How to get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact

The massive world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact expands on a yearly basis to introduce an entirely new region for Travelers to explore.

With the Version 4.0 update, which is now live, the Hydro region of Fontaine was released. That means you might be wondering how to continue your adventure by reaching this region.

How to unlock Fontaine in Genshin Impact

Fontaine is located just above the Dendro region of Sumeru, so you’ll need to visit the Teleport Waypoint at the very top of Sumeru’s desert region, specifically the Realm of Farakhkert area, to unlock it. You will automatically have this Teleport Waypoint unlocked as long as you have finished the early “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” Archon quest in Mondstadt.

Once you reach this Teleport Waypoint, a short cutscene will play featuring the Traveler and Paimon looking at the scenic view of Fontaine. This will be your first official look at the Hydro region and you can now venture over to it.

You’ll get a great view of Fontaine from this point. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Make your way to the very edge of the sandy cliff then carefully navigate down the side of it. You should see a Waverider Waypoint on your map and this is where you need to navigate to. This point is sitting on a small island just barely off the land.

Once you have reached the Waverider Waypoint, all you need to do to reach Fontaine is summon a Waverider and sail your way across the water. Fontaine sits extremely high up above a waterfall, so you’ll need to head to the dock at the bottom of it to gain entry. The dock sits surrounded by boats and is straight across from where you summoned your Waverider, so it should be easy to spot.

Head into the dock and you’ll find two sets of spiral stairs on either side. You can proceed up either set and you’ll find an elevator at the top that you can then take to officially enter Fontaine and unlock the region’s first Statue of Seven. You’ll need to do some more exploring around the area to unlock the other Statues of Seven and to meet some iconic Fontaine recruits like Lyney and the Hydro Archon Furina, but the region will officially be unlocked once you have reached the first statue.

