30 prettiest locations in Genshin Impact to take in the scenery

These are the best sightseeing spots in all of Teyvat.

The expansive and ever-expanding world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is packed with an abundance of stunning locations for players to visit. With so much gameplay content always available, players likely sometimes forget to stop and take in the breathtaking views around them but will find that if they do, they’ll be rewarded with absolutely remarkable scenery.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Those looking to take a break from fighting foes and instead take in the scenery are in luck because Teyvat has an exceptional amount of stunning locations.

Players seeking to experience the best views that Genshin has to offer will not be disappointed when visiting the following locations.

Related: 10 best Genshin Impact ships (non-canon)

The most beautiful locations in Genshin Impact

1) Qingce Village in Liyue

This peaceful village in Liyue features a sprawling flower field packed with very vibrant flora contrasted against the bright blue water. It makes for quite a peaceful and intriguing sightseeing location.

Screengrab via miHoYo

2) Amakumo Peak in Inazuma

Players can enjoy a stunning gradient skyscape near located the formidable Thundering Manifestation. In addition to the sky in this area always being vibrant, there are also many rock formations floating in the sky and the scene is overall simply magical.

Screengrab via miHoYo

3) Sangonomiya Shrine in Inazuma

The stunning Shrine found in Inazuma is very tied to the appearance of Sangonomiya Kokomi herself and features pastel shells, pearls, and water. It has an overall bubbly and bright appearance that is unlike anything else in all of Teyvat.

Screengrab via miHoYo

4) Devantaka Mountain in Sumeru

Players can take in an especially intriguing view from Devantaka Mountain where they can see a massive Ruin Golem that is out of commission. The mechanical nature of this beast looks especially staggering in contrast with the abundance of greenery on and around it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

5) City of Mondstadt in Mondstadt

Players can see all of Mondstadt by utilizing the Teleportation Waypoint located to the left of the Knights of Favonius building in the City of Mondstadt. For the best view possible, players should then climb up even higher to the roof of the small area the Waypoint is located at. From here, players can spin around to see features like the Anemo Archon statue, the Favonius Cathedral, the spinning Windmills of Mondstadt, Cider Lake, and the snowy mountain of Dragonspine.

Screengrab via miHoYo

6) Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma

Players will find the Grand Narukami Shrine itself is equally as stunning as the panoramic view of Inazuma that exists from the massive mountain. The mountain where the Shrine is located also has a continuously circling spiral staircase players can traverse up or down to truly take in the sight from all possible angles.

Screengrab via miHoYo

7) Dragonspine in Mondstadt

This always-snowy Dragonspine is currently the only spot where players can enjoy an everlasting winter. The extreme danger of the harshly cold environment presents a unique challenge for sightseers, but the stunning snowy expanse is worth the effort.

Screengrab via miHoYo

8) Vanarana in Sumeru

The area of Vanarana is packed with splendid giant lilypads that will make players feel small in the grand region of Sumeru.

Screengrab via miHoYo

9) The Jade Chamber in Liyue

Ningguang’s prestigious floating structure offers a rather stunning view of Liyue. It’s impossible to capture the marvelous view at this location because players will need to walk around the entire structure to actually take in all this view has to offer.

Screengrab via miHoYo

10) Stormterror’s Lair in Mondstadt

The ruins of Stormterror’s Lair offer a tremendous view of Mondstadt when players climb all the way up Decarabian’s Tower, which is situated right in the middle of the area.

Screengrab via miHoYo

11) Wangshu Inn in Liyue

The special treehouse destination called Wangshu Inn is quite an impressive sight. It stands out because it is situated in an otherwise flat area and is a sight worth enjoying from afar as well as from actually inside the structure looking out.

Screengrab via miHoYo

12) Sumeru City in Sumeru

Thus far, all of the main cities in Teyvat are among the most stunning locations in Genshin Impact. Sumeru City, which is the latest one to be added, certainly does not disappoint and may be the most impressive city yet. Players can view the lush city best from the banks situated around the lake that surrounds the City of Sumeru, but actually venturing into and around the city will also yield many impressive sights.

Screengrab via miHoYo

13) Dawn Winery in Mondstadt

The sprawling fields of Diluc’s winery are quite picturesque, especially when viewed at sunset.

Screengrab via miHoYo

14) Chinju Forest in Inazuma

The area of Chinju Forest in Inazuma is perpetually in an evening state no matter the time of day around the rest of Teyvat. Because of this, players can always visit to see the unique glowing flowers situated around the forest.

Screengrab via miHoYo

15) Starsnatch Cliff in Mondstadt

Players who traverse to the very top of Starsnatch Cliff will be rewarded with a view of some of Mondstadt’s key landmarks including Mondstadt City and Dragonspine. The lights of the City of Mondstadt are especially eye-catching from this vantage point at night.

Screengrab via miHoYo

16) Dar al-Shifa in Sumeru

The desert area of Sumeru is the latest expansion to the world of Teyvat and it offers many stunning areas for players to explore. Those who travel to the area around Dar al-Shifa and get close to the entrance of the Dendro Hypostasis lair will find a striking view of The Mausoleum of King Deshret, which looks stunning from a distance. The desert region of Sumeru also features especially vibrant sunsets that are quite impressive when viewed from this area.

Screengrab via miHoYo

17) Liyue Harbor in Liyue

Like the City of Mondstadt, Liyue Harbor also looks quite nice at night due to how many lights it has around. It’s quite an expansive city and players can not only take in all of its intricate details but also view the floating Jade Chamber hovering above it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

18) Serpent’s Head in Inazuma

There was once a massive serpent that roamed Inazuma, but now all that remains of this mythical beast is its skeletal remains. Various fossils of this serpent are scattered around the area and are quite a sight to behold.

Screengrab via miHoYo

19) Luhua Pool in Liyue

The mystical area of Luhua Pool is a tranquil and relaxing spot to watch a sunset or sunrise.

Screengrab via miHoYo

20) Inazuma City in Inazuma

Inazuma’s main city is composed primarily of harsh stone that contrasts beautifully with the stunning Cherry Blossom trees found all around and the various bright spots of greenery. Petals from these trees will also regularly rain down from the sky as players meander around.

Screengrab via miHoYo

21) The Valley of Dahri in Sumeru

Currently, only two locations in all of Teyvat feature massive Ruin Golems. One is the previously mentioned location of Devantaka Mountain and the other is the new Valley of Dahri found in Sumeru’s desert region.

These mechanical beasts are simply mind-blowing to behold.

Screengrab via miHoYo

22) Enkanomiya in Inazuma

The special, secret unlockable area of Enkanomiya features a wondrous, mystical, and mysterious area sure to wow all players who manage to unlock it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

23) Pardis Dhyai in Sumeru

The vibrant and lush area of Pardis Dhyai encapsulates everything that is essential to Sumeru in one breathtaking location. This unique spot is a small paradise for the people of Sumeru and all who visit it will understand why.

Screengrab via miHoYo

24) Mt. Aocang in Liyue

The home of the Adeptus Cloud Retainer is an excellent spot to relax and take in the view. The specific mountain itself is a sight worth seeing as are the surrounding areas of Liyue all around it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

25) Port Ormos in Sumeru

The largest port in all of Sumeru is situated among massive trees. It has quite a few buildings players can visit and interesting characters to talk to, but it is also a dazzling sight to take in from afar.

Screengrab via miHoYo

26) Mt. Kanna in Inazuma

The hidden area within the center of Mt. Kanna boasts a beautiful glowing tree, small balls of light constantly shifting around, and glowing flora. It is truly otherwordly and well worth the effort required to reach it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

27) Apam Woods in Sumeru

Apam Woods is a gigantic, sprawling forest packed with towering trees sure to make players feel small. This area is rather mystical due to its fantastical nature and looks tremendous no matter the time of day.

Screengrab via miHoYo

28) The Depths of Mt. Yougou in Inazuma

The hidden area located deep within Mt. Yougou features a mysterious twisted tree surrounded by Inazuma’s signature Cherry Blossom trees. It’s a rather unique sight and one well worth the effort to unlock.

Screengrab via miHoYo

29) The Chasm in Liyue

The vast Chasm of Liyue is a massive crater-like area that hides many secrets throughout its mines. It’s also rather tremendous looking when players look down on it from above.

Screengrab via miHoYo

30) The Dwelling in the Clouds in Liyue

This stunning location requires players to have completed some prerequisites before they may access it. Pictures certainly don’t do it justice, but any player who ventures to this spot themselves will get a stunning view of Liyue and be situated far above the clouds.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Teyvat is currently ever-expanding and is sure to add even more stunning areas when the next regional update occurs. The next region set to be added is Fontaine, which will be based around the Hydro element and may even feature some new underwater areas that are unlike anything Genshin has seen yet.

After that, players can expect to see even more regional expansions take place as miHoYo continues down its roadmap to fully complete all of Teyvat.