Genshin Impact Lynette leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

The number of playable characters that Travelers can recruit in Genshin Impact expands with each new update. Every character within the game is immensely unique, which is one of the key reasons that players continue to return to Teyvat.

While the Genshin developers usually wait until just before a new update is set to come out to officially unveil upcoming characters, all future characters are generally uncovered by the leak community in advance. But there are also a select few unique recruits that miHoYo showcased long before their official debut like a character named Lynette.

Image via miHoYo

Lynette is one of a select few characters that the Genshin developers unveiled years before her official release. To provide a general look at what players could expect to see throughout the future of Teycat, miHoYo shared the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” right around when the game first launched.

This video contained spoilers for each region of Teyvat and Lynette is a spoiler for Fontaine. Her reveal was particularly of interest within the community because the artwork featured both her and another character named Lyney.

Genshin artwork that conveys future playable characters always just features the one upcoming character. Thus, the unique depiction of Lyney and Lynette had players confused and wondering if miHoYo was trying to hint at a new type of character that was two distinctive units in one.

Image via miHoYo

While the prospect of a new character type had most of the Genshin community excited, the latest leaks now indicate that both characters will function separately as regular playable units. And following this official reveal, many other leaks surrounding both Lyney and Lynette have also surfaced.

All Lynette leaks in Genshin Impact

The Genshin leak community is known for being quite reliable. But all leaked content is usually still in development which means that what has been uncovered could still later be altered by miHoYo.

Because changes are possible and even probable in the case of Lynette, players will want to remember that all information surrounding her could change. As new information is uncovered or any changes are made, all information for Lynette will be updated here.

Who is Lynette in Genshin Impact?

Lynette is a confirmed upcoming character that players will be able to recruit. She will be released at some point during the waves of Version 4.0 updates for Fontaine.

What is Lynette’s weapon type in Genshin Impact?

Because she is still in development, the Genshin leak community was originally jumping all over the place with claims as to what her weapon would be. The general consensus now seems to be that Lynette will wield a sword.

What is Lynette’s element in Genshin Impact?

Just like her weapon, so too was Lynette’s element quite a hot topic among the community. But this too now seems to be settled with Lynette now being suspected of being an Anemo character.

There are currently two Anemo Sword characters in existence, which are Jean and Kaedehara Kazuha, plus the Anemo Sword version of the Traveler. This is thus a character type that most players are fairly familiar with.

What is Lynette’s rarity in Genshin Impact?

Unlike her counterpart Lyney, Lynette is believed to be a four-star unit. If does end up being true, she will become the very first four-star Anemo Sword character to venture into Teyvat.

Although she is believed to be a four-star character, Lynette might also come with some rather unique Anemo capabilities as has been the case with most other characters of this elemental type. The five-star Anemo Catalyst character Wanderer (Scaramouche) can fly for a short period of time, the four-star Anemo Claymore character Sayu can quickly roll across the ground as a concentrated bundle of Anemo power, the five-star Anemo Sword character Jean creates a massive field of healing, and the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao plunges up and down through the sky repeatedly.

Because of how immensely versatile and useful Anemo characters tend to be, players can likely expect to see a rather remarkable and impressive skillset from Lynette when she is officially released.

Where is Lynette from in Genshin Impact?

Because she was unveiled during the Fontaine section of miHoYo’s teaser video, Lynette is a Fontaine character. This may mean either that she is indeed from the Hydro region or instead that she originated elsewhere but chose to move to Fontaine, but because she was showcased as one of the two faces of the region, it is fairly likely that this is also where she hails from.

Image via miHoYo

When will Lynette release in Genshin Impact?

While no exact release date for Lynette has been revealed just yet, a rough timeline of when players can expect to be able to recruit her does exist thanks to miHoYo’s teaser video and its official game roadmap. Lynette is confirmed to release at some point during the Fontaine updates of Genshin which means during one of the many Version 4.0 updates.

MiHoYo has not shared an official debut date for the Fontaine update just yet, but as the developers mentioned when unveiling the overall game roadmap, players can generally expect to see one new region of Teyvat released each year. The Dendro region of Sumeru was the latest expansion and the very first Version 3.0 update took place in August 2022.

Based on this information, as long as everything stays on schedule, Fontaine should definitively debut in 2023. As for a more precise timeline, players can likely expect to set off to the Hydro region of Teyvat in the summer of 2023.

While a general idea of when Fontaine will release is quite clear, Lynette’s release date is less certain. Because Lynette and Lyney are so tied together, it is fairly likely that her debut will occur on Lyney’s featured five-star banner. But Lyney’s banner could be the very first one for the Hydro region or he could be quite a few Version 4.0 updates away, which means that players will simply have to wait and see when Lynette does officially debut. But there is certainly a solid chance that she will debut sometime before the end of 2023.