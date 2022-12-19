Genshin Impact Version 3.5 leaks: New characters, banners, events, and details so far

The Version 3.5 update of Genshin Impact is quite some time away and won’t be released until 2023. But this hasn’t stopped the Genshin community from looking for what comes next and many massive leaks for the Version 3.5 update have already been discovered.

While game leaks are always viewed as a bit unreliable, the leaks uncovered by those within the Genshin leak community might be some of the most accurate and trustworthy ones around. Leaks uncovered by Genshin players are rarely wrong, which means that players can generally expect anything that is uncovered to release at some point in the future even if it does not end up being released during the time that was originally speculated.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.5 leaks

Because there is still over half of Version 3.3 and the entirety of Version 3.4 to go before Version 3.5 will be released, all of the leaks uncovered could still be changed or pushed by miHoYo before the update is released. Thus, players should take all leaks for Version 3.5 as probable possibilities rather than facts for the time being.

The Version 3.4 update of Genshin is months away, which means that more information on what will be released will likely come in the future. As Version 3.5 of Genshin draws closer, all information will be updated to reflect any new intel that is discovered or anything that changes.

New characters in Genshin Impact Version 3.5

The Sumeru character Dehya has been around since the third chapter of the Archon quests but has yet to become a playable character. It is strongly believed, however, that she will finally become a recruitable character at some point during Version 3.5. Whether she will run during the first half or the second half of the update is unclear, but most within the Genshin leak community are quite certain that she will receive her rebut run before Version 3.5 comes to an end.

While some parts of Dehya’s character are uncertain, her Pyro Vision is prominently displayed on her outfit so Dehya is certainly a Pyro character. The weapon she wields appears to be a claymore since she has been seen wielding a claymore on a few occasions. She had a claymore in both act two and act four of the third chapter of the Archon quest as well as in a few Sumeru promotional videos.

Although Dehya has been seen with a claymore before, promotional material can be misleading, which may mean that she wields another weapon entirely. But the instances of her wielding a claymore in the main storyline are far more reliable and do heavily indicate that she will be a claymore character after all.

Dehya’s status as a four-star or five-star character has been quite the debate within the Genshin community since she first surfaced in a massive leak where she appeared alongside a cast of other Sumeru characters. Most within the leak community currently believe that she will be a five-star unit but this has changed quite a bit over time and could change again as Version 3.5 gets closer. No other new five-star character for Version 3.5 has surfaced yet, though, which backs Dehya being a five-star even more as essentially every update brings at least one new five-star recruitable character with it.

Currently, there are only three five-star claymore characters in all of Genshin, which are Eula, Arataki Itto, and Diluc, which makes five-star claymore characters the rarest five-star character type of all. Thus, the addition of another five-star claymore character is certainly well overdue and would be a great and much-needed addition to Teyvat.

Another character speculated to be arriving in Version 3.5 is Mika from Mondstadt. It’s been a while since a Mondstadt character has made their way into Teyvat as a playable character, so a new addition hailing from the first region that was released in Genshin is quite a nice change of pace.

Mika works with the Knights of Favonius and also serves with Eula’s Reconnaissance Company. He first appeared during the Version 3.1 “Of Ballads and Brews” special event and is also the younger brother of Huffman, who players may be familiar with as one of the guards patrolling around Mondstadt.

The Surveyor of the Reconnaissance Company has only appeared once, but his Cryo Vision was on full display, which means that he will undoubtedly be a Cryo character. The Genshin leak community strongly believes that he will be a four-star character but what weapon he will wield is less certain. Currently, most believe that Mika will wield a polearm. Mika has also been speculated to be a healer by a few different members of the leak community.

Rerun banners for Genshin Impact Version 3.5

The least reliable area within the leak community is rerun banners, which is likely because they end up changing around often. But even when the leaked reruns are wrong, the characters who do not end up receiving a rerun during a given Version update still usually appear in the next one or the one after that.

Currently, the only rerun that seems fairly certain for Version 3.5 is the five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula. It has been over a year since her last rerun, so she is certainly due for another.

Depending on which characters end up receiving reruns in Version 3.4, some of them may instead be pushed to Version 3.5. This means that players may see a rerun for the five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe, the five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan, the five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka, or the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao in Version 3.5 rather than in Version 3.4.

Most within the leak community currently believe that both Yelan and Xiao will run in Version 3.4 while Shenhe and Kamisato Ayaka may instead run in Version 3.5. Another speculated rerun for Version 3.5 that has not also been speculated for Version 3.4 is the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 events

Events are another area that can be rather unpredictable as miHoYo may also move them around or change things as the update draws closer. But many within the leak community are fairly certain that another run of the “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy” event will likely take place in Version 3.5 since this has been uncovered a few times.

The debut version of this event took place in Version 3.2 of Genshin. Considering how recent the first run of this event was, it already being set to run again is a bit surprising, but it also does make sense for keeping players busy in Sumeru now that the main storyline quests for the Dendro region have come to a close.

Two other new events tentatively uncovered as “Pacman” and “Brickbreaker” have also surfaced for Version 3.5 and are both believed to take place in the Electro region of Inazuma. The names of both events are likely some form of placeholders and players will learn more about them as the Version update draws closer.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 weapons

No weapons have been revealed just yet, but every new five-star character also arrives with a weapon designed specifically for them. Thus, if Dehya is indeed a five-star, a five-star claymore will run on the weapon banner alongside her, and evidence pointing toward her being a five-star character after all is backed by the discovery of a possible weapon arriving in Version 3.5 to suit her.

New quests in Genshin Impact Version 3.5

A new Archon quest where players meet with the mysterious Dainsleif once again is speculated to take place in Version 3.5. Any quest that involves Dainsleif is usually quite important and helps players better understand Teyvat as a whole, as well as their own role within it.

If this quest is released in Version 3.5, players may learn more about the Descenders, the Cataclysm, Khaenri’ah, Celestia, and their missing sibling.

Version 3.5 might also add the ability to do a hangout session with the fairly new four-star Anemo Bow character Faruzan. This will function like any other hangout and will thus be a special story quest that can be replayed to achieve different endings.

Map expansion in Genshin Impact Version 3.5

Although Sumeru still has some growing to do before the Dendro region is complete, no map expansion is currently speculated to occur in Version 3.5. Those within the Genshin leak community currently believe that another expansion will not take place until the Version 3.6 update that comes after.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 release date

This update has no official release date just yet, but Genshin updates run on a very specific schedule, which means that a rough estimate of when it will be released can be made based on miHoYo’s usual update patterns. If everything stays on schedule and no delays occur, then the Version 3.5 update should launch around March 1.