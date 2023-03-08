Who is Alice in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact’s immersive world of Teyvat is well known for many features but the unique cast of characters that live within it might be the most beloved aspect of the entire game. Players usually get to get to know Teyvat’s characters better once they become playable, but the mysterious unplayable character Alice has been continuously teasing travelers since Genshin first launched.

Alice was first unveiled during Version 1.0, which was released just after Genshin itself first launched. This makes her one of the game’s oldest characters and yet, as of March 2023, players have still never even seen her face.

While developer miHoYo teased many other characters, such as the five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka and the five-star Electro Polearm character Cyno, before the game even launched through the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” video, these characters were at least fully unveiled while Alice remains almost entirely an enigma.

Everything we know about Alice in Genshin Impact

Alice is an altogether very mysterious individual but, while much about her remains secret, players have learned quite a bit about her throughout the years that they have spent traveling around Teyvat. She seems to be a key player in Teyvat’s overarching lore, so players will want to ensure they know everything there is to know about her as the main storyline of Genshin continues to progress.

Alice is Klee’s mother

Alice is the mother of the five-star Pyro Catalyst character Klee. Because of her unknown otherworldly duties, she has left Klee in the care of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt.

Alice is a member of the Hexenzirkel

Alice is a member of an exclusive club called the Hexenzirkel, which is a close-knit group of powerful witches that regularly gathers for formal tea parties. Alice is an elder within the group, which means that she is of a higher status than most.

There is a lot that is still unknown about this secretive group, but their immense power is certain. At one point, they were so powerful that they rivalled the Anemo Archon, who is better known as the five-star Anemo Bow character Venti or Barbatos, but the Archon decided that they should remain peaceful rather than fight. Since then, the Hexenzirkel have only ever held their meetings in remote locations to keep the peace.

Alice is over 500 years old

While Alice’s exact age is unknown, it is certain that she is at least over 500 years old. There are many instances that back this fact, with the first being the description that is attached to the limited-time Wings of Feasting wind glider.

In the description of this glider, Alice tells Klee of a time long ago when the “world was ruled by dragons” before it became populated by humans, indicating that she has been around for much longer than most.

Additionally, Alice once met Yae Miko and called the five-star Electro Catalyst character, who is over 500 years old, a “little girl.” This adds to the notion that Alice must have been around for a long time, since Yae Miko has been around for a while and yet, to Alice, she is quite young.

The information that has been unveiled surrounding Yae Miko and Inazuma, in general, seems to also indicate that Alice visited the Electro region at some point after the Cataclysm of Khaenri’ah that occurred over 500 years ago. Just like her general persona, Alice’s exact age is a mystery but it is certain that she has been around for quite some time.

Alice has traveled all of Teyvat and beyond

One of the primary reasons that Alice seems so otherworldly is that she is indeed a traveler that has ventured all around Teyvat and beyond. The nature of what she does outside of being a general adventurer is unclear, but she does seem to have some sort of duty regarding protecting Tyevat. She told Klee in the description of the Wings of Feasting wind glider, “Teyvat’s borders have grown fragile these past two years—looks like Mommy’s going to have to get busy”, before she then took off.

Alice is also the author behind the Teyvat Travel Guide magazines that the Adventurers’ Guild publishes. So far, there is one for the Anemo region of Mondstadt, the Geo region of Liyue, and the Electro region of Inazuma.

The mage is so widely known for her adventuring prowess that one of her common titles is the “Great Adventurer of the Realms.” She has traveled far and wide beyond Teyvat which has been hinted at in many instances but perhaps most prominently with the arrival of Aloy.

Aloy, who is a five-star Cryo Bow crossover character originating from Horizon Zero Dawn, arrived in Teyvat in Sept. 2021. But instead of Dainsleif narrating her Collected Miscellany trailer as he usually does, it was instead Alice who lent her voice to Aloy’s “Mystical Glow of Frost” trailer.

Because Aloy is from somewhere far away from Teyvat, it makes sense that the usual narrator Dainsleif does not know anything about her. But the fact that it is Alice who takes his place is quite intriguing as it suggests that she knows much about the world outside of Teyvat.

Alice might be one of the Descenders

Genshin’s Descenders are a mysterious group that hail from beyond the known world of Teyvat. Players learned some time ago that their character, which is the Traveler, is one of the known Descenders.

Specifically, the Traveler is the fourth Descender, indicating that at least three others came before them. Because Alice is an altogether enigmatic and powerful individual that has been around for a long time, and has visited beyond Teyvat, she is easily the most likely candidate for being one of the Descenders that came before the Traveler.

Where Alice came from is entirely unknown, which means that she could very well come from somewhere other than Teyvat with her immense power and general otherworldly presence. This idea is perhaps most strongly backed by Alice’s narration during Aloy’s teaser video, when she says, “Maybe Aloy and I are more alike than it may seem.”

Because she is a special crossover character, Aloy is undeniably from another world outside of Teyvat. This means that Alice’s comment could be her way of subtly hinting that what she and Aloy have in common is that they are from other worlds and thus both Descenders.

The one issue with this theory is that Aloy has existed separately from Genshin’s lore thus far. However, Alice is deeply integrated into the lore which means that she still could be hinting at this, even if Aloy continues to exist outside of the main storyline.

Alice is immensely powerful and knowledgable

The mage is considered a polymath due to her wide range of skills and extreme power. Alice excels at astrology, magic, alchemy, engineering, and medicine.

Alice backs and wields many of Teyvat’s best skills and is also behind many of its great inventions. This includes Astrology, the crafting of explosives, Alchemy, the phonograph, the Temari game, and a long-distance communication device.

The witch excels at both magical endeavors and more crafting or scientific ones, which is why she is so widely renowned within the world of Teyvat.

Alice and Klee are a lot alike

While Klee has been chastised for her unpredictable and impulsive personality, these are traits that she directly learned from her mother Alice. Alice is known to act rashly and has been called destructive.

An example of this behavior is when she blew up more of Stormterror’s Lair in Mondstadt because she felt that it did not seem ancient enough. Alice’s daughter Klee is widely known for her explosive Pyro skillset but the five-star Geo Sword character Albedo, who is like a brother to her, has said that even Klee is not as destructive as Alice is yet.

Will Alice become playable in Genshin Impact?

Because of how long Alice has been teased and how frequently she has been name-dropped, it seems fairly certain that she will eventually make her way into Teyvat as a playable character. How long it will be before this occurs is entirely unknown, but it certainly seems like a possibility that she could be released sometime in 2023.

At the very least, the “Story Teaser: The Mages’ Tea Party” teaser trailer, and the surprise appearance of Alice in the Version 3.5 Windblume’s Breath, seem to indicate that her arrival is drawing closer. Based on miHoYo’s usual patterns, it seems likely that Alice will first arrive during some kind of quest or special event. Players usually get to know characters in person ahead of their debuts as playable characters.

Alice has previously been involved in two of Genshin’s summertime events, so perhaps she will finally become recruitable during summer 2023. Klee would certainly be ecstatic if her mother made a surprise appearance and players would perhaps be even more excited given how long they have been waiting to recruit the elusive mage.