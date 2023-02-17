Genshin Impact Patch 3.5 trailer shows off Dehya’s abilities and story

Players are going to discover the other side of Dehya's strong personality.

In today’s Special Program Announcement, HoYoverse revealed a lot of new information on Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.5, called “Windblume’s Breath.”

It shared a video trailer teasing the next Archon quests, progressing through Sumeru’s main story, as well as an official introduction to Dehya as a playable character, and Mika’s. It ended by showing snippets of 3.5’s upcoming events —and there’s a lot to unpack.

As expected and speculated following leaks, Dehya will be a Pyro character wielding a Claymore. Her fierce personality is shown through rock background music in her introduction and through her voice lines played by Amber May, as well as a stylish plunging attack.

Mika, on the other side, will be a polearm Cryo character, of four-star rarity. But there is a twist: he’ll also wield a crossbow. His primary attack combo features both weapons, as he switched from one to another.

He can also make precision strikes like archers when players target a location or hit with his polearm through simple commands. Mika will be a Cryo healer and will bring fresh elements to the game.

Related: Genshin Impact codes: All free Primogem and Mora codes (February 2023)

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

Patch 3.5 will also feature a lot of events, with new minigames and returning activities to complete for various rewards. Both minigames that caught the fans’ attention are the Ballads of Breeze rhythm game and an autobattler-esque mode called Fungus Mechanicus.

The video trailer also showed a preview of other activities from the upcoming Windblume Festival event. It revealed a racing minigame, a new Kamera event, themed trials, a cooking game, and Ley Lines bonuses. The Festival will offer a unique weapon as its main reward, too.

New quests and events to discover

The Archon story quest will reveal more lore and background information on the Spiral Abyss, according to the developer. It seems like more chaos is coming to the lands of Teyvat, and Paimon will help you bring an end to it in your next adventures.

The art and quests of Windblume’s Breath, the next patch, show a brighter atmosphere than the story introduced with Patch 3.4. After celebrating the Lunar New Year through the beloved Lantern Rite event, players will soon welcome spring.

3.5 livestream Primogem codes

Following its longstanding tradition, HoYoverse also revealed three Primogem codes, each rewarding 100 of them, throughout the broadcast. Here are the three time-limited codes:

KARU3RG6NY65

5SRC28YNNYP9

SB8UJ9H7NH8V

Be fast to redeem them in your Account settings, because they’re going to expire in less than 20 hours from now. If you don’t know how, here is a guide to redeem codes in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.5 will likely release on Feb. 28, according to the countdown of current banners.