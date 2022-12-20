Genshin Impact Fontaine (Hydro region) leaks: New characters, map expansion, release date, and details so far

The world of Teyvat within Genshin Impact is always steadily filled with new content for players to delve into. However, Genshin players are always eager to know what comes next with many already wondering what leaks for the Hydro region of Fontaine have been uncovered and what it will bring when it releases.

Genshin’s updates arrive on a regular basis but are split into two types. There are the sub-version updates, which expand upon the update they are a part of, and the massive landmark updates, which only come with each Version change and introduce an entirely new region to Teyvat.

Teyvat started by granting players access to the Anemo region of Mondstadt, then the Geo region of Liyue, then the Electro region of Inazuma, and now the Dendro region of Sumeru.

Now that the primary storyline of Sumeru has come to a close, players only have a short time left in Sumeru before they will then set off to Fontaine, which is the Hydro region of Teyvat home to the Hydro Archon.

All leaks for Fontaine, the Hydro region in Genshin

Based on the official Genshin roadmap, Fontaine will arrive in the Version 4.0 update and will thus be the next major landmark expansion. This means it is quite some time away and likely won’t be released until around mid-2023. Although its release is quite far off, leaks for the Hydro region of Teyvat have already surfaced with even more sure to come as the next massive regional expansion update draws closer.

Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact

Fontaine may feature the first-ever arrival of a two-in-one style character with Lyney and Lynette. This duo isn’t actually a leak themselves since miHoYo teased them a long time ago in the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” video, but their possible unique skillset is a leak uncovered by the Genshin community.

While all other characters teased in the video are shown individually, Lyney and Lynette are showcased as one unit. When the video was first released, most players simply thought this was because they might be siblings, but recent leaks have suggested there might be more to it.

In a now-deleted tweet was translated by many players, one prominent member of the Genshin leak community uncovered information that hinted at the duo possibly functioning as one playable character rather than as two individual ones.

[ fontaine possible leaks? ]



lyney and lynette are two characters in one, and lyney is a puppeteer! pic.twitter.com/5df6drA8Wk — Fontaine Updates! (@FontaineUpdates) November 27, 2022

A two-in-one character is something that has never been done in Genshin before. How exactly this type of character would work is entirely unknown, but based on Genshin’s usual mechanics, Lyney and Lynette could likely function in a similar manner to the five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia’s ability to swap from his bow to a Hydro polearm-like weapon or in a manner similar to the four-star Electro Bow character Fischl’s abilities that summon Oz.

Players would thus potentially be able to switch between the two by utilizing their various elemental abilities. However, with this kind of gameplay mechanic, one of the two would always be more prominent than the other, so perhaps it is more likely that miHoYo will instead add some new form of gameplay that allows players to switch between them equally.

Outside of these two characters, no other Fontaine characters are quite as certain. However, a possible five-star Hydro Claymore character named Soutine has surfaced among the leak community and may arrive before Fontaine itself as a transitional character to help lead players into the Hydro region.

The Hydro Archon herself will also become playable at some point in the future as all other Archons have. She will be a five-star Hydro character but which weapon she will wield is unknown.

The Hydro Archon and ruler of Fontaine in Genshin Impact

Fontaine is ruled over by the God of Justice, who is also known as Focalors and the Hydro Archon. She places importance on the ideal of justice and the Hydro Archon is said to live “for the spectacle of the courtroom.”

Not much is known about her personality or demeanor outside of this, but based on how people talk about her and her love of the courtroom, she seems to perhaps be a bit merciless and tough. The people of Fontaine don’t seem to have issues with her like the people of Inazuma did with the Electro Archon.

Fontaine’s ideals, setting, and culture in Genshin Impact

Because the Hydro Archon places immense emphasis on justice, this is an ideal that all of Fontaine centers around. This regional expansion is even called “Masquerade of the Guilty” in the previously mentioned teaser for the future of Genshin.

The Hydro region is regarded as the most developed and technological region in all of Teyvat. But due to their immense progression, Fontaine has also suffered massive pollution that now plagues the Hydro nation.

In addition to its technologically advanced reputation, Fontaine is also known for its very lively environment rich with culture. Fontaine runs a newspaper called The Steambird, for which five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona from Mondtsadt has said she writes, which indicates it is likely contributed to by writers from all across Teyvat.

The Hydro region runs on an unknown unique power source, but with the issues that Fontaine is facing, their primary power source is experiencing issues that are leading to residents seeking alternative sources of power. Overall, Fontaine was previously regarded as a highly functional and advanced place but has recently become a place of unrest and danger according to Liben from the recurring Marvelous Merchandise event.

Fontaine map expansion in Genshin Impact

The Hydro region update will expand Teyvat’s massive map yet again to include Fontaine. Where exactly Fontaine will be added to the map of Teyvat is still up for debate, but most within the leak community believe it will lie to the west of Mondstadt and north of Liyue.

A reliable video of a character soaring over a steampunk city was shared by one member of the Genshin leak community. While nothing directly confirms this is Fontaine, the overall aesthetic of Lyney and Lynette plus the focus on technology Fontaine is known for strongly suggest this is a very early first look at the Hydro region.

One Reddit user commented under this post to point out it looks like Fontaine might sit within a waterfall and be sticking out from the middle of it. Players have long been wondering how exactly the Hydro region based around the element of water would work into gameplay, so this idea makes sense.

What is Fontaine based on in Genshin Impact?

Just as every other region in Genshin is inspired by real parts of the world, so too is Fontaine thought to have drawn inspiration from somewhere players may be familiar with. Based on what is known about the Hydro region and the aesthetic of Lyney and Lynette, Fontaine is believed to be based on France.

New gameplay mechanics for Fontaine in Genshin Impact

Because Fontaine is a Hydro region and thus is based around the element of water, miHoYo may develop a new kind of region unlike anything seen thus far and introduce new gameplay aspects to accompany it.

Most within the Genshin community strongly believe Fontaine will at least have a few underwater features or even be mostly underwater to represent the Hydro element.

Parts of Fontaine existing underwater would mean players need some way to traverse underwater as this is not a current gameplay mechanic. Thus, the Genshin leak community believes a new diving mechanic may be added that allows players to fully swim underwater to accompany this.

Some leaks have lightly hinted at this, but the primary reason players think underwater exploration will officially be added is due to a Sumeru NPC named Vasco mentioning diving certificates in Fontaine. If underwater exploration is added, it will likely be accompanied by some sort of oxygen meter that functions similarly to the regular stamina meter that players always deal with or the special sheer cold meter that is active in extremely cold environments like Dragonspine or specific Domains.

Leaks also suggest Fontaine may feature the arrival of new kinds of boats for players to operate. If they are quicker than the only boat players have ever been able to utilize, which is the Waverider, then they will also probably come with new mechanics.

Fontaine release date in Genshin Impact

No release date for the Fontaine update of Genshin has been shared by miHoYo just yet, but based on usual patterns, the Hydro region of Fontaine will be released during the very first wave of the Version 4.0 updates and then continuously added to with further Version 4.0 updates following afterward.

Genshin is currently on Version 3.3 with quite a few other Sumeru Version 3.0 updates scheduled, so it is likely Fontaine won’t release until around summertime 2023.