Star Rail’s next update has fans convinced miHoYo ‘hates’ Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has been around since Sept. 28, 2020, and is miHoYo’s most popular game overall, but Honkai: Star Rail rose up as a competitor when it was released on April 23, 2023. And although Genshin has been around for years, many highly requested changes have yet to make their way to Teyvat while Honkai: Star Rail is already set to receive a massive QoL feature that players have been frequently requesting in Genshin.

On Aug. 10, miHoYo shared a blog highlighting some of the features and changes Honkai: Star Rail will be receiving in the future. Starting in the Version 1.3 update, all players’ Trailblaze Power will be raised from the current 180 maximum to 240. Once this limit is reached, Trailblazers will also accumulate a certain amount of the surplus Trailblazer Power into Reserved Trailblaze Power they can then use later on.

With the current systems in both games, players have to log on around two times per day to make full use of all the Trailblaze Power and Original Resin they generate. In Honkai: Star Rail, one Trailblaze Power is restored every six minutes which means 240 is recovered every 24 hours while in Genshin one Original Resin is restored every eight minutes which means players get 180 Resin every 24 hours.

Honkai: Star Rail’s Trailblaze power system is pretty similar to Genshin’s Original Resin system, so players are frustrated that after years of asking for a feature like this for Genshin one is already being delivered to Honkai: Star Rail. Fans have been asking for improvements to the world of Teyvat for years, yet no real QoL changes ever really arrive in Genshin, so this latest improvement for Honkai: Star Rail has fans convinced that miHoYo just “hates” Genshin.

I’m genuinely starting to think Hoyo hates Genshin pic.twitter.com/4EtiJRu5y5 — doro44 💙 (@doro44twitch) August 11, 2023

Since Honkai: Star Rail first launched, players have drawn many comparisons between the two games and longtime Genshin players have been adamant since the start that Honkai: Star Rail boasts many features Genshin players have been requesting for years. MiHoYo is implementing one massive change that seems to be inspired by their latest game with Genshin’s version 4.0 update which will redo the entire party loading system to make it more visually stunning and animated, but this is the first big QoL change that the game has seen in a long time.

Honkai: Star Rail has seen upgrade after upgrade and seems to become better with each and every update that the devs release. Any concerns or issues players find seem to almost immediately be fixed or amended in the next update while Genshin is riddled with issues players have been begging to be fixed for years.

OKAY FOR REAL THOUGH HONKAI: STAR RAIL W AFTER W



YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW STRESSED I GET MAKING SURE MY TRAILBLAZE POWER ISN'T CAPPED THANK GOD 😩 pic.twitter.com/oXyfHIix47 — Enviosity (@Enviosity) August 11, 2023

While players are happy about the change arriving in Honkai: Star Rail, those who also play Genshin can’t help but feel disappointed that the newer game is seeing more improvements while Genshin remains left behind. On Reddit, one fan said that although Honkai: Star Rail is only a three-month-old game it has had “better QoL improvements” than Genshin, a three-year-old game, and the very reason players are so frustrated by the situation.

Another player pointed out how “both games have basically the same UI and energy mechanic” but that the similarities “suddenly stop” when it comes to QoL features. Genshin and Honkai: Star Rail are extremely similar in most ways, but unfortunately, this doesn’t include many of the features players care about most.

The QoL improvements also seem to extend to another one of miHoYo’s games, Honkai Impact 3rd as this game has also seen consistent advancements in every patch while Genshin remains left behind even though it is the dev’s biggest game.

It's not Mihoyo hating Genshin, but Genshin's dev team simply refusing to improve the game, while both HI3 and HSR keep getting quality of life improvements with every patch.



Genshin devs don't care. pic.twitter.com/TTCOVLY7Cy — Scath (@LoveXMachina) August 11, 2023

Genshin players have been vocal about the changes they’d like to see implemented for years, but for now, it seems only the devs who are directly working on Honkai: Star Rail are really listening. So if there’s a change you’re hoping for in Genshin, there is at least a decent chance you can still enjoy that improvement, just not in Teyvat as you’ll instead have to head over to Honkai: Star Rail.

