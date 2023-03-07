Genshin Impact’s latest trailer proves the developer is bringing the lore to another level

The lore is getting more complex with each update.

Genshin Impact have been enjoying new content with Patch 3.5, introduced last month. And now, they can discover more about their favorite characters in the time-limited Windblume Festival event.

In the game, the event is justified by Collei and Sucrose meeting up in Mondstadt and solving riddles together. They can also meet other characters from Mondstadt and Sumeru in the process.

Related: Genshin Impact unites the 4 Archons in a special video celebrating Lantern Rite

Although this is only a casual event, similar to February’s Lantern Rite, HoYoverse has been disseminating some key details about Teyvat’s lore.

In a trailer shared earlier today, HoYoverse revealed more about the Windblume Festival’s context, as the event’s third and last phase has kicked off.

The trailer tells the story of the Hexenzirkel, an organization of witches who meet for tea parties. Clues are given on the organization member’s identities, and fans have already begun to figure out who they are.

The video only introduces seven witches, the eighth one mysteriously missing from the table. Fans have started speculating on this element, saying she could be someone that was corrupted by the Abyss’ powers and left the organization or wasn’t part of it anymore when it was created.

This story might tease elements from the next Archon chapter, which is rumored to take place in the Hydro continent later this year. It introduces “Gold”, also named Rhinedottir, who is the second witch to speak.

“I’m raising a son. Of all the children I had, he’s the only one left. But I suppose that still makes me a mother?” she asks, referring directly to Albedo. She was linked to the Cataclysm,

The video can also refer to the next summer event. Each year, a different story takes place in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Last year, a character teased in this video, Alice, was revealed to be the root of the story. She’s Klee’s mother and was also featured in the latest trailer.

“My dear sisters, we mustn’t let prophecies threaten our bonds of friendship. Even the most frightening witch was once a little girl, and growing up can be so tough…” she says wisely, as the Elder of the group. “Sometimes, we all need to vent our troubles to the wind. Even if the nations go to war, or the sky falls down, the mages’ tea parties shall forever be held around this table.”

Once again, the developer is showing a willingness to dive deeper into its game’s universe. The Archon and exploration quests showed increasing complexity over the years, and they’re now more intricate than ever before in Genshin.

In Sumeru’s latest quests, the game even questions the player about their own choices, from the Traveler’s presence in the game. Alice, present in the trailer, is also linked to this recent question, as she’s speculated to be of the same nature as them.

There’s still much more to discover in Teyvat’s universe. Last year, the developer revealed working on an anime series, defined as a “long-term project” based on the game, created in collaboration with ufotable.

Players are going to know more about the Hexenzirkel organization while completing the Windblume Festival’s last quest.