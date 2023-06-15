Genshin Impact leak teases 2 playable Hexenzirkel characters

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for Klee’s mother Alice to become playable since the Pyro character joined the roster on Oct. 10, 2020. But it now looks like Travelers may get to play her witchy friends, too. In a leak that surfaced today, one reliable member of the Genshin community shared that they have seen two new playable character models for members of the Hexenzirkel.

The player who saw this leak says they saw two Hexenzirkel models, which means they should become playable since all models with names usually do. They also said a much less likely outcome could be that one of the Hexenzirkel members will perish and the other one will then replace them, which would mean only one Hexenzirkel playable unit has been uncovered. But since both models are separate, these are still two unique characters.

Related: Who are the other Descenders in Genshin Impact?

Players may recall recently learning a lot about this group on March 7, 2023, when miHoYo shared a surprisingly complex lore trailer for the Hexenzirkel out of seemingly nowhere. Although Alice has been an enigma for years and players knew she and Mona were a part of this group, the “Story Teaser: The Mages’ Tea Party” trailer created a whole new mystery for players to wonder about since almost nothing was known about the Hexenzirkel prior to its release.

Alice has already previously been confirmed as an upcoming playable character by the leak community, which makes sense with how much miHoYo has teased her arrival. But the two character models that were uncovered in this new leak are entirely separate from her. This means that at least three members of the mysterious Hexenzirkel organization are likely to become playable in the future.

The June 15 leak doesn’t say much about who the two playable units are, but the previously released lore trailer does give players some more information to go off of. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this elite group, but some of the members are known, including:

Alice

Mona

Barbeloth

Rhinedottir

Nicole

Andersdotter

Scarlett

I. Ivanovna N.

Out of these characters, Mona is already a playable five-star Hydro Catalyst unit and Alice is separate from the leaked models. Scarlett was an NPC in a past event, so she probably won’t be playable, and I. Ivanovna N. is deceased.

This only leaves a few contenders of the known members of the Hexenzirkel. Barbeloth seems like the most likely candidate to become playable since she has been mentioned frequently as Mona’s master and a close friendly rival to Alice.

Nicole is the second most likely character to become playable since players once heard her voice during the Archon Sumeru quest “As Though Morning Dew.” She spoke during the Interlude of Act III, which is “Inversion of Genesis.”

The Hexenzirkel logo has a lot of unknown witches surrounding it. Image via miHoYo

The last two possibilities of the known characters are Rhinedottir, who is tied to Khaenri’ah, and Andersdotter, who wrote the highly popular Teyvat novel The Boar Princess. It could certainly be either of these characters too, but if it’s going to be any of the known members, then it seems most probable it would be Barbeloth and Nicole.

There are many details players already know about both Barbeloth and Nicole, which makes it most likely for them to become playable over the other Hexenzirkel members. Another possibility is that the two leaked playable characters are currently unknown members of the witch society.

There’s still so much about this organization that Travelers don’t know and there are certainly more members to be discovered, so for now, players will simply have to wait for more information about this group to be uncovered.

About the author