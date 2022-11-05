How to find the Dendro Hypostasis Zayin in Genshin Impact

The latest and final Hypostasis arrived with the Version 3.2 update of Genshin Impact this week. Just like all other Hypostases, this one also has a unique name, which is Zayin, and its own unique element, which is Dendro.

Image via miHoYo

Players hoping to attain the unique loot this foe drops will first need to find where it is located. In comparison to the other members of the Hypostasis family, Zayin can be a bit tricky to locate, since it is hidden away.

Dendro Hypostasis location in Genshin Impact

The appearance of the Dendro Hypostasis may mislead players searching for this foe. Although it appears as a vivid green color that would make most players start by searching the forests of Sumeru, this foe can actually be found within the desert region.

Players thus must first traverse to a Statue of Seven in the desert region of Sumeru to unlock the map and be able to find when the Dendro Hypostasis is situated. Its exact position is below Aaru Village and fairly close to Dar al-Shifa, but players may also view the map below for a more precise location.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map | Remix by Kacee Fay

The actual entrance to where the Dendro Hypostasis lies can be difficult to find. Players will need to circle around the mountain until they find a tunnel entrance that will lead them directly to it, as pictured below.

Screengrab via miHoYo

This entrance blends in with the mountain quite well and players may thus struggle to pinpoint its exact location or easily walk by it because of how camouflaged it is. If you’re unable to find the tunnel entrance, try looking for the view shown below. If you can find this view, you should then be able to find the tunnel that will lead you to the Dendro Hypostasis situated behind you in the mountain.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Once you have found the tunnel, simply head down it until you come across the arena where the Dendro Hypostasis is resting. Get close to it or shoot at it from afar and it will awaken so that your battle may begin.

What does the Dendro Hypostasis drop in Genshin Impact?

Players who successfully take on Zayin have a chance of receiving the following loot from doing so.