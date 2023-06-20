Massive Genshin Impact leaks give fans first look at Fontaine characters and Fatui Harbingers’ concept art

There are enough leaks to make an entire art book.

Pierro and Arlecchino from the Fatui Harbingers.
One of the biggest Genshin Impact leaks that’s ever occurred spanned over two days from June 19 to 20 as over 270 pieces of concept art for playable characters surfaced. This leak includes characters tied to the upcoming Hydro region of Fontaine, the notorious Fatui Harbingers, and many unknown recruits.

With over 270 pieces of art, this leak collection makes the Sumeru cast of characters that was uncovered ahead of its launch in July 2022 look relatively minuscule in comparison. At the time, this was one of Genshin’s biggest leaks, but the latest wave of Fontaine leaks has far surpassed it.

The Fatui Harbingers gathered around a table.
Models of the Fatui Harbingers are among the leaked content. Image via miHoYo

While these leaks are exciting for players who want an inside look at what comes next in the world of Teyvat, all of these leaks are only concepts, which means the content within them is subject to change. Any character that has not been officially revealed by miHoYo is still a work in progress and may change drastically from how the concept art depicts them.

These leaks finally provided players with a full look at the Hydro Archon of Fontaine, otherwise known as Focalors. Since all of the currently playable Archons are generally regarded as some of Genshin’s best characters and live up to their status as gods of Teyvat, the Hydro Archon’s arrival is highly anticipated in the community.

Another one of the biggest leaks included in this collection is a look at all of the Fatui Harbingers next to each other. This is the first time players have been able to see all of the character models next to each other and some of the Harbingers also have separate leaks so players can get a better look at them individually.

The Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino has an entire design document dedicated to her breaking down all aspects of her design, ranging from her hair to her heels. It’s currently unknown whether all of the Fatui Harbingers will eventually become playable, but the level of detail depicted for each of them is a good indicator that they will. Units that won’t become playable always look vastly different from those that will, with the primary difference being color and detail, which all of the Fatui Harbingers have an abundance of.

The ambitious Il Dottore is another Fatui Harbinger whose character model leaked. He has already fully appeared in Genshin as an antagonist for part of the Sumeru storyline, but his possibly playable model appears to be slightly different as is usually the case with characters who transition from being antagonistic forces to playable units.

Tartaglia (Childe) was the very first Fatui Harbinger to become playable and one of the leaks that surfaced depicts his master Skirk. She is believed to be a grand swordswoman who taught Tartaglia much of what he knows. Skirk has quite a few unique designs throughout her concept art but only one will end up being chosen when she makes her way to Teyvat.

A massive collection of named and unnamed Fontaine characters surfaced in these leaks. This includes characters who are believed to be important for Fontaine’s justice system, like Wriothesley the prison warden and Neuvillette the chief justice.

Players also have a more in-depth look at Lyney and Lynette, plus a ton of unknown recruits suspected to debut sometime after the Hydro region of Fontaine launches. Some of these characters may also be members of the magical Hexenzirkel based on their witch-themed appearances.

In addition to the many exciting leaks teasing upcoming playable units, this wave also included a ton of older concept art highlighting the design process from when miHoYo created characters that players already have on their rosters. These leaks won’t become true since all of these characters already have finalized designs and are playable, but Travelers can still get a look at what could’ve been.

The Dendro Archon Nahida almost had wings, which would have been interesting since no other Genshin recruit does.

Scaramouche’s reincarnation as the Wanderer stayed mostly the same as his early concept art, but a few key details didn’t make it to the final playable version of him, like the Anemo veil flowing down from his hat.

While most iconic Teyvat recruits are still recognizable in the early concept looks, other Genshin recruits may have undergone massive redesigns based on some of the leaked art. Shikanoin Heizou looks vastly different from what he may have originally been intended to and Kirara was originally planned to be a Claymore wielder.

There are a ton of other leaks players can view, with many of them featuring entirely unknown characters that could be tied to Fontaine or elsewhere. Due to the massive nature of these leaks, most of them have been taken down and re-uploaded many times, so Travelers will want to get a look at them while they can.

