Did miHoYo just confirm a popular fan theory? Scaramouche, Faruzan tease occurs on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ anniversary

One of Genshin Impact’s most highly anticipated characters of all time has finally been teased to be debuting in the world of Teyvat as a playable character very soon. Scaramouche, also known as the Balladeer or the Wanderer, first appeared back in a 2020 Genshin Impact event called “Unreconciled Stars” and has reappeared to cause chaos numerous times since.

Since his very first appearance, fans have been awaiting the opportunity to recruit the elusive and dangerous character to their teams. After years of waiting, fans are finally about to get that chance.

Due to his extremely unique name, players have long speculated that the Fatui Harbinger is inspired by Queen’s hit song “Bohemian Rhapsody” because of the song lyric “Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?”

Deeping the connection even further, miHoYo finally unveiled the Fatui Harbinger as an upcoming playable character on the anniversary of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which was released on Oct. 31, 1975.

This reveal confirms what fans have long speculated, which is that Scaramouche is an Anemo character who wields an Electro Delusion gifted from the Cryo Archon herself. As a playable character, he will likely function in a similar matter to Tartaglia (Childe), who only utilizes his Hydro Vision in regular playable battles while his Electro Delusion is stored away for important storyline moments only.

Scaramouche is currently quite a villain, but players can expect to become friendly or neutral with him soon as was the case with the only other currently playable Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia (Childe). Characters thus far have not become playable until they are on good terms with the Traveler. Thus, it is likely that players will soon defeat Scaramouche in battle and proceed to be at least on neutral terms with the complex character.

Although miHoYo unveiled the Fatui Harbinger with the name “The Wanderer,” fans know from his appearance and story details that this is in fact Scaramouche. Which name he will take upon becoming a playable character is currently unknown, but because he was teased as “The Wanderer” with his official artwork, it seems likely that this is the name he may take. The shared artwork of the character also features a bit of a redesign that makes him look less villainous and goes along with his new name.

While the most blatant connection between the Fatui Harbinger and Queen’s hit song surrounds the word Scaramouche, the song references don’t stop as many other lines within the song also seem to pertain to Scaramouche’s life. Because he was created by Ei, also known as the Raiden Shogun, to be a puppet, fans theorize that lines like “I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all” and “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?” are the inspiration behind his storyline.

Furthermore, fans speculate that the many lyrics referencing “Mama” could pertain to Scaramouche referencing Ei, who is his creator and thus technically his mother. Ei also technically goes by a third name, which is Beelzebul, and one lyric in “Bohemian Rhapsody” states, “Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me, for me, for me!”

Now that he is officially confirmed as an Anemo character who thus wields power over air, the lyric “Any way the wind blows doesn’t really matter to me” also fits quite well with not only his powers but also his wildcard personality.

MiHoYo is very aware of the fan theory that “Bohemian Rhapsody” inspired Scaramouche’s storyline, so choosing to tease the Fatui Harbinger on this day may be their way of subtly confirming fans’ beliefs. Scaramouche might be the most highly anticipated playable character reveal of all time with Genshin’s tweet detailing his debut sitting at over 115,000 retweets and over 295,000 likes and the Instagram post amassing over 650,000 likes and counting.

Another character named Faruzan was also unveiled alongside Scaramouche, although her reveal has been a bit overshadowed due to the massive nature and highly anticipated release of Scaramouche. Faruzan will also be an Anemo character and likely a four-star who runs alongside Scaramouche on his special featured banner as is usually the case with the pattern of how miHoYo shares characters.

Based on the usual reveal patterns, fans can likely expect to see Scaramouche and Faruzan make their grand debut in the Version 3.3 update. No official release date has been shared yet, but the Version 3.3 update should go live early on in December 2022.