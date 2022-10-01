The expansive world of Teyvat is always growing in size. With an ever-expanding plethora of content, Genshin Impact continues to thrive and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

While Genshin Impact’s updates are fairly regular, consistent, and come loaded with content, players are still always looking to the future for what comes next. All of Genshin’s updates center around the regions of Teyvat, so this is what players can look to when trying to uncover the future of Genshin Impact.

Every region in Genshin Impact

Four of the regions within Teyvat have been released with the latest one being the Dendro region of Sumeru. But there will eventually be a total of seven regions tied to each specific element.

There is the Anemo region of Mondstadt.

There is the Geo region of Liyue.

There is the Electro region of Inazuma.

There is the Dendro region of Sumeru.

There is the Hydro region of Fontaine.

There is the Pyro region of Natlan.

There is the Cryo region of Snezhnaya.

Outside of the seven regions of Teyvat, there is also another unique region called Khaenri’ah. This region never had a god like the others did and instead was built entirely by humans. It underwent massive destruction and is now home to many formidable monsters but is also still inhabited by humans.

While most of the future of Genshin Impact is a bit unclear outside of the region updates known to be arriving at some point, those looking for a roadmap of what is to come can still get a general idea of what’s to come based on everything that miHoYo has shared thus far.

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 phase two

The second half of the Version 3.1 update is set to arrive on Oct. 14, 2022. This update will feature the debut of five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou on her “Twirling Lotus” featured banner. Nilou has been a prominent character in promotional material since Sumeru launched and players have thus been eagerly waiting for the chance to recruit her.

The Version 3.1 update will also feature a rerun of five-star Geo Sword character Albedo on his “Secretum Secretorum” featured banner. What four-star characters will appear alongside both of the five-star characters on their featured banners is currently unknown.

Genshin Impact Version 3.2

Nothing has been definitively confirmed for Version 3.2 yet, but some evidence indicates that the Dendro Archon Nahida and a Hydro character named Layla will debut during the first half of this update.

◆ Nahida

◆ Physic of Purity

◆ Lesser Lord Kusanali

◆ Dendro

◆ Nahida

◆ Physic of Purity

◆ Lesser Lord Kusanali

◆ Dendro

◆ Sapientia Oromasdis

The strongest evidence is that both characters were already unveiled by miHoYo on Twitter. It is almost certain that Nahida, the vessel for the Lesser Lord Kusanali, will be a five-star character because all previous Archons have been, which means that Layla will likely be a featured four-star who debuts alongside Nahida on her banner.

Outside of these two characters, there will likely be a few reruns featured in Version 3.2. Many within the Genshin leak community have uncovered that the first half of Version 3.2 will feature a rerun for five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya alongside Nahida’s debut banner with Layla as a featured four-star across both banners.

3.2 phase 1 from Uncle Lu#Nahida + Yoimiya

4 star – Layla



3.2 phase 1 from Uncle Lu#Nahida + Yoimiya

4 star – Layla

Weapon banner: A Thousand Floating Dreams + Thundering Pulse

As of right now, leaks indicate that the second half of Version 3.2 will not feature any new characters and instead will have two reruns. These possible reruns are for five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia (Childe) and five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko.

From Uncle Lu 3.2 phase 2#Childe and #Yaemiko re-run



From Uncle Lu 3.2 phase 2#Childe and #Yaemiko re-run

Weapon banner: Polar Star and Kagura's Verity

A weekly Scaramouche boss fight is also expected to arrive during Version 3.2 based on leaks and the direction that the main storyline is going in.

The Version 3.2 update of Genshin Impact will go live on Nov. 2, 2022, as was revealed by miHoYo during the Version 3.0 livestream.

Genshin Impact Version 3.3

Not much is known about the Version 3.3 update of Genshin Impact. But it seems fairly likely that the Dendro character Alhaitham and the Pyro character Dehya may make their highly-anticipated debut during this Version update.

Considering that they have appeared in the main storyline and many featured promotional artwork pieces, the arrival of these two characters certainly seems imminent. Outside of this, some leaks suggest that Scaramouche may also become a playable character during this version.

The Version 3.3 update of Genshin Impact will be released to players on Dec. 7, 2022. This date was revealed during the Version 3.0 livestream.

What comes after Version 3.0 of Genshin Impact?

During a Game Developers Conference (GDC), the producer and CEO of miHoYo shared a roadmap for Genshin Impact’s future. The conference occurred before the release of Sumeru but details that all updates are centered around the seven regions corresponding with each Genshin element.

The same order that the regions are listed in above was also previously showcased in the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” video that miHoYo shared when Genshin first launched. Thus, the seven regions will be released in the following order.

Mondstadt (Anemo) was released first.

Liyue (Geo) was released second.

Inazuma (Electro) was released third.

Sumeru (Dendro) was released fourth.

Fontaine (Hydro) will be released fifth.

Natlan (Pyro) will be released sixth.

Snezhnaya (Cryo) will be released seventh.

The Genshin CEO and producer also said that the massive regional updates will generally arrive on an annual basis. Thus, players can expect approximately one new region per year and it will probably be around another three years before all seven nations of Teyvat have been released to players.

Based on all of this information, a general roadmap for the future of Genshin Impact after Version 3.0 comes to an end is fairly clear.

Genshin Impact Version 4.0

The Hydro region of Fontaine will be released when Version 4.0 begins. No exact timeline for this update is clear as it is currently unknown how many waves of Version 3.0 will occur. But miHoYo’s general timeline indicates that it will likely be at least a year before this expansion will occur.

Two Fontaine characters, who are named Lyney and Lynette, were teased in Genshin’s teaser video with the line “masquerade of the guilty” preceding their reveal. The Hydro region worships the Hydro Archon, whose other name is currently unknown beyond the title of “God of Justice.”

Genshin Impact Version 5.0

The fiery region of Natlan is expected to arrive in the Version 5.0 update. The teaser for this region has the line “incandescent ode of resurrection” before previewing a character named Iansan.

This region worships Murata, who is the Pyro Archon. She is also known as the “God of War” and “Lady of Fire.” Outside of this, not much else is currently known about the Pyro region of Teyvat.

Genshin Impact Version 6.0

Considering that the Fatui Harbingers and their boss Tsaritsa, who is the Cryo Archon, feel like the big bads of Teyvat, it makes sense that the sixth act and final regional expansion for the seven elements will take travelers to the icy region of Snezhnaya, which is the home of both the ruthless Cryo Archon and the Fatui.

The Cryo region was teased in an image featuring the Fatui Harbinger Pulcinella sitting on a throne surrounded by his followers following the act six reveal alongside the line “everwinter without mercy.” Although his face is obscured by shadows, players have since gotten a clear look at Pulcinella when miHoYo unveiled all 11 Fatui Harbingers in a storyline teaser video.

The other name that the Cryo Archon is known by has not yet been revealed, but her heartless and icy demeanor has certainly earned her quite the reputation. Tsaritsa uses her loyal Fatui agents to manipulate and strike fear into all of the other regions of Teyvat.

The icy Archon is also on an ongoing mission to steal all of her fellow Archons’ Gnoses. As might be expected of the master puppeteer, Tsaritsa herself is not the one actually performing this mission.

Tsaritsa has used her Harbingers to steal Gnoses thus far and has successfully obtained both Venti and Zhongli’s Gnoses. Her once loyal Harbinger Scaramouche obtained a third Gnosis, which belonged to the Raiden Shogun, but he may have run off with it since he hasn’t reported back yet when he was supposed to do so immediately.

Further Genshin Impact updates

As for what Teyvat will look like beyond the Version 6.0 update, the future is quite unclear. Lots of potentially leaked characters and other information are always in circulation throughout the Genshin community, but these leaks are usually only for the imminent future updates.

MiHoYo did also tease the region of Khaenri’ah, which is separate from Teyvat, alongside Dainsleif, who hails from this region and whom players are quite familiar with now. But while every other teaser was accompanied by an act name and number, this one simply said the word “act” alongside another blurred-out word in place of where a number previously was for all other updates and also had the line “the dream yet to be dreamed.”

Considering how story-driven Genshin Impact is, it will be quite interesting to see what occurs beyond the already unveiled upcoming updates.