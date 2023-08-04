All Genshin Impact Lyney Ascension materials

The release of the Hydro region of Fontaine is imminent and will once again greatly expand upon the vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact. Although the Hydro element is the main focus of this region, the very first featured five-star unit is a Pyro character named Lyney, so if you are hoping to recruit him then you’ll want to get to work gathering all of his required Ascension materials.
Although Lyney’s Ascension materials haven’t been shared by miHoYo just yet, the Genshin leak community has already uncovered a lot of Lyney’s data, including what his materials are expected to be. This community is usually extremely reliable, but you’ll want to keep in mind that it is possible Lyney’s materials could change ahead of his release. As information about Lyney’s materials is confirmed, they will be updated here.
All Lyney Ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Lyney is a five-star Pyro Bow character, so for his general character Ascension, you’ll need to gather various levels of the Pyro gem Agnidus Agate. In addition to this, the magician also needs a Fontaine flower called Rainbow Rose, various levels of Recruit’s Insignia, and Emperor’s Resolution from a new Fontaine foe.
You’ll need a lot of all these materials to fully ascend Lyney to the maximum level. Luckily, you can break down the gathering process over time as you’ll only need a bit of each resource for Lyney’s different Ascension levels.
|Ascension phase
|Level
|Mora
|Materials
|One
|40
|20,000
|One Agnidus Agate Sliver
Three Rainbow Rose
Three Recruit’s Insignia
|Two
|50
|40,000
|One Agnidus Agate Fragment
10 Rainbow Rose
15 Recruit’s Insignia
Two Emperor’s Resolution
|Three
|60
|60,000
|Six Agnidus Agate Fragment
20 Rainbow Rose
12 Sergeant’s Insignia
Four Emperor’s Resolution
|Four
|70
|80,000
|Three Agnidus Agate Chunk
30 Rainbow Rose
18 Sergeant’s Insignia
Eight Emperor’s Resolution
|Five
|80
|100,000
|Six Agnidus Agate Chunk
45 Rainbow Rose
12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
12 Emperor’s Resolution
|Six
|90
|120,000
|Six Agnidus Agate Gemstone
60 Rainbow Rose
24 Lieutenant’s Insignia
20 Emperor’s Resolution
Across all of his Ascension levels, Lyney needs:
- 420,000 Mora
- 46 Emperor’s Resolution
- One Agnidus Agate Sliver
- Nine Agnidus Agate Fragment
- Nine Agnidus Agate Chunk
- Six Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- 168 Rainbow Rose
- 18 Recruit’s Insignia
- 30 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 36 Lieutenant’s Insignia
Some won’t be obtainable until Fontaine launches since they are specialties that can only be acquired from Hydro, but you can get to work obtaining a few assets now.
The three levels of Insignia are one of the most important materials to gather for Lyney since he’ll need those both for his general Ascension and the Ascension of his Talents. You can gather these from taking on specific Fatui foes including:
- Fatui Skirmishers
- Fatui Cicin Mages
- Fatui Pyro Agents
These foes are pretty abundant foes across Teyvat, so you’ll have a fairly easy time farming this resource for Lyney.
You can also get Mora doing just about any regular Teyvat activity, but be sure to save up if you want to ensure you have enough to raise him as quickly as possible.
Agnidus Agate can be earned from taking on weekly bosses including Andrius in the Wolf of the North Challenge, La Signora in the Narukami Island: Tenshukaku Challenge, and Azhdaha in the Beneath the Dragon-Queller Challenge. You can also get it from normal bosses including the Pyro Regisvine, the Iniquitous Baptist, the Pyro Hypostasis, the Primo Geovishap, and the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network.
You won’t be able to gather Rainbow Rose and Emperor’s Resolution until Fontaine arrives in Version 4.0, so if you want to be ready to build Lyney, try to gather everything else ahead of time so you can solely focus on these two once Fontaine launches.
All Lyney Talent materials in Genshin Impact
In addition to Lyney’s general Ascension, you’ll also want to ascend his specific talents to increase the potential of his abilities. To do this, you’ll need the various levels of Teachings of Fairness, each level of Sergeant’s Insignia, Primordial Greenbloom from The Realm of Beginnings, and Crowns of Insight to ascend each Talent to the highest level.
Talents are generally easier to build than character Ascension and you can also break this process down across each individual Talent level.
|Level
|Mora
|Materials
|Two
|12,500
|Three Teachings of Fairness
Six Recruit’s Insignia
|Three
|17,500
|Two Guide to Fairness
Three Sergeant’s Insignia
|Four
|25,000
|Four Guide to Fairness
Four Sergeant’s Insignia
|Five
|30,000
|Six Guide to Fairness
Six Sergeant’s Insignia
|Six
|37,500
|Nine Guide to Fairness
Nine Sergeant’s Insignia
|Seven
|120,000
|Six Philosophies of Fairness
Six Lieutenant’s Insignia
One Primordial Greenbloom
|Eight
|260,000
|Four Philosophies of Fairness
Four Lieutenant’s Insignia
One Primordial Greenbloom
|Nine
|450,000
|12 Philosophies of Fairness
Nine Lieutenant’s Insignia
Two Primordial Greenbloom
|10
|700,000
|16 Philosophies of Fairness
12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
Two Primordial Greenbloom
One Crown of Insight
The total cost to fully raise one of Lyney’s Talents to level 10 is:
- 1,652,000 Mora
- Six Recruit’s Insignia
- 22 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 31 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- Three Teachings of Fairness
- 21 Guide to Fairness
- 38 Philosophies of Fairness
- Six Primordial Greenbloom
- One Crown of Insight
Lyney will debut in the Version 4.0 update and will be available for the first three weeks as the first phase of the Hydro region is live. As long as the schedule stays on track, you can expect to see Fontaine and Lyney arrive on Aug. 15 or 16, depending on your timezone.