Genshin Impact Hydro Archon (Focalors) leaks: Star rarity, appearance, release date, and more

Players are always excited at the arrival of new characters in Genshin Impact. But certain characters get the community more excited than usual with the arrival of each Archon always being highly anticipated.

As players’ time in the Dendro region of Sumeru comes to a close, many are looking to the future for what comes next which is the Hydro region of Fontaine. With it, the next Archon that is set to join Teyvat’s roster of playable characters which is Focalors, the Hydro Archon of Fontaine.

Image via miHoYo

Focalors likely has another more casual name that players will come to know her by once they officially meet her, but for now, she is known simply as Focalors, the Hydro Archon, and the God of Justice. Some leaks have stated that the casual name that players will come to know her by is Soutine, but this is currently unconfirmed and may instead be the name of a different character.

Much about the Hydro Archon is meant to be kept secret until miHoYo is ready to officially unveil her, but the leak community has already uncovered a solid amount of information about her. Because players’ time in the Dendro region of Sumeru is coming to an end, Travelers can expect to set off to the Hydro region of Fontaine quite soon but can begin learning about its ruler ahead of time thanks to the Genshin leak community.

All Hydro Archon (Focalors) leaks in Genshin Impact

Genshin’s Fontaine update is likely still several months away which means that the Hydro Archon is probably still under active development. Because of this, players can expect to see appearance and skillset changes leading up to her official release.

As any new information surfaces or as any changes are made to Focalors, all new information will be updated here.

Image via miHoYo

Who is Focalors in Genshin Impact?

Focalors is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine, which means that she is one of The Seven gods of Teyvat. She is not the original Hydro Archon as the original one passed away at some point after The Seven Archons were officially established as the gods of Teyvat.

While her personality is mostly a mystery, the Hydro region of Fontaine is dedicated to the ideal of justice, which means that the Hydro Archon herself must place immense importance on it.

In the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” spoiler video, Dainsleif comments that “The God of Justice lives for the spectacle of the courtroom, seeking to judge all other gods. But even she knows not to make an enemy of the divine.”

Image via miHoYo

What is Focalors’ element in Genshin Impact?

Because Focalors is the Hydro Archon, she will wield the Hydro element. There is one Archon for each element and players have met four of The Seven so far which are the Anemo Archon Venti, the Geo Archon Zhongli, the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun, and the Dendro Archon Nahida.

The other two gods of Teyvat that players will meet sometime after Focalors are the Pyro Archon Murata and the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa. Of all the Archons, players currently know the least about the Hydro Archon and the Pyro Archon which has the community especially excited to actually meet them.

What is Focalors’ weapon type in Genshin Impact?

The weapon that Focalors will wield is currently unknown although many leaks originally placed her as a claymore character before this was later recounted. But a claymore that could match the Hydro Archon was uncovered by the community which is why many believed that she would wield this weapon.

The Hydro Archon could certainly end up being a claymore character after all, but many reputable members of the leak community have stated that she is not. Thus, her weapon will likely remain secret until miHoYo has developed her further.

While Focalors weapon is yet to be revealed, some possible details about her skillset have been uncovered.

These possible leaks suggest that her skillset will have something to do with gravity. This is not necessarily a mechanic that Genshin players are familiar with, but the individual who shared this intel said that players could look to another of miHoYo’s games called Honkai Impact 3rd for reference as to what they mean.

Outside of this information, the Hydro Archons skillset could truly be anything. All of the Hydro characters that have been released in Genshin so far have distinctly unique, powerful, and versatile skillsets.

There are brutal primary damage dealers like Tartaglia (Childe) and Kamisato Ayato, powerful healing units like Sangonomiya Kokomi, and superb support characters like Mona and Yelan. With such a wide range of powerful characters already available to be recruited, the Hydro Archon is certainly expected to be rather impressive.

What is Focalors’ rarity in Genshin Impact?

So far, every Archon that has become playable in Genshin has been a five-star character. Due to their high status as the gods of Teyvat, the Archons also being among the best characters that players can recruit makes sense since they are all meant to be immensely powerful.

Based on this, it is almost certain that the Hydro Archon will also be a five-star character and will thus only ever be available as a featured banner character.

What does Focalors look like in Genshin Impact?

The appearance of the Hydro Archon was first leaked on Reddit by several reliable leakers alongside almost an entire cast of Fontaine characters but was quickly removed because of how massive of a leak it was. The original Reddit post is still up, but the images of the character that is believed to be the Hydro Archon have been removed.

While the original post that featured a look at the Hydro Archon had all of its images taken down on Reddit, the leaks that were shared there can still be found throughout the Genshin community on Twitter and Instagram. Many players have reshared the original images and even begun sharing fanart based on them which grants Travelers a pretty solid idea of what she is believed to look like.

If this isn't the hydro archon I'm gonna cry cause she's so cool 😭 pic.twitter.com/ksYcChD49n — amadeus #girlfailure (@dehyakisser) January 5, 2023

While this leaked character has not been definitively confirmed as being the Hydro Archon since the only official confirmation can come from miHoYo, many reputable members of the leak community have said they are certain that it is.

Those who are uncertain about her actually being the Hydro Archon have pointed out that all of the other Archons have an ombre color to their hair that represents the element that they are associated with. The leaked character does seem to have some light blue ombre shading toward the bottom of her hair but it is not quite as noticeable as the other Archons.

Another feature that players have pointed out as possibly meaning that this character is not the Hydro Archon is her Hydro Vision. Archons do not wield Visions, but the appearance of one on the early concept art that the leak community claims is the Hydro Archon has some fans confused.

This has, however, been seen in the past Archons like early concept art for Raiden Shogun, and in others like Venti and Zhongli who wear fake ones to blend in. Thus, the concept art could certainly still be Focalors.

Regardless, the release of Fontaine and Focalors is still quite some time away which means that her appearance is likely still a work in progress, and for now she does indeed seem to be the official Hydro Archon.

When will Focalors be released in Genshin Impact?

Because Focalors is the Hydro Archon and thus the primary face of the Hydro region of Fontaine, it is almost certain that she will not debut until the Hydro region itself has been released. In keeping with Genshin’s usual patterns, however, it is also quite likely that it will be a few Version 4.0 updates before she actually becomes playable.

This has been the pattern with past Archons like with Raiden Shogun in the Electro region of Inazuma when players had to navigate from being enemies to friends with her before they could recruit her and with Nahida in the Dendro region of Sumeru when players had to find her in the isolated state that she was living in before she could join their team. Each new chapter of Teyvat generally seems to hold onto the release of the Archons as a playable character until at least a few updates in so players can get to know them before actually recruiting them.

Image via miHoYo

As long as the update schedule stays on track as it almost always does, the Hydro region of Fontaine is set to release in the summer of 2023. The Hydro Archon will almost certainly not be the first character released, it will probably instead be another Fontaine character like the rumored five-star Lyney with the rumored four-star Lynette or another character that has yet to be unveiled.

Because of this, players can expect to potentially see the Hydro Archon officially debut as a playable character in either late 2023 or early 2024, although they will likely meet her much sooner as they leave Sumeru and set off for Fontaine. Focalors exact release date will become much clearer as the debut of the Hydro region grows closer.