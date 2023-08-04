All Genshin Impact Lyney Ascension materials

The release of the Hydro region of Fontaine is imminent and will once again greatly expand upon the vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact. Although the Hydro element is the main focus of this region, the very first featured five-star unit is a Pyro character named Lyney, so if you are hoping to recruit him then you’ll want to get to work gathering all of his required Ascension materials.

Although Lyney’s Ascension materials haven’t been shared by miHoYo just yet, the Genshin leak community has already uncovered a lot of Lyney’s data, including what his materials are expected to be. This community is usually extremely reliable, but you’ll want to keep in mind that it is possible Lyney’s materials could change ahead of his release. As information about Lyney’s materials is confirmed, they will be updated here.

All Lyney Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Lyney is a five-star Pyro Bow character, so for his general character Ascension, you’ll need to gather various levels of the Pyro gem Agnidus Agate. In addition to this, the magician also needs a Fontaine flower called Rainbow Rose, various levels of Recruit’s Insignia, and Emperor’s Resolution from a new Fontaine foe.

You’ll need a lot of all these materials to fully ascend Lyney to the maximum level. Luckily, you can break down the gathering process over time as you’ll only need a bit of each resource for Lyney’s different Ascension levels.

Ascension phase Level Mora Materials One 40 20,000 One Agnidus Agate Sliver

Three Rainbow Rose

Three Recruit’s Insignia Two 50 40,000 One Agnidus Agate Fragment

10 Rainbow Rose

15 Recruit’s Insignia

Two Emperor’s Resolution Three 60 60,000 Six Agnidus Agate Fragment

20 Rainbow Rose

12 Sergeant’s Insignia

Four Emperor’s Resolution Four 70 80,000 Three Agnidus Agate Chunk

30 Rainbow Rose

18 Sergeant’s Insignia

Eight Emperor’s Resolution Five 80 100,000 Six Agnidus Agate Chunk

45 Rainbow Rose

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

12 Emperor’s Resolution Six 90 120,000 Six Agnidus Agate Gemstone

60 Rainbow Rose

24 Lieutenant’s Insignia

20 Emperor’s Resolution

Across all of his Ascension levels, Lyney needs:

420,000 Mora

46 Emperor’s Resolution

One Agnidus Agate Sliver

Nine Agnidus Agate Fragment

Nine Agnidus Agate Chunk

Six Agnidus Agate Gemstone

168 Rainbow Rose

18 Recruit’s Insignia

30 Sergeant’s Insignia

36 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Some won’t be obtainable until Fontaine launches since they are specialties that can only be acquired from Hydro, but you can get to work obtaining a few assets now.

The three levels of Insignia are one of the most important materials to gather for Lyney since he’ll need those both for his general Ascension and the Ascension of his Talents. You can gather these from taking on specific Fatui foes including:

Fatui Skirmishers

Fatui Cicin Mages

Fatui Pyro Agents

These foes are pretty abundant foes across Teyvat, so you’ll have a fairly easy time farming this resource for Lyney.

You can also get Mora doing just about any regular Teyvat activity, but be sure to save up if you want to ensure you have enough to raise him as quickly as possible.

Agnidus Agate can be earned from taking on weekly bosses including Andrius in the Wolf of the North Challenge, La Signora in the Narukami Island: Tenshukaku Challenge, and Azhdaha in the Beneath the Dragon-Queller Challenge. You can also get it from normal bosses including the Pyro Regisvine, the Iniquitous Baptist, the Pyro Hypostasis, the Primo Geovishap, and the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network.

Lyney can usually be found with his sister Lynette since they are a magician duo. Image via miHoYo

You won’t be able to gather Rainbow Rose and Emperor’s Resolution until Fontaine arrives in Version 4.0, so if you want to be ready to build Lyney, try to gather everything else ahead of time so you can solely focus on these two once Fontaine launches.

All Lyney Talent materials in Genshin Impact

In addition to Lyney’s general Ascension, you’ll also want to ascend his specific talents to increase the potential of his abilities. To do this, you’ll need the various levels of Teachings of Fairness, each level of Sergeant’s Insignia, Primordial Greenbloom from The Realm of Beginnings, and Crowns of Insight to ascend each Talent to the highest level.

Talents are generally easier to build than character Ascension and you can also break this process down across each individual Talent level.

Level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Three Teachings of Fairness

Six Recruit’s Insignia Three 17,500 Two Guide to Fairness

Three Sergeant’s Insignia Four 25,000 Four Guide to Fairness

Four Sergeant’s Insignia Five 30,000 Six Guide to Fairness

Six Sergeant’s Insignia Six 37,500 Nine Guide to Fairness

Nine Sergeant’s Insignia Seven 120,000 Six Philosophies of Fairness

Six Lieutenant’s Insignia

One Primordial Greenbloom Eight 260,000 Four Philosophies of Fairness

Four Lieutenant’s Insignia

One Primordial Greenbloom Nine 450,000 12 Philosophies of Fairness

Nine Lieutenant’s Insignia

Two Primordial Greenbloom 10 700,000 16 Philosophies of Fairness

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Two Primordial Greenbloom

One Crown of Insight

The total cost to fully raise one of Lyney’s Talents to level 10 is:

1,652,000 Mora

Six Recruit’s Insignia

22 Sergeant’s Insignia

31 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Three Teachings of Fairness

21 Guide to Fairness

38 Philosophies of Fairness

Six Primordial Greenbloom

One Crown of Insight

Lyney is a talented magician renowned for his magical prowess and showmanship. Image via miHoYo

Lyney will debut in the Version 4.0 update and will be available for the first three weeks as the first phase of the Hydro region is live. As long as the schedule stays on track, you can expect to see Fontaine and Lyney arrive on Aug. 15 or 16, depending on your timezone.

