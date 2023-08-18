Genshin Impact 4.0 achievements: Every achievement added in the 4.0 update

There is a lot to explore with the massive Hydro region of Fontaine that arrived in the Version 4.0 update of Genshin Impact. But if you don’t know where to begin, then following the achievements that arrived with it is a great place to start.

Genshin has a ton of achievements and many of them are hidden until you complete the task required to unlock them. Here’s a breakdown of the achievements included in Genshin Impact’s Version 4.0 update.

All Genshin 4.0 achievements

Here are all of the regular achievements that arrived in the Version 4.0 update of Genshin. You will receive a varying amount of Primgoems depending on what each achievement entails and some also come with a special namecard after finishing all achievements in the category.

Mortal Travails: Series IV

Achievement Task Reward Land of Fair Springs Obtain the power of Hydro by interacting with a Statue of Seven as the Traveler. Five Primogems Renart the Deceiver Collect the full “Fables de Fontaine” series. Five Primogems Robben versus Chesterton Collect the full “Robben versus Chesterton: Iridescent Brooch” series. Five Primogems Compendium of Misery Collect the full “The History of the Decline and Fall of Remuria” series. Five Primogems

Finishing all of the Mortal Travails: Series IV achievements will reward you with the Achievement: Mariner namecard.

Fontaine: Dance of the Dew White Springs (I)

Achievement Task Reward Continental Explorer: Land of Harmonious Springs (I) Light up the map by visiting the Statues of Seven at the Beryl region, the Court of Fontaine region, and the Belleau region. Five Primogems Font of all Waters (I) Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the Court of Fontaine area, the Beryl area, and the Belleau area. 10 Primogems Like Waters Clear Raises the Statues of Seven in Fontaine to the highest level. 20 Primogems Dew Song Raise the Fountain of Lucine to the maximum level. 20 Primogems Tides Will Guide You Home (I) Follow six Seelie in the Belleau region, the Court of Fontaine region, and the Beryl region. Five Primogems Tides Will Guide You Home (II) Follow 12 Seelie in the Belleau region, the Court of Fontaine region, and the Beryl region. 10 Primogems Tides Will Guide You Home (III) Follow 24 Seelie in the Belleau region, the Court of Fontaine region, and the Beryl region. 20 Primogems Waveriding Treasure Hunter (I) Open 60 chests from the Beryl region, the Belleau region, and the Court of Fontaine region. Five Primogems Waveriding Treasure Hunter (II) Open 120 chests from the Beryl region, the Belleau region, and the Court of Fontaine region. 10 Primogems Waveriding Treasure Hunter (III) Open 240 chests from the Beryl region, the Belleau region, and the Court of Fontaine region. 20 Primogems Waveriding Adventurer (I) Complete three Time Trials from around the Court of Fontaine area, the Beryl area, and the Belleau area. Five Primogems Waveriding Adventurer (II) Complete six Time Trials from around the Court of Fontaine area, the Beryl area, and the Belleau area. 10 Primogems Waveriding Adventurer (III) Complete 12 Time Trials from around the Court of Fontaine area, the Beryl area, and the Belleau area. 20 Primogems Ann in Wonderland Finish the tale of the Narzissenkreuz Adventure team. 10 Primogems Limner, Dreamer, and Robotic Dog Discover the secret hiding in Elynas. 10 Primogems

Once you complete all of the Fontaine: Dance of the Dew White Springs (I) achievements, you will be rewarded with the Fontaine: Judgment namecard.

Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV

Achievement Task Reward End of the Eternal Return Vanquish the Aeonblight Drake in co-op mode. 10 Primogems Dance Like You Want to Win! Eliminate Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal while playing with other Travelers. 10 Primogems Ever So Slightly Inferior Defeat the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network while in co-op mode. 10 Primogems Desert-Dwellers’ Rite of Passage Eliminate the Setekh Wenut while you’re exploring Teyvat with other players. 10 Primogems The Greenery Out of Space Defeat the Dendro Hypostasis with other Travelers. 10 Primogems Presumption of Guilt Beat the Iniquitous Baptist in co-op mode. 10 Primogems Proof of the Reed Sea Conqueror Eliminate the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis with other players. 10 Primogems A Successful Hunt Vanquish the Emperor of Fire and Iron in co-op mode. 10 Primogems The Power of Science is Staggering! Finish one instance of the “Icewind Suite” challenge while in co-op mode. 10 Primogems

These achievements are not specifically related to the Hydro region of Fontaine but did arrive alongside it in the Version 4.0 update. All of them can only be completed in co-op mode and you will unlock the Achievement: Orbis namecard after completing all of the Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV achievements.

All Genshin 4.0 hidden achievements

All of these Version 4.0 achievements are hidden, so you won’t see them displayed until after you have completed the required task to unlock them.

Wonders of the World

Achievement Task Reward Welcome to Fontaine Finish a ride on the aquabus. Five Primogems Waterworld Future Gaze at the “water” underneath the “surface.” Five Primogems Angle Eraser Suppress the beastly rift using the power of the crystals. Five Primogems Core Cooling Make the rolling lake become calm once again. Five Primogems The White Ship “She’s sailing on the sea of dreams…” Five Primogems Encyclopedia of Natural Philosophy Use the glass wall and the unreadable book to unveil the gathering place of an old society. Five Primogems A Fontainian Message Have a sociable chat with Virgil. Five Primogems Nothing but a Hound Dog… Help Mamere fix Seymour. Five Primogems It’s Fish, I Added Fish Try a taste of the wonderful “birthday cake” with the Melusine. Five Primogems Sogno di Volare Finish a fight on the Antoine Roger Aircraft. Five Primogems Birth of the Modern Clock Help Puca figure out how to “use” the ore. Five Primogems Aesthetics of Ugliness And so Fontaine takes two steps further toward beauty. Five Primogems Like Tears in the Rain Discover the impostor among the Hunter’s Rays. Five Primogems These Are a Few of My… …Favorite Things. Five Primogems An Eye for an Eye Take care of the pesky Bullet Barnacles. Five Primogems Do You Believe In Rapture? Help to build a Blubberbeast paradise. Five Primogems Hardships Experienced… “To obtain the holy blade that might defeat the demon king, the knight broke into the ancient city, sealed using magic…” Five Primogems And After That… “The knight defeated the demon king, saving the imprisoned princess. Light has returned to the kingdom…” Five Primogems A Study in Sable Find the “special subject” of the Institute of Natural Philosophy’s study. Five Primogems Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea Go with the flow… Five Primogems Truly Mouthwatering! Aid Henri in changing his fate. Five Primogems Song of the Ancients Listen to the melody of ancient eons. Five Primogems Ninianne of the Lake Defeat the legendary Ninianne of the Lake. Five Primogems Vivianne of the Lake Defeat the legendary Vivianne of the Lake. Five Primogems Ocean Circuit Judge Defeat the legendary Ocean Circuit Judge. Five Primogems Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden Defeat the legendary Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden. Five Primogems Fading Veteran Defeat the legendary Fading Veteran. Five Primogems Swords of the Gorge Defeat the legendary Swords of the Gorge. Five Primogems Iron Viscount Defeat the legendary Iron Viscount. Five Primogems The Fairy Knight Twins Defeat the legendary Fairy Knight Twins. Five Primogems Fontaine Expects That Everyone Will Do Their Duty Return an item to its rightful owner. Five Primogems In Search of Frittered Time Reach level 10 Reputation in Fontaine. 20 Primogems Blubby, Chubby, Creative Evolution Stay with the small Blubberbeast as it becomes big and strong. Five Primogems The White Path Between Two Rivers Lose in a battle against the legendary Hunter’s Ray. Five Primogems Cell, Splinter Use either Pneuma or Ousia-based attacks to interrupt the Breacher Primus’s special stress state. Five Primogems Too Hot to Handle! Consistently try to freeze Tainted Hydro Phantasms. Five Primogems Funerary Storm Apply a Pneuma attack to weaken the whirlwind that the Coppelia creates during the performance’s peak moment. Five Primogems The King Is Dead, Long Live the King! Interrupt the searing coronation of the Emperor of Fire and Iron. Five Primogems Icebound Oath Apply an Ousia attack to get rid of the shield the Coppelius creates during the climax of the performance. Five Primogems Like Water Disappearing Into Water Learn about the “prophecy” that has been circulating around the Hydro region of Fontaine. Five Primogems A Detective in Action Investigate the truth while posing as Lyney’s attorney. Five Primogems A Twist of Great Magic Watch the Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale deliver a verdict of not guilty. Five Primogems Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur Finish the “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur.” 10 Primogems Once Upon a Time in Fleuve Cendre Learn about Navia’s father while visiting the Spina di Rosula’s stronghold. Five Primogems Lennék én folyóvíz Listen to the Oceanid’s call and connect to her consciousness. Five Primogems As Light Rain Falls Without Reason Finish “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.” 10 Primogems Tragedy Repeats Itself Unveil the truth behind the serial disappearances case. Five Primogems Office on the Avenue Bear witness to many miscellaneous matters in the Court of Fontaine. Five Primogems Not Your Average Joe Create a special blend of coffee. Five Primogems Aesthetic Critique Hear Depierris’ theories regarding “aesthetics.” Five Primogems A Sudden Squall Listen to Laune’s work travails. Five Primogems Second Childhood Play with the children and hear their story. Five Primogems

Since all of these hidden achievements fall under the Wonders of the World category, you won’t get any special reward for completing them beyond the Primogems you obtain for each one.

