Who is Freminet in Genshin Impact?

Travelers will soon be setting off to the Hydro region of Fontaine in what is sure to be one of Genshin Impact’s biggest updates yet. The regional expansion will introduce many new playable recruits for players to add to their roster with one of the first being Freminet so players may want to learn about this recruit ahead of his official debut.

This Fontaine character seems to be related to two other recruits. Image via miHoYo

Regional expansion updates are massive additions to Teyvat as they introduce an entirely new region packed with vast areas for players to explore and expand upon the ever-growing roster of playable recruits. Some of the upcoming recruits have been known about for a while, such as Lyney, Lynette, and the Hydro Archon, but Freminent is quite a surprising addition which is why most players are likely eager to learn more about him.

Who is Freminent in Genshin Impact?

Freminent is an upcoming character arriving in miHoYo’s massive Fontaine regional expansion. He will be available as a new playable recruit for Travelers to add to their roster sometime after the update launches.

The Fontaine character is “renowned for his outstanding professionalism, exceptional ability to stay focused, as well as his abundant maritime knowledge.”

Freminent is regarded as a lone wolf who others sometimes perceive as detached, but although he “looks indifferent,” he hides deep passion and cares intensely about what is important to him.

Are Freminent Lyney and Lynette’s siblings in Genshin Impact?

Travelers have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Lyney and Lynette since they were first teased on Sept. 27, 2020, in the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” spoiler video. In this trailer, they were teased as the first playable recruits for the previously very far-off Hydro region of Fontaine.

While all other recruits in this video were teased as individuals, Lyney and Lynette’s marketing featured them as a duo which prompted speculation that they would be one playable unit rather than two. But they have now officially been unveiled by miHoYo as two distinctive units with Lyney being a five-star Pyro unit and Lynette being a four-star Anemo force.

Even though Lyney and Lynette are separate, information surrounding them has always been unveiled together since they are siblings. Because of this, players believed it was just the two of them as siblings until Freminent was revealed with some interesting descriptions that changed things entirely.

"Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh."

— Lyney winked as he… pic.twitter.com/Hqc3WeUmpN — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 3, 2023

The first description that has players wondering whether or not Freminent is related to the Fontaine duo features a discussion between Lyney and Lynette where Lyney calls himself Freminent’s “big brother” and proclaims it is his “duty to make him laugh.”

Another description of the Cryo character says that “as the younger brother of Fontaine’s famous magical duo Lyney and Lynette, Freminet prefers to stay out of the limelight.”

Based on this information, Freminent is certainly related to Lyney and Lynette in some way but this relation might be by blood or through a different situation. In the “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” teaser that unveiled a massive collection of Fontaine characters, Lyney and Lynette are featured prominently next to the Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino.

The Cryo character loves being underwater. Image via miHoYo

There’s not a ton of information about her so far, but one of the key aspects that is known about Arlecchino is that she runs the House of the Hearth which is an orphanage. Since Lyney and Lynette resemble one another quite closely while Freminet looks rather different from them, this could indicate that only Lyney and Lynette are officially related but that they potentially adopted Freminent as their third sibling from Arlecchino’s orphanage.

Regardless of whether Freminent is related to Lyney and Lynette by blood or was adopted by them, he is certainly their sibling which makes Lyney, Lynette, and Freminent Teyvat’s very first playable sibling trio.

What element is Freminent is Genshin Impact?

The drip marketing miHoYo unveiled for Freminent confirmed that he is a Cryo character. His Cryo Vision is strapped to his side and just barely visible.

Freminet: Yearning for Unseen Depths

Renowned Diver of the Court of Fontaine



As the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… pic.twitter.com/gsOvpvHaNg — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 3, 2023

What is Freminent’s weapon type in Genshin Impact?

The official artwork for Freminent features him holding a claymore which seems to indicate this will be his weapon type and leaks uncovered by the community also back this information.

Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description. pic.twitter.com/K5sHkHddQg — Mero (@merlin_impact) May 13, 2023

Artwork isn’t always completely accurate though, as is the case with Raiden Shogun’s official art that features her wielding a sword despite being a polearm character, so there is still a chance Freminent’s weapon could be different from what is expected. However, it does seem likely that Freminent will wield a claymore after all based on what has been shared about him.

What rarity is Freminent in Genshin Impact?

Although Freminent’s star rarity has not been officially shared by miHoYo just yet, it is likely that he will be a four-star unit. Leaks have suggested this and based on my experience with how characters debut in Genshin it makes the most sense for him to be a four-star recruit since Lyney is expected to be a five-star and Freminent was revealed alongside him.

When will Freminent release in Genshin Impact?

Since miHoYo unveiled Freminent on July 3 alongside Lyney and Lynette, he will almost certainly arrive in the Version 4.0 update. If everything stays on track, Fontaine should launch around Aug. 15 to 16.

Freminent could either be released in the first half and will be obtainable as soon as the update releases or instead might be in the second half and won’t be recruitable until phase two of 4.0 begins. Regardless, he should certainly release in 4.0 no matter what since the devs have officially unveiled him.

Based on miHoYo’s usual patterns, the banner schedule is likely to feature Lyney’s banner in the first half with Lynette as a featured four-star which means Freminent is likely to debut in the second half alongside a rerun of a previously released five-star characters banner.

