Genshin Impact Lyney leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

The roster of playable characters that players can recruit in Genshin Impact is ever-expanding which is one of the strongest drawing points that keep Travelers consistently coming back for more. Although he has yet to officially be released, Lyney was one of the very first characters unveiled for the RPG and has had many leaks uncovered regarding his upcoming debut.

While future characters are usually uncovered by the Genshin leak community, Lyney is a rare exception that was first unveiled by miHoYo itself. He is among a select few characters that appeared in the spoiler video that the developers shared right around the time that Genshin officially launched called “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail.”

Image via miHoYo

Related: Who are the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact?

In the spoiler trailer, Lyney appeared alongside another character named Lynette. Genshin characters usually aren’t teased together, so the unique artwork depicting this duo together had most members of the community wondering if they would somehow function as a new type of two-in-one playable character. The latest leaks for the characters have, however, depicted them as two distinct units rather than a special duet character like players had hoped.

Even though Lyney and Lynette will probably not function as a two-in-one character, it is still quite likely that their unique skill sets will complement one another since they were officially unveiled together. The unique way that miHoYo teased them is unlike any other teaser that has been featured in the game thus far which may also mean that there is more to learn about their abilities than players might expect. At the very least, the duo does appear to be siblings if not identical twins.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Genshin Impact Lynette leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

Now that Lyney and Lynette seem to officially be their own unique playable characters, Travelers will need to start thinking about whether they want to recruit each of them and potentially start saving up. Although it will still be some time before Lyney officially debuts, a lot of information has already been uncovered which means that Travelers can already begin thinking about whether they want to add him to their roster.

All Lyney leaks in Genshin Impact

While the Genshin leak community is known for being immensely accurate, there is still always the chance that some of the information that has been uncovered could either change or be incorrect. Thus, players should remember that all of Lyney’s leaks are unconfirmed by miHoYo and could also change as his official debut draws closer.

As new information is uncovered or changes are made, all information surrounding Lyney will be updated here.

Who is Lyney in Genshin Impact?

Lyney is an upcoming playable character in Teyvat. While other leaked characters are not confirmed, Lyney was officially revealed by miHoYo, which means that he will certainly be a character that Travelers can recruit.

Nothing is currently known about Lyney’s story or background, but since he is part of Fontaine, he likely places importance on justice as the rest of the region also does. His outfit also indicates that he might be a performer of some kind, but this could also simply be the general aesthetic of the characters within the region.

What is Lyney’s weapon type in Genshin Impact?

Although there was originally a lot of speculation within the leak community over what Lyney’s weapon would be, the consensus now seems to be that he will officially wield a bow.

What is Lyney’s element in Genshin Impact?

Lyney’s element type was also quite a debate, but like his weapon, an element has been officially decided upon within the community. As of now, it is believed that Lyney will be a Pyro character.

If Lyney does turn out to be a Pyro Bow character as the community currently believes that he will be, then this will be a welcome addition since there are currently only two Pyro bow characters in existence. One of them is Amber, who is generally regarded as one of Genshin’s weakest characters, and the other is Yoimiya, who is a solid primary damage dealer. Neither recruit is generally ranked among Genshin’s best characters, so it will certainly be interesting to see how Lyney performs in comparison.

What is Lyney’s rarity in Genshin Impact?

Current leaks suggest that Lyney will be a five-star unit. This means that in general, his skill set will be more powerful than that of four-star characters.

Lyney being a five-star also means that he will likely only run as a featured banner character that is available for short periods of time. But it is also possible that he could run like the recent debut of the five-star Pyro Claymore character Dehya or the first Sumeru character the five-star Dendro Bow recruit Tighnari and have a featured banner run before then moving into the permanent wish banner as they both did.

Where is Lyney from in Genshin Impact?

Lyney appears in the Fontaine section of miHoYo’s “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” spoiler video. Thus, he is believed to also hail from this region although it is also possible that he originates from elsewhere and later moved to the Hydro region.

Image via miHoYo

When will Lyney release in Genshin Impact?

Thanks to miHoYo’s spoiler video from 2020, which is where Lyney was first teased, players know without a doubt that he will arrive at some time during the Fontaine wave of updates in Genshin. Fontaine is the Hydro region of Teyvat in Genshin and is set to be the next region that players venture to based on miHoYo’s already unveiled roadmap for the future of the RPG.

With this information in mind, Fontaine should arrive sometime before the end of 2023. If everything stays on track, players can likely expect to see the Hydro region arrive in the game sometime in summer 2023.

Although the Hydro region will likely debut in the summer, Lyney might not be one of the first characters that are released. He could be the very first featured five-star character or it might be a few Version 4.0 updates before he is officially released. Regardless, based on usual patterns, there is a decent chance that Travelers will be able to recruit Lyney before 2023 comes to an end.