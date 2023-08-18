Genshin Impact 4.0 achievements: Every achievement added in the 4.0 update

You'll earn lots of Primogems for completing these.

Lyney holding Lynette's hand and his top hat while the duo perform together onstage.
Image via miHoYo

There is a lot to explore with the massive Hydro region of Fontaine that arrived in the Version 4.0 update of Genshin Impact. But if you don’t know where to begin, then following the achievements that arrived with it is a great place to start.

Genshin has a ton of achievements and many of them are hidden until you complete the task required to unlock them. Here’s a breakdown of the achievements included in Genshin Impact’s Version 4.0 update.

All Genshin 4.0 achievements

Here are all of the regular achievements that arrived in the Version 4.0 update of Genshin. You will receive a varying amount of Primgoems depending on what each achievement entails and some also come with a special namecard after finishing all achievements in the category.

The Hydro region of Fontaine sitting on top of a massive waterfall.
Fontaine is massive even though 4.0 only features just one small part of it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Mortal Travails: Series IV

AchievementTaskReward
Land of Fair SpringsObtain the power of Hydro by interacting with a Statue of Seven as the Traveler. Five Primogems
Renart the DeceiverCollect the full “Fables de Fontaine” series. Five Primogems
Robben versus ChestertonCollect the full “Robben versus Chesterton: Iridescent Brooch” series.Five Primogems
Compendium of MiseryCollect the full “The History of the Decline and Fall of Remuria” series. Five Primogems

Finishing all of the Mortal Travails: Series IV achievements will reward you with the Achievement: Mariner namecard.

Fontaine: Dance of the Dew White Springs (I)

AchievementTaskReward
Continental Explorer: Land of Harmonious Springs (I)Light up the map by visiting the Statues of Seven at the Beryl region, the Court of Fontaine region, and the Belleau region.Five Primogems
Font of all Waters (I)Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the Court of Fontaine area, the Beryl area, and the Belleau area.10 Primogems
Like Waters ClearRaises the Statues of Seven in Fontaine to the highest level.20 Primogems
Dew SongRaise the Fountain of Lucine to the maximum level.20 Primogems
Tides Will Guide You Home (I)Follow six Seelie in the Belleau region, the Court of Fontaine region, and the Beryl region. Five Primogems
Tides Will Guide You Home (II)Follow 12 Seelie in the Belleau region, the Court of Fontaine region, and the Beryl region. 10 Primogems
Tides Will Guide You Home (III)Follow 24 Seelie in the Belleau region, the Court of Fontaine region, and the Beryl region. 20 Primogems
Waveriding Treasure Hunter (I)Open 60 chests from the Beryl region, the Belleau region, and the Court of Fontaine region. Five Primogems
Waveriding Treasure Hunter (II)Open 120 chests from the Beryl region, the Belleau region, and the Court of Fontaine region. 10 Primogems
Waveriding Treasure Hunter (III)Open 240 chests from the Beryl region, the Belleau region, and the Court of Fontaine region. 20 Primogems
Waveriding Adventurer (I)Complete three Time Trials from around the Court of Fontaine area, the Beryl area, and the Belleau area.Five Primogems
Waveriding Adventurer (II)Complete six Time Trials from around the Court of Fontaine area, the Beryl area, and the Belleau area.10 Primogems
Waveriding Adventurer (III)Complete 12 Time Trials from around the Court of Fontaine area, the Beryl area, and the Belleau area.20 Primogems
Ann in WonderlandFinish the tale of the Narzissenkreuz Adventure team.10 Primogems
Limner, Dreamer, and Robotic DogDiscover the secret hiding in Elynas. 10 Primogems

Once you complete all of the Fontaine: Dance of the Dew White Springs (I) achievements, you will be rewarded with the Fontaine: Judgment namecard.

Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV

AchievementTaskReward
End of the Eternal ReturnVanquish the Aeonblight Drake in co-op mode.10 Primogems
Dance Like You Want to Win!Eliminate Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal while playing with other Travelers.10 Primogems
Ever So Slightly InferiorDefeat the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network while in co-op mode.10 Primogems
Desert-Dwellers’ Rite of PassageEliminate the Setekh Wenut while you’re exploring Teyvat with other players. 10 Primogems
The Greenery Out of SpaceDefeat the Dendro Hypostasis with other Travelers. 10 Primogems
Presumption of GuiltBeat the Iniquitous Baptist in co-op mode. 10 Primogems
Proof of the Reed Sea ConquerorEliminate the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis with other players. 10 Primogems
A Successful HuntVanquish the Emperor of Fire and Iron in co-op mode.10 Primogems
The Power of Science is Staggering!Finish one instance of the “Icewind Suite” challenge while in co-op mode. 10 Primogems

These achievements are not specifically related to the Hydro region of Fontaine but did arrive alongside it in the Version 4.0 update. All of them can only be completed in co-op mode and you will unlock the Achievement: Orbis namecard after completing all of the Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV achievements.

All Genshin 4.0 hidden achievements

All of these Version 4.0 achievements are hidden, so you won’t see them displayed until after you have completed the required task to unlock them.

Wonders of the World

AchievementTaskReward
Welcome to FontaineFinish a ride on the aquabus.Five Primogems
Waterworld FutureGaze at the “water” underneath the “surface.”Five Primogems
Angle EraserSuppress the beastly rift using the power of the crystals.Five Primogems
Core CoolingMake the rolling lake become calm once again. Five Primogems
The White Ship“She’s sailing on the sea of dreams…”Five Primogems
Encyclopedia of Natural PhilosophyUse the glass wall and the unreadable book to unveil the gathering place of an old society. Five Primogems
A Fontainian MessageHave a sociable chat with Virgil. Five Primogems
Nothing but a Hound Dog…Help Mamere fix Seymour.Five Primogems
It’s Fish, I Added FishTry a taste of the wonderful “birthday cake” with the Melusine.Five Primogems
Sogno di VolareFinish a fight on the Antoine Roger Aircraft.Five Primogems
Birth of the Modern ClockHelp Puca figure out how to “use” the ore. Five Primogems
Aesthetics of UglinessAnd so Fontaine takes two steps further toward beauty.Five Primogems
Like Tears in the RainDiscover the impostor among the Hunter’s Rays.Five Primogems
These Are a Few of My……Favorite Things.Five Primogems
An Eye for an EyeTake care of the pesky Bullet Barnacles. Five Primogems
Do You Believe In Rapture?Help to build a Blubberbeast paradise.Five Primogems
Hardships Experienced…“To obtain the holy blade that might defeat the demon king, the knight broke into the ancient city, sealed using magic…”Five Primogems
And After That…“The knight defeated the demon king, saving the imprisoned princess. Light has returned to the kingdom…”Five Primogems
A Study in SableFind the “special subject” of the Institute of Natural Philosophy’s study.Five Primogems
Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the SeaGo with the flow…Five Primogems
Truly Mouthwatering!Aid Henri in changing his fate.Five Primogems
Song of the AncientsListen to the melody of ancient eons.Five Primogems
Ninianne of the LakeDefeat the legendary Ninianne of the Lake. Five Primogems
Vivianne of the LakeDefeat the legendary Vivianne of the Lake.Five Primogems
Ocean Circuit JudgeDefeat the legendary Ocean Circuit Judge.Five Primogems
Dobharcu, Lord of the HiddenDefeat the legendary Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden.Five Primogems
Fading VeteranDefeat the legendary Fading Veteran. Five Primogems
Swords of the GorgeDefeat the legendary Swords of the Gorge.Five Primogems
Iron ViscountDefeat the legendary Iron Viscount.Five Primogems
The Fairy Knight TwinsDefeat the legendary Fairy Knight Twins. Five Primogems
Fontaine Expects That Everyone Will Do Their DutyReturn an item to its rightful owner. Five Primogems
In Search of Frittered TimeReach level 10 Reputation in Fontaine. 20 Primogems
Blubby, Chubby, Creative EvolutionStay with the small Blubberbeast as it becomes big and strong. Five Primogems
The White Path Between Two RiversLose in a battle against the legendary Hunter’s Ray. Five Primogems
Cell, SplinterUse either Pneuma or Ousia-based attacks to interrupt the Breacher Primus’s special stress state.Five Primogems
Too Hot to Handle!Consistently try to freeze Tainted Hydro Phantasms.Five Primogems
Funerary StormApply a Pneuma attack to weaken the whirlwind that the Coppelia creates during the performance’s peak moment.Five Primogems
The King Is Dead, Long Live the King!Interrupt the searing coronation of the Emperor of Fire and Iron. Five Primogems
Icebound OathApply an Ousia attack to get rid of the shield the Coppelius creates during the climax of the performance.Five Primogems
Like Water Disappearing Into WaterLearn about the “prophecy” that has been circulating around the Hydro region of Fontaine. Five Primogems
A Detective in ActionInvestigate the truth while posing as Lyney’s attorney. Five Primogems
A Twist of Great MagicWatch the Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale deliver a verdict of not guilty.Five Primogems
Prelude of Blancheur and NoirceurFinish the “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur.”10 Primogems
Once Upon a Time in Fleuve CendreLearn about Navia’s father while visiting the Spina di Rosula’s stronghold. Five Primogems
Lennék én folyóvízListen to the Oceanid’s call and connect to her consciousness.Five Primogems
As Light Rain Falls Without ReasonFinish “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.”10 Primogems
Tragedy Repeats ItselfUnveil the truth behind the serial disappearances case.Five Primogems
Office on the AvenueBear witness to many miscellaneous matters in the Court of Fontaine.Five Primogems
Not Your Average JoeCreate a special blend of coffee. Five Primogems
Aesthetic CritiqueHear Depierris’ theories regarding “aesthetics.”Five Primogems
A Sudden SquallListen to Laune’s work travails.Five Primogems
Second ChildhoodPlay with the children and hear their story. Five Primogems

Since all of these hidden achievements fall under the Wonders of the World category, you won’t get any special reward for completing them beyond the Primogems you obtain for each one.

