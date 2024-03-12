Genshin Impact finally confirms Arlecchino, and players can’t hold back their excitement

It’s that time again—Genshin Impact just announced the next playable character, and this one might be breaking records in terms of its popularity and community excitement.

On March 11, the Genshin Impact X account released a teaser for the next upcoming playable character, and it’s none other than the long-awaited Father from the House of the Hearth—Arlecchino. Holding the title of the Dire Balemoon, Arlecchino will be a Pyro character and the third playable Fatui Harbinger.

"Fate grants favors to no one. Only those who would fight it with every ounce of their being may earn the right to challenge it."

◆ Name: Arlecchino

◆ Title: Dire Balemoon

◆ Head of the House of the Hearth…

In a single day, the announcement garnered almost 200,000 likes, while the Japanese version is already reaching the 300,000 mark. Many players are excited to see Arlecchino become playable, not only because she looks amazing, but also because she’s yet another villain joining us on our travels.

“It’s weird to think [Arlecchino] will one day send us birthday mails and we can invite her to the teapot,” wrote one player on Reddit. Another added that it’s going to be awkward when Arlecchino and Furina are placed together in the teapot due to their heated interactions in the Archon Quests.

Arlecchino was first teased in the A Winter Night’s Lazzo trailer alongside the rest of the Fatui Harbingers. She quickly became one of the most sought-after characters in the game, with players hoping that would become playable one day. Since then, Genshin Impact players have met Arlecchino personally in Fontaine’s Archon Quests, where she and her loyal subordinates from the House of the Hearth, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet played a major role.

While we don’t know the exact date of Arlecchino’s release, but considering the cadence of Genshin Impact’s teasers and updates (and with the help of several leaks), we can expect Arlecchino to become playable in version 4.6, which will likely go live around the end of April.