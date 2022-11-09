Where to find Scaramouche boss fight in Genshin Impact and best team to beat him

Scaramouche’s storyline has been in the works since the Version 1.1 update of Genshin Impact, and after years of waiting, players are finally able to confront the Fatui Harbinger in an epic boss battle that takes place in the Dendro region of Sumeru.

The boss fight tasks players with taking on Scaramouche as he controls a giant mechanical beast called “Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal.” This machine is an artificial god with immense power that towers over players at an unprecedented size for bosses thus far.

Image via miHoYo

Because of how formidable this boss is and how much there is to learn about him, players may find themselves having many questions in regard to the special Scaramouche boss fight.

While taking on such a grand foe can be rather intimidating, breaking it down makes it much more doable and players will thus find all they need to know about the Scaramouche boss fight outlined here.

Scaramouche boss guide in Genshin Impact

How to unlock the Scaramouche boss fight in Genshin

Before players can unlock the repeatable version of the Scaramouche boss fight, which is called the Joururi Workshop Trounce Domain, they must first complete the Archon story version of this fight.

Just like other boss battles such as the Raiden Shogun’s Archon battle that then becomes the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain or Stormterror’s Archon battle that then becomes the Confront Stormterror Trounce Domain, so too must players first take on Scaramouche in a storyline state before they are then able to relive the memory through a Trounce Domain hosting a weekly boss.

Image via miHoYo

Players will unlock the Scaramouche boss fight Trounce Domain permanently after first taking him on in chapter three, act five of the Archon Quest, which is called “Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies.”

The boss in this battle is a bit more confusing than past ones due to the number of names it goes by including “Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom,” “Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal,” and simply “Scaramouche boss.”

The actual replayable domain is called “Joururi Workshop” Trounce Domain and players may also see this fight referred to as the confrontation with the “Balladeer,” but this title is instead a reference to Scaramouche himself as this is his Fatui Harbinger alias.

Where is the Scaramouche boss fight in Genshin?

After players have defeated the Scaramouche boss for the first time during the Archon quest, they will then always be able to relive the fight again at the Joururi Workshop Trounce Domain. This Domain is located to the southeast of Sumeru City and is situated right near Gandha Hill.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map | Remix by Kacee Fay

Best team to beat Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact

As is the case with nearly every boss battle in Genshin, players will require a versatile set of characters to be successful when taking on the Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom. He isn’t overwhelmingly difficult to defeat, but Scaramouche’s complex mechanism certainly has a bit of a learning curve that may confuse players at first. Generally, players will want a team makeup that looks like the following:

The first character is a primary damage dealer able to effectively deal damage from afar.

The second character is one who is able to evade attacks effectively and quickly.

The third character is a healer and/or a character capable of creating shields.

The fourth and final character may be one of any kind but should overall round out, buff, and complement the rest of the team.

Image via miHoYo

Because Scaramouche wields an Electro Delusion, players will generally want to stray away from utilizing an Electro character during this boss battle as it is one of his primary elemental types and he has quite a solid resistance to it.

Scaramouche can also deal every type of elemental damage except for Geo and Dendro which means that players will need to be prepared to combat all elements other than the two aforementioned ones.

To effectively combat his powerful skillset, players will want some kind of primary damage-dealing unit that is capable of effectively dishing damage from afar, which means that they will need a mighty bow character. The best options for this battle include the five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu or the five-star Dendro Bow character Tighnari.

However, players who don’t have these characters should also be successful with characters like the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya, the four-star Dendro Bow character Collei, the five-star Cryo character Aloy, or the four-star Cryo Bow character Diona.

Image via miHoYo

Characters live five-star Anemo Bow character Venti or five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha are also great options for this battle as both characters possess special abilities that allow them to escape and evade attacks by being in the air. Venti can fully fly for a period of time and Kazuha possesses a powerful double jump perfect for evading Scaramouche’s ground attacks.

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona or five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka may also be somewhat useful as they both possess unique sprints that allow them to quickly escape enemies, but they will still remain on the ground and it will thus come down to the player’s precision on whether they are able to successfully evade attacks or not.

Once he is released as a playable character, the reborn version of Scaramouche called Wanderer will likely also be an excellent candidate for this battle due to his leaked flying abilities.

Image via miHoYo

Because of how powerful Scaramouche is during his boss battle, players will also want to bring some kind of shield or healing character to ensure that their party is able to complete the entire battle without falling.

The best options to fulfill this role include the five-star Geo Poelarm character Zhongli, and the five-star Anemo Sword character Jean.

Players who don’t have the previously mentioned characters may also find success with characters like the four-star Cryo Bow character Diona, who is able to shield, heal, and attack from afar, the five-star Cryo Sword character Qiqi who can heal her team, and is also quite effective against the Electro element, or the four-star Geo Claymore character Noelle as she can also shield and heal.

All Joururi Workshop Trounce Domain loot in Genshin

The repeatable version of the Scaramouche boss fight that takes place in the Joururi Workshop Trounce Domain features a variety of rewards that may be obtained randomly upon defeating the boss. Players can obtain rewards by spending 60 Original Resin at the end of each battle or 30 Original Resin if the Scaramouche fight is one of their first three Trounce Domains of the week.

The Scaramouche boss fight has three unique pieces of loot that are only obtainable from defeating him.

Puppet Strings: Players may receive Puppet Strings, which is a Talent level-up material.

Players may receive Puppet Strings, which is a Talent level-up material. Mirror of Mushin: Players may receive Mirror of Mushin, which is a Talent level-up material.

Players may receive Mirror of Mushin, which is a Talent level-up material. Daka’s Bell: Players may receive Daka’s Bell, which is a Talent level-up material.

Image via miHoYo

In addition to the three previously listed rewards, players may also receive some pieces from the following Artifact sets.

Berserker Artifact set: Players may receive the Berserker Artifact set at either the three-star or four-star rarities.

Players may receive the Berserker Artifact set at either the three-star or four-star rarities. Instructor Artifact set: Players may receive the Instructor Artifact set, which can be rewarded at either the three-star or four-star rarities.

Players may receive the Instructor Artifact set, which can be rewarded at either the three-star or four-star rarities. The Exile Artifact set: Players may receive The Exile Artifact set, which may be obtained at either the three-star or four-star rarities.

Players may receive The Exile Artifact set, which may be obtained at either the three-star or four-star rarities. Gladiator’s Finale Artifact set: Players may receive the Gladiator’s Finale Artifact set, which comes in either four-star or five-star rarities.

Players may receive the Gladiator’s Finale Artifact set, which comes in either four-star or five-star rarities. Wanderer’s Troupe Artifact set: Players may receive the Wanderer’s Troupe Artifact set, which also may be rewarded at both the four-star and five-star rarities.

Image via miHoYo

Outside of these rewards, every boss battle against Scaramouche in the Joururi Workshop Trounce Domain also has a chance of granting players the following miscellaneous rewards.