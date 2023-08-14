Genshin Impact Version 4.0 countdown: Exact release time and date

Once each year, miHoYo releases a massive regional expansion that adds an entirely new region to the already vast world of Teyvat within Genshin Impact. These updates are easily the most exciting ones the fantasy RPG sees, so you might be wondering exactly when the Version 4.0 update will be live so you can make your way to the Hydro region of Fontaine as soon as possible.

When does Genshin Version 4.0 come out?

Genshin‘s massive Version 4.0 Fontaine update will release on either Aug. 15 or 16 depending on your specific time zone. You can expect to see it either fairly late on Aug. 15 or decently early on in the day on Aug. 16.

The massive Version 4.0 update is going to be a huge one since Teyvat will officially be transitioning from Sumeru in the Version 3.8 update to Fontaine in the Version 4.0 update. It will include a huge regional expansion adding a new explorable area to Teyvat’s massive map, new recruits like Lyney and Lynette, an underwater diving mechanic, a highly anticipated continuation of Genshin’s ongoing main Archon storyline, and many more additions.

You’ll finally get to meet the Hydro Archon. Image via miHoYo

Version 4.0 is not only going to be massive in terms of how much new content it will bring to the world of Teyvat but also with how much storage space it will require. If you’re hoping to explore all of the new content as soon as possible, you can prepare ahead of time by ensuring you have enough space to download the update when it releases.

On PC, the pre-installation is between 32 and 34.2 GB, the unzipping size is between 64.0 and 68.4 GB, and you’ll need 100 GB to actually install it. PlayStation players don’t have access to the pre-installation function but they will also need 100 GB to install the full update once it is released. On mobile, pre-installation is between 8.1 and 10.8 GB and at least 30 GB of space will be needed to download the Fontaine update.

Regardless of which platform you’re playing on, Version 4.0 will be live as soon as the maintenance period comes to an end.

How long is the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 maintenance?

In an official blog, miHoYo said it expects the Version 4.0 Genshin maintenance to take about five hours. While Genshin is undergoing maintenance, you won’t be able to play the game, so be sure to plan on completing your Commisions and using your Original Resin around this accordingly.

Even though the devs plan for a five-hour maintenance period, it could conclude sooner than this or extend beyond the expected five hours depending on how the maintenance progresses.

Lyney and Lynette are sure to greet you with one of their epic magic shows. Image via miHoYo

Delays don’t usually happen with Genshin, but in the event that any delays do happen to make the maintenance take longer, you can almost certainly expect that the amount of Primogems will be increased with each additional hour as miHoYo has done so in the past.

All Travelers will be rewarded 60 Primogems for each hour of maintenance, which means you’ll gain 300 in total regardless of whether the update actually takes the full five hours or if it takes less.

What time does Genshin 4.0 release?

The Genshin 4.0 update will become available to all Travelers after maintenance concludes, but the exact time this happens will vary depending on your specific time zone.

A universal countdown to Fontaine’s exact release time is as follows.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 0 6 : 2 6 : 3 0

If you want to know exactly when the massive update will launch for your specific time zone, here is a breakdown of this information.

Genshin 4.0 CT release time

The Version 4.0 update will be live at 10pm CT on Aug. 15.

Genshin 4.0 PT release time

You can dive into the Hydro region of Fontaine at 8pm PT on Aug. 15.

Genshin 4.0 ET release time

The Genshin 4.0 update was released at 11pm ET on Aug. 15.

Genshin 4.0 BST release time

Travelers will gain access to the Fontaine update at 4am BST on Aug. 16.

Genshin 4.0 AEST release time

Fontaine will launch at 1pm AEST on Aug. 16.

