Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

The world of Teyvat is soon set to expand once again when the Hydro region of Fontaine arrives in Genshin Impact. Although this update will mostly center around characters who hail from the Hydro region, the infamous Arlecchino also seems to be central to the main storyline which likely has Travelers wanting to learn more about the enigmatic character.

Another Fatui Harbinger is on her way to cause chaos in Teyvat. Image via miHoYo

Players saw Arlecchino for the first time almost a year ago when the “Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night’s Lazzo” aired on July 10, 2022, and unveiled all of the Fatui Harbingers as they mourned La Signora’s death. And on July 3, 2023, the notorious character once finally returned in miHoYo’s “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” trailer as a central figure throughout the Fontaine trailer.

After almost a year of waiting, Arlecchino seems to be making her way to Teyvat as a character who players will get to meet and potentially recruit following the Version 4.0 update. If you want to be ready for her arrival, there’s a lot of information you can learn about her ahead of time.

All Arlecchino Genshin Impact leaks

Since Arlecchino’s debut is at least a few months away if not more, Travelers can expect some information surrounding her to change and evolve as her arrival draws closer. But certain aspects will stay the same, so players can at least get to know the upcoming character better ahead of her arrival.

Arlecchino also goes by “The Knave.” Image via miHoYo

Who is Arlecchino in Genshin Impact?

Arlecchino is one of the 11 notorious Fatui Harbingers who are one of the main antagonistic forces players have consistently faced throughout their Teyvat travels. This group serves the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa and has fake Visions, known as Delusions, that the Archon bestowed upon them.

Arlecchino also runs the House of the Hearth which is an orphanage located in the Cryo region of Snezhnaya. Players have not officially met Arlecchino just yet, but some information surrounding her character has arisen through dialogue from other recruits and leaks uncovered by the community.

The five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia, also known as Childe, is part of the Fatui Harbingers himself and has a voice line about “The Knave,” which is another name Arlecchino goes by.

The Fatui Harbinger seems to be quite deceptive and cunning. Image via miHoYo

Tartaglia says to the Traveler, “Look, I’ve got nothing against people who have their own agendas—I myself joined the Fatui to get more experience in combat. But I don’t like her at all. If she stood to benefit from betraying others, she’d turn against the Tsaritsa in a heartbeat. There isn’t a sane bone in her body.”

The five-star Anemo Catalyst character Wanderer, an ex-Fatui Harbinger previously known as Scaramouche, tells players Arlecchino is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing” who exercises “a higher level of control over people” by faking a “graceful and cordial front. Most of those who have seen her true, crazy self…have gone poof.”

Based on the “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” trailer, Arlecchino is expected to be heavily involved in the storyline that unfolds with the Hydro region of Fontaine. She seems to have some kind of ties to Lyney, Lynette, and Freminent which may mean they hail from her orphanage.

Will Arlecchino be playable in Genshin Impact?

The Fatui Harbingers’ status as a playable character has been an intense subject of debate among the Genshin community. While most Fatui Harbingers were originally expected to become playable eventually, one leak that surfaced on June 12 shocked the community by claiming Arlecchino would not be playable and instead would perish as the Fatui Harbinger La Signora did.

Luckily for players who are hoping to add Arlecchino to their teams, many reliable members of the leak community pushed back against this leak soon after and a dedicated design document surfaced alongside other Fatui Harbinger concept art. This information revealed the opposite of the original leak and said she would not perish and will eventually become a playable unit after all.

Outside of leaks, the special “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” trailer shared by miHoYo features Arlecchino prominently, which is a good indicator that she will become recruitable. As of the latest leaks and information shared by miHoYo itself, Arlecchino is officially believed to be a playable unit arriving sometime after Version 4.0 launches.

What element is Arlecchino in Genshin Impact?

Arlecchino is currently speculated to be a Pyro Sword character, but this is subject to change, especially since she also has a Delusion of some kind which makes the situation even more confusing.

疑わしい



召使は炎元素片手剣

※初期情報であるため変更される可能性があります



Questionable



Alecchino is a pyro sword

**this is a severe STC disease, so please point out if it has been changed — 胡桃 (@Hutaosub77) June 5, 2023

If you look closely at the design sheet that leaked for Arlecchino, you can just barely see a Pyro Vision in the middle of her back right between her shoulder blades. But, because it’s so tough to see, this could instead be a Pyro Delusion which would indicate that her true element is something different entirely.

Tartaglia had an Electro Delusion while his true Vision was Hydro, La Signora had a Cryo Delusion while her Pyro Vision was the real one, and Scaramouche had an Electro Delusion while Wanderer took on his true element with an Anemo Vision. Whichever element Arlecchino has for her Delusion will not be the playable element she launches with on her Vision.

It’s tough to tell whether Arlecchino has a Vision or Delusion in the images and content that has been showcased for her, especially because it’s hidden behind her hair, but players will be able to tell for sure based on the design it features when more images of her are released. If she does wield a Delusion, it will feature the flower-like symbol of the Fatui as is depicted below while a Vision will instead feature an image of the actual element.

What is Arlecchino’s weapon type in Genshin Impact?

Arlecchino is currently suspected of being a sword character, but only one reliable leak has unveiled this information so far with the disclaimer that it was very subject to change.

What rarity is Arlecchino in Genshin Impact?

Due to the notorious nature of Arlecchino’s character and the Fatui Harbingers overall, it is highly likely that she will be a five-star unit. Both Fatui Harbingers that have released so far have been five-star forces and the group as a whole seems to be too powerful and iconic for any of them to be lower than a five-star force.

When will Arlecchino release in Genshin Impact?

Some speculation among the community has placed Arlecchino as a Version 4.3 character debuting in the second phase of this update. This, however, is subject to change as banners swap around quite frequently.

Even if this schedule is not entirely accurate, Arlecchino should still release by the end of Version 4.0, but this means she could debut anywhere from August 2023 to a whole year from now. Based on the past Fatui Harbingers who have become playable, Travelers will likely obtain a better idea of when Arlecchino will debut as a recruitable unit as the Fontaine storyline progresses.

With Tartaglia and Wanderer, players couldn’t recruit either until they first fought against them in a boss battle and then befriended them. The same is almost certain to occur with Arlecchino, so Travelers can likely expect her featured banner to debut sometime after they have a massive confrontation with her.

