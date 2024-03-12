Arlecchino’s release date draws closer every day, and if you’re considering pulling for her, here’s everything you need to know about her abilities in Genshin Impact, including skills, talents, and Constellations.

Arlecchino’s abilities in Genshin Impact

There’s danger in these eyes for a reason. Image via HoYoverse

There’s no official information regarding Arlecchino’s kit yet, but thanks to a reliable leaker Foul, we have a solid idea of what her playstyle is going to look like. The information below is based solely on leaks and can be incomplete, so keep that in mind.

Normal Attacks

Arlecchino is a DPS character, and most of the time you’ll use her Normal Attacks to deal damage. Arlecchino’s Normal, Charge, and Plunging Attacks convert to Pyro damage and get a 40 percent Pyro damage bonus whenever her Bond of Life effect is equal to or higher than 30 percent of her maximum HP. She can then further increase her damage by hitting an enemy with a Normal Attack, consuming 5.5 percent of Bond of Life.

Elemental Skill

The Elemental Skill deals AoE Pyro Damage and clears the Bond of Life effect, healing Arlecchino based on how much Bond of Life she had. It also applies the Blood Debt effect to enemies hit, which lasts for 30 seconds and deals Pyro damage every three seconds, up to three times.

If you use Arlecchino’s Charged Attack on the enemy with Blood Debt, it’ll consume the effect and grant her the Bond of Life worth 20 percent of the maximum HP.

Elemental Burst

The Elemental Burst is the simplest ability compared to the rest of the kit. It deals AoE Pyro damage and grants Bond of Life worth 15 percent of Arlecchino’s maximum HP.

Arlecchino’s talents in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino, when you finally figured out what her kit does. Image via HoYoverse

Arlecchino’s talents bring significant changes to the effects in her kit. The first talent adds stages to the Blood Debt effect. Every three seconds the Blood Debt deals damage, it advances to the next stage. The higher the stage, the higher the percentage of the recovered Bond of Life (20/25/70 percent) when the Blood Debt is consumed. Additionally, when defeating an enemy with Blood Debt, Arlecchino instantly gets Bond of Life worth 70 percent of her maximum HP.

The second talent is very straightforward as it grants resistance to all types of damage for every 100 ATK above 1,000. This will be particularly important since, because of her Lifestyle talent, Arlecchino can only be healed by her Elemental Skill when in combat.

Arlecchino’s Constellations in Genshin Impact

There are a few of Arlecchino’s Constellations that greatly increase her damage, at least on paper. The second Constellation makes her apply the second stage of Blood Debt straight away, and when consuming the third-stage Blood Debt, she deals AoE Pyro damage worth 900 percent of her ATK (can only occur once every 10 seconds).

Fourth Constellation focuses on Arlecchino’s Elemental Burst. The Brust will grant more Bond of Life and raise the Blood Debt stage whenever used. Additionally, when consuming the Blood Debt, Arlecchino will restore energy and reduce Burst’s cooldown.

As expected, Arlecchino’s sixth Constellation is the strongest one. It increases her Elemental Skill damage by 500 percent of ATK multiplied by the current Bond of Life percentage. But what’s more important is using the Elemental Skill will increase Arlecchino’s Normal Attack Crit Rate by 10 percent and Crit DMG by 70 percent.