The talented magician Lyney is a Pyro Bow character arriving as the first new five-star recruit in Genshin Impact’s massive Version 4.0 Fontaine update. Lyney is a powerful DPS recruit, but if you want to maximize his damage output then you’ll need to equip him with the best artifacts possible.

What are the best artifacts for Lyney in Genshin Impact?

The Pyro magician’s skills make him best suited for a DPS or primary damage-dealing role, so the best artifacts to equip Lyney with are those that will enhance his damage-dealing capabilities.

Lyney has many unique abilities, but the most important parts of his skillset to focus on when building him are his general attack and charged attack. He is one of Genshin’s most powerful Pyro damage-dealing forces but can be a bit of a tricky DPS to build since he functions very differently from most other Teyvat recruits.

Lyney is always putting on a show even when he’s in battle. Image via miHoYo

Since Lyney is set to arrive extremely soon with the arrival of Fontaine, you’ll want to get to work gathering the best artifacts for him as soon as possible if you are planning to add him to your roster of playable characters.

There are currently four different artifact sets you can choose to equip Lyney with.

Marechaussee Hunter

Two-piece effect: Raises normal and charged attack damage by 15 percent.

Raises normal and charged attack damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character’s health points are raised or lowered, their critical rate is increased by 12 percent for five seconds. This can stack up to three times.

When the equipping character’s health points are raised or lowered, their critical rate is increased by 12 percent for five seconds. This can stack up to three times. Location: Once Fontaine launches, this set will be obtainable from the Denouement of Sin Domain located in the Hydro region.

The Marechaussee Hunter set is the best artifact set for Lyney overall. It won’t be arriving until the Version 4.0 update though which unfortunately means you can’t obtain it to build for him just yet.

This artifact set is designed specifically to complement Lyney’s unique skillset which is why you will find the greatest success when you equip him with it. Since his charged and normal attacks are two of the most powerful aspects of his skillset, equipping him with a set that builds this is a great way to go.

Lyney also consumes his own health points to increase the effects of his charged attack, so his health will be changing frequently and you’ll gain the benefits of the four-piece set frequently. Since this artifact set hasn’t been released, the exact region of Fontaine it can be found in is unknown but will be added here as it becomes available.

Crimson Witch of Flames

Two-piece effect: Grants a Pyro damage increase of 15 percent.

Grants a Pyro damage increase of 15 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the damage dealt by Overloaded, Burgeon, and Burning by 40 percent and increases the damage dealt by Melt and Vaporize by 15 percent. When an elemental skill is used and the full four-piece set is equipped, the effects of the two-piece set are increased by 50 percent of the starting value for 10 seconds. This can stack up to three times.

Raises the damage dealt by Overloaded, Burgeon, and Burning by 40 percent and increases the damage dealt by Melt and Vaporize by 15 percent. When an elemental skill is used and the full four-piece set is equipped, the effects of the two-piece set are increased by 50 percent of the starting value for 10 seconds. This can stack up to three times. Location: You can obtain this set from the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain in Bishui Plain, Liyue.

Whenever you’re building a Pyro character in Genshin, the Crimson Witch of Flames set is always a top-tier choice for them. If you’re focusing your Lyney team mostly around elemental reactions then you’ll want to equip him with the full four-piece version of this set while only the two-piece set is necessary for other Lyney builds.

The Pyro magician is beloved by Fontaine due to his impressive magic skills. Image via miHoYo

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 18 percent.

Increases attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: When an elemental skill is used and the equipping character has 15 or more energy, 15 energy is consumed to raise normal, charged, and plunging attack by 50 percent for 10 seconds. This effect cannot be activated again while it is already active.

When an elemental skill is used and the equipping character has 15 or more energy, 15 energy is consumed to raise normal, charged, and plunging attack by 50 percent for 10 seconds. This effect cannot be activated again while it is already active. Location: Travelers can obtain this set from the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Yashiori Island, Inazuma.

The full four-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set is a great choice for enhancing Lyney’s general attack abilities. You can either use the two-piece set alongside a different one to raise his attack or enjoy the benefits of the full four-piece set to build his normal, charged, and plunging attack abilities.

Gladiator’s Finale

Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 18 percent.

Raises attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises normal attack damage by 35 percent when the equipping recruit wields a claymore, polearm, or sword.

Raises normal attack damage by 35 percent when the equipping recruit wields a claymore, polearm, or sword. Location: This set cannot be obtained from a Domain and instead is only available by fighting weekly or normal bosses, obtaining a Domain Reliquary: Tier I box from taking on the Spiral Abyss, or by creating an Artifact Strongbox at any crafting bench.

You’ll only want to use the two-piece version of this set on Lyney since he does not wield one of the required weapons to enjoy the full four-piece benefits. The two-piece set is a strong choice for Lyney if you are looking to build his attack and works quite well alongside another two-piece artifact set.

The Pyro character will play a DPS-oriented role on your team. Image via miHoYo

If none of the full four-piece sets are giving you exactly the results you desire, you may want to try combining two different two-piece sets instead. This is a powerful way to build any Genshin character and works quite well with Lyney’s skillset.

The best artifact combinations you can create for Lyney are as follows.

Two-piece Marechaussee Hunter and two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

and two-piece Two-piece Marechaussee Hunter and two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

and two-piece Two-piece Marechaussee Hunter and two-piece Gladiator’s Finale

and two-piece Two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

and two-piece Two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and two-piece Gladiator’s Finale

and two-piece Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames and two-piece Gladiator’s Finale

