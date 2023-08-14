Best teams for Lyney in Genshin Impact

The fifth region to join the world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is Fontaine, the Hydro nation of justice packed with new characters for Travelers to meet. Fontaine’s very first featured five-star recruit is Lyney, a powerful Pyro Bow character who brings his magician prowess onto the battlefield.

As powerful as Lyney is, he’s also one of the most difficult characters to build a team lineup for, which means you’ll need to construct his lineup carefully to create the best team possible.

The best Lyney team in Genshin Impact

To build Lyney the best team possible, you’ll need to construct a lineup composed of three Pyro characters and one support unit of a different element type.

Most Genshin recruits have a wide variety of powerful team lineups you can construct for them, but some have specific abilities that make the team-building process much more difficult. Lyney is one such character and is tough to build a team for since he lacks versatility.

Lyney’s “Conclusive Ovation” ability lets the Pyro character deal increased damage against foes who are affected by Pyro. If Lyney is the only Pyro recruit present on the team, he deals 60 percent increased damage, but this amount will increase by 20 percent with the addition of more Pyro characters for up to a 100 percent increase.

Because of this, making Lyney the best damage dealer possible within the best team lineup requires two Pyro units at his side to gain the maximum buff. Lyney requires a Pyro-oriented team to see success, not an elemental reaction-based team.

With all of this information in mind, an outline for the best Lyney team possible is as follows.

The first member of your team should be Lyney, who acts as the main damage dealer or DPS -focused character. Lyney’s will be most effective when he spends the most time out on the battlefield dishing out attacks against foes.

who acts as the or -focused character. Lyney’s will be most effective when he spends the most time out on the battlefield dishing out attacks against foes. Your second team member should be a secondary damage dealer who possesses powerful damage-dealing capabilities that perfectly back up Lyney’s skillset. For the optimal Lyney team, this character should generally wield control over the Pyro element.

who possesses powerful damage-dealing capabilities that perfectly back up Lyney’s skillset. For the optimal Lyney team, this character should generally wield control over the element. Lyney’s third team member should be some kind of strong support unit that helps bolster and amplify the rest of the team. For the best Lyney team possible, this recruit should generally have a Pyro Vision.

unit that helps bolster and amplify the rest of the team. For the best Lyney team possible, this recruit should generally have a Vision. The final team member is usually fairly flexible, but for Lyney’s team, you’ll generally want a secondary support unit, although this character can run as both a support and secondary damage-dealing force. An Anemo character works best here since they excel at support, but a strong shielder is also a viable option.

Lyney brings his magician skillset to the battlefield as he uses magic and deception to eliminate foes with ease. Image via miHoYo

While Lyney’s limited team member options might seem like building a team for him would be easier, the lack of powerful Pyro support units actually makes it fairly tough. Since there are only a select handful of allies to choose from, it’s also more difficult to create a Lyney team since you may struggle to get the small number of allies who work well with him.

If you haven’t pulled for Lyney yet and are here strategizing a team to build for him first, I’d actually recommend skipping out on him and pulling for Yelan. Lyney is by no means a bad recruit, but because his skillset is so specific, he’s currently quite difficult to build a team for. He might become much more usable when he comes back around for his first rerun, but for now, I’d recommend getting Yelan instead, or saving for a more useful Fontaine recruit like the Hydro Archon Furina.

Even though Lyney doesn’t have many team member options now, more could arrive in the future which would make him a much more useful recruit. It’s possible that the infamous Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino could be a good ally for him since the duo has been teased to have some kind of complex connection and she is thought to be a Pyro unit, so perhaps as she and other Pyro characters become available Lyney will become much more usable.

Lyney and Arlecchino have a mysterious connection. Image via miHoYo

You could choose to make a Lyney team composition based around elemental reactions, something along the lines of Lyney, Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Kokomi, but any team that is not composed of mostly Pyro recruits won’t make full use of Lyney’s abilities and won’t be the best team lineup for him overall.

If you still want to add Lyney to your roster regardless of how tough he is to build a team for, you’ll need to gather up all the Pyro support units you can and get to building them as quickly as possible.

Best Lyney team compositions in Genshin Impact

There are currently only eight allies who really complement Lyney’s skillset. To craft the best Lyney team composition possible, the characters you can have join him in battle are as follows.

Kazuha Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Zhongli Rarity: Five-star Element: Geo Weapon: Polearm

Venti Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Bow

Dehya Rarity: Five-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Claymore

Bennett Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword

Xiangling Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm

Lynette Rarity: Four-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Thoma Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm



The best Lyney teams you can create with these recruits and the best teams for the Pyro character overall are as follows.

1) Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, and Kazuha

Of all the Lyney team lineups you can currently make, this one is the best and most effective overall. Usually, the best team lineup you can construct for a five-star character includes all five-star units but Lyney’s specific abilities don’t match up with most of the five-star recruits who are currently available.

In this team, Lyney acts as your DPS with Xiangling backing him up as the secondary damage dealer. Xiangling’s skills are excellent for this role as you can quickly swap to her, activate her abilities, then move on to the next character since all of her Pyro skills stay on the field even when she is not.

This team will pack a powerful Pyro punch. Image via miHoYo

With the extremely limited number of powerful Pyro support units available, you’re going to want Bennett on any Lyney team composition you make. Bennett is widely regarded as Genshin’s best four-star force overall and an incredible ally for Lyney since he can heal, buff attack, and apply his powerful Pyro skillset.

The last team member is Kazuha, a versatile and adaptable Anemo unit that can group foes up, mix with Pyro to activate Swirl, and buff the damage dealt. Kazuha is a superb character overall and is generally considered one of Genshin’s best recruits overall, so having him on a team with Lyney is a great choice.

2) Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, and Lynette

This team is almost identical to the last one except that you will be swapping Kazuha out for Lyney’s sister Lynette. Just as they are when they perform together onstage, Lyney and Lynette are quite a dynamic duo on the battlefield.

Both Lynette and Xiangling act as secondary damage dealers on this team, although Lynette’s Anemp still acts in a support capacity too since she will be helping to spread the team’s Pyro around and controlling enemies. Everything else about this lineup works the same as the last one, but it’s much more free-to-play friendly since it only has one five-star recruit in Lyney.

3) Lyney, Thoma, Bennett, and Venti

Lyney and Bennett function as they usually do in this team but are joined by two new recruits, Thoma and Venti. Thoma can work as either a secondary damage dealer or support unit, but it’s best to use him as your secondary damage dealer in this lineup.

All of Lyney’s abilities are focused on his magician skills. Image via miHoYo

Venti is a dynamic and powerful Anemo character who excels in a support role. He works fairly similarly to Kazuha and is there to help bolster and amplify the rest of the team.

4) Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, and Zhongli

If you like Lyney’s best team overall but aren’t set on having Kazuha as your final team member, Zhongli is a different but powerful option for this role. Lyney, Xiangling, and Bennett all function the same as they do in Lyney’s best team, but Zhongli joins them instead of Kazuha.

The Geo Archon has the toughest shields in all of Teyvat and will supply his powerful shielding and support abilities for the entire team. Zhongli also deals immensely solid AoE damage and is an overall incredibly useful support to have at Lyney’s side.

5) Lyney, Dehya, Bennett, and Lynette

The Pyro character Dehya is a rather controversial Teyvat recruit, and while I’m not the biggest fan of her skillset since she is generally clunky and underwhelming, she is certainly a decent ally for Lyney. Dehya works as a solid secondary damage dealer who can supply some Pyro moves that stay active even while she is off the battlefield which makes her a nice character to have back up Lyney in battle.

Lynette runs as a secondary damage dealer and support force within this team and Bennett returns once again to grant his unmatched support skillset. Since Lyney doesn’t have much versatility, all of his best team lineups function mostly the same regardless of who you ally him with.

