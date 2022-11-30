The Version 3.3 update of Genshin Impact is nearly here and will be loaded with new content for players to delve into. But most Travelers are already eager to know what comes after that.

The Version 3.4 update of Genshin is well over a month away, but those within the community have already uncovered many exciting leaks about what the update may include.

Image via miHoYo

The main Archon quest storyline for Sumeru may have come to a close, but miHoYo certainly has a plethora of content in the works to keep players busy in the Dendro region for the time being. There are likely at least three or four more waves of Version 3.0 updates before players will set off to Fontaine, the Hydro region of Teyvat.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.4 leaks

Nothing has been officially confirmed by miHoYo for Version 3.4 just yet, but those within the Genshin leak community are fairly reliable with the information that they uncover and share. The leak community tends to be pretty accurate, so players can expect that most of what they find will indeed be released.

New characters in Genshin Impact Version 3.4

The Dendro character Alhaitham first leaked alongside a full cast of Sumeru characters back in July 2022. Since then, players have eagerly awaited the opportunity to recruit the character since they have met him in Sumeru time and time again.

After a lengthy wait, it seems like he will finally be joining Teyvat as a playable character when the Version 3.4 update of Genshin is released. He is suspected of being a five-star Dendro Sword character, but only some of this information is facts while the rest is based on leaks.

Image via miHoYo

He is not definitively a five-star character just yet, but leaks suggest that he will be. His Dendro Vision is prominently displayed on his outfit and he is thus certainly a Dendro character. Alhaitham has been seen wielding a sword on a few occasions, such as in miHoYo’s “Sumeru Promotional Video,” and most within the leak community have found evidence to back this up, so he is suspected to be a sword wielder.

Another character named Yaoyao, who first surfaced years ago and has been seen in a lot of leaked content since, is believed to finally be making her debut during the Version 3.4 update. She is believed to be a four-star Dendro character. Her weapon is currently relatively unknown, but many within the community have uncovered information that makes them suspect she will wield a polearm.

Rerun banners for Genshin Impact Version 3.4

Every Version update of Genshin also brings back beloved Teyvat characters from the past to give players more chances to add those that they may have missed to their roster. MiHoYo typically releases one new five-star character per Version update with three rerun banners to fill in around it and a new four-star character alongside two of them.

After not receiving a rerun for over a year, which may be the longest duration a character has gone without being rerun yet, the five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao is likely to finally return as a recruitable character in Version 3.4. Hu Tao is a Pyro powerhouse who is generally regarded as one of Genshin’s best characters and has only had two banner runs thus far, with her last one occurring in November 2021.

A Hu Tao rerun is almost certain according to the Genshin leak community and due to how long it has been since she received a rerun. Outside of Hu Tao, no other reruns are quite as certain, but the community has found a few possibilities.

Other potentially leaked reruns include the five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe, the five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka, and the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao. These are less definitive than the Hu Tao rerun and have been changing around quite a bit. The five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan was also speculated to appear in Version 3.4 at one point, but most within the leak community have retracted this in favor of more reliable information that the other three previously mentioned characters will instead be the ones with reruns.

Map expansion in Genshin Impact Version 3.4

The desert region of Sumeru is expected to expand a few more times before the waves of Version 3.0 updates come to an end. Version 3.4 has had numerous leaks suggesting that a new expansion is set to occur when the update is released.

Here is a little thread on 3.4 Map Expansion:



– Main POI: Sandstorm

Separated into 3 layers/subregions: Inner, Middle, and Outer

2 Modes – Normal and Sandstorm Mode



– Gurabad City



– Eremite Black Market Camp (Accessible through a fissure)



(1/2)#原神 #Genshin #Genshinlmpact pic.twitter.com/bjN1TYB44v — BLANK  (@genshinBLANK) October 25, 2022

The potential leaked expansion includes a wide variety of new locations, enemies, and activities for players to engage in. Everything that has been found for the potential 3.4 Sumeru desert expansion is as follows.

The map expansion is believed to be separated into three layers or subregions.

Players may be faced with two different map modes, one of which is normal and the other which is sandstorm. Not much is known about how this feature will work, but based on past instances, it may function similarly to the dangerous lightning-filled areas of Inazuma that players had to fix to stop the lightning.

A new city called Gurtabad City will be accessible to players. This will likely feature shops and other elements that players can interact with.

Some sort of Eremite Black Market Camp will be added with this expansion.

A new boss, which may be called the Sandworm, lives in a cave in this region.

Quite a few other caves, including the Aranara Cave, King Deshret Cave, God of Wisdom Cave, Grass Dragon Cave, and the Kusalani Cave may be found in this region.

Two areas with little information called the Sand Ruins and the Eternal Oasis exist on this leaked map.

An area that is likely tied to a World Quest, which is called The Scarlet King’s Cup Cave, is a sort of boss battle arena that players will be able to venture to within this region.

There will potentially be a Ruin Golem or even Ruin Golems around this area.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact Version 3.4 release date

No definitive date for the update has been announced, but based on miHoYo’s regular Version schedule, Version 3.4 should be released around mid-January. A guess at what the exact date will be with miHoYo’s schedule is somewhere around Jan. 18.