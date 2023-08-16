Even though you’ve pretty much just met the residents of Fontaine, trouble follows you as it always does in Genshin Impact and you’ll quickly find yourself defending the Pyro character Lyney in a murder trial against the Hydro Archon herself.

The Hydro Archon Furina is the goddess of justice, so going up against her in a trial is quite daunting. But as long as you play your cards right, your new friend Lyney’s innocence will be proven.

How to win Lyney’s trial in Genshin Impact

To win Lyney’s trial against Furina, you’ll need to become a proper detective and refute all incorrect evidence by choosing the correct answers to reveal the truth and prove his innocence. Version 4.0 has essentially brought a court mini-game into Teyvat and this won’t be the only time you need to progress through it, but Lyney’s trial is the very first instance of it.

Furina will present a series of events and you’ll need to correct them to save Lyney. Screenshot via Dot Esports

All Refutation answers for Lyney’s actions in Genshin Impact

The game starts with Furina laying out her claims, so you’ll need to listen to what she says before you actually take action. Once she’s done stating her case, your job is to refute each claim she made with proof to prove Lyney’s innocence and win the trial against Furina.

Lyney attacked Halsey

First, select “identify loopholes” on the “Lyney attacked Halsey” event. This will open an evidence page, but you should already start on what you need to refute this claim, which is “Lyney’s Statement,” so select the “refute” option to shut down Furina’s claims and correct this part of the story.

Lyney kidnapped Halsey

Select “identify loopholes” on the “Lyney kidnapped Halsey” event. On this page, navigate to “The Voice in the Oratrice Core Chamber” evidence and use it to “refute” the event.

Lyney knocked Cowell out

Follow the same process as before, first selecting “identify loopholes” followed by the next event, which is “Lyney knocked Cowell out.” Select “The Young Lady’s Clothes” as evidence followed by “refute” to knock out this claim.

Make sure you choose the correct evidence to refute each event. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once these three events have been correctly refuted, a cutscene will play as Paimon corrects all of Furina’s claims for you so you score a Successful Refutation. After this, you’ll need to go through a few scenes before you’ll have another mini-game to tackle before you can successfully win the trial.

Evidence answer for Lyney’s trial in Genshin Impact

The next task you’ll need to take up to prove Lyney’s innocence is to answer the following question:

Which is the evidence that Lyney wasn’t in the tunnel when the crime took place?

You’ll have a ton of different options you can choose from as you answer, but the correct answer is:

Strange Sound During the Magic Show

The trial will then move on to the next phase.

To continue proving Lyney’s innocence, you’ll now need to figure out who the actual murderer is and what truly happened. You’ll be presented with another mini-game where you will proceed through different aspects of the case and you’ll need to select all of the correct answers to form a hypothesis about who committed the crime.

Answers for The True Culprit in Lyney’s trial in Genshin Impact

Gardes Investigation Report

The Magic Trick

The Young Lady’s Clothes

The Deceased’s Identity

There’s a lot of evidence to take into account. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Answers for Cowell’s Plan and the Situation Inside the Tunnels

The Deceased’s Identity

Lyney’s Statement

Strange Sound During the Magic Show

No other evidence is correct, so you’ll need to keep clicking the extra evidence until all of it has been removed.

After you complete the first part of this section, a few cutscenes will play before you are taken back into the mini-game to select the final piece of evidence for this section.

Broken Flower Vase

The next part of the trial takes place throughout many cutscenes before you are once again given another round of the hypothesis mini-game to complete. But this time, it is based on the true criminal.

Answers in Reconstruct the Criminal’s Plan

The Deceased’s Identity

Audience-Side Magic Box Structure

“Water from the Primordial Sea “

“ Dropped Hook Rope

After this, you’ll be brought to the final stage of Lyney’s trial, which is another round of the earlier mini-game where you had to correct the events that unfolded.

All Refutation answers for Events in the Tunnel in Genshin Impact

This is the last part of the quest, so all you need to do to prove Lyney is not the murderer and beat Furina at her own game is to correctly refute one more set of events.

Halsey dissolved

Select the “identify loopholes” on the “Halsey dissolved” event followed by the “Strange Sound During the Magic Show” evidence to “refute” it.

Infighting Between Lyney and Cowell

Navigate to “identify loopholes” on “Infighting Between Lyney and Cowell.” From here, select the “Broken Flower Vase” to “refute” the event.

Lyney knocked Cowell out

Finally, click “identify loopholes” on the “Lyney knocked Cowell out” event and use “The Young Lady’s Clothes” to successfully “refute” and clear the last event.

You won’t even be paid for all your hard work. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

After you select the last option, you will see a few cutscenes before it is determined that you have successfully won against Furina in the trial and proven Lyney’s innocence. This case is only the beginning of the trouble you’ll face in Fontaine, though, and it’s not the only trial you’ll be facing, so you might want to keep your newfound lawyer skills in mind for the future.

