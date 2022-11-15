How to get to the top of Dragonspine in Genshin Impact

Teyvat is the ever-growing region players will continuously explore in Genshin Impact and it is packed with complex areas to navigate. One of the most dangerous and deadly areas in all of Teyvat is Dragonspine, the looming, freezing mountain of ice situation on the edge of Mondstadt.

Most of players explorations around Teyvat early on in Genshin Impact are fairly simple, but Dragonspine is the first big challenge players will come across and can be quite difficult to traverse.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Various challenges await players all throughout the snowy mountain including its status as a temperature-affected region, which means that players will continuously grow colder as they wander around and will start to lose health until they have none if they are away from heat for too long, the formidable Great Snowboar King, which is a secret boss situated within the mountain, and extremely difficult to navigate terrain, which will often ask players to climb through tough areas.

Related: 30 prettiest locations in Genshin Impact to take in the scenery

If you’re looking to reach the top of this mountain, it’s a good idea to ensure you have a Pyro character on your team before doing so to light up torches along the way and thus keep your team warm. It can also be helpful to have some warmth effect foods as a backup in the event of an icy emergency.

Lastly, players may even want to bring characters like the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao or the four-star Hydro Polearm character Candace who consume less stamina when climbing, or those like the five-star Anemo Bow character Venti or the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha who possess special air abilities that allow them to traverse upwards at a quicker pace.

How to unlock the Peak of Vindagnyr in Genshin Impact

At the top of Dragonspine, players will find the Peak of Vindagnyr, which is a Domain that players can complete to obtain various artifact rewards. Reaching the very top of Dragonspine and unlocking the Peak of Vindagnyr go hand in hand with players first needing to complete the entirety of the “In the Mountains” world quest before they can access this area.

This quest can be obtained by speaking with Iris. She is an adventurer who may be found at the Dragonspine Adventurer Camp situated on the outskirts of the base of the icy mountain.

Screengrab via miHoYo

After completing the “In the Mountains” quest, players will be rewarded with a Luxurious Chest and officially be granted access to the Peak of Vindagnyr and the very top of the Dragonspine mountain. There are a few even higher points players can reach once they have gained access to the top of the mountain.

Those looking to get even farther up can climb the Skyfrost Nail sitting at the center of the top of the mountain and collect the Crimson Agate that sits there to be rewarded with the “Sky High” Wonders of the World achievement.

Players who wander around the top of the mountain will also find that they can climb up even farther to reach another high point. Simply follow the path upwards and climb around until you find an Anemo interactable pillar. Hit it with any Anemo ability to soar up into the air, through some Anemo rings, and land on an even higher peak of the mountain.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Once you’ve reached this peak, a different Anemo pillar will be located here that you can perform another Anemo ability to once more sail up into the air and traverse through some Anemo rings. This will lead you to some mysterious floating debris scattered around the sky and is the highest point on the mountain thus far.

From this spot, players will have a rather impressive view of not only Mondstadt but also Liyue and will even be able to make out specific locations like the floating Jade Chamber and Wangshu Inn. This can also be an especially great place to view the mysterious floating island of Celestia depending on the time of day.

It can generally be seen hidden behind the various ruins, as pictured below.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Once players have reached the top of the icy mountain for the first time, they should then be sure to interact with nearby Teleport Waypoint to have a handy option for immediately reaching the top of the mountain at any point in the future. This will ensure they don’t need to traverse through all of Dragonspine to reach this location anymore and can instead simply teleport right to the very top as they see fit.

All Peak of Vindagnyr rewards in Genshin

Reaching the top of Dragonspine is great for the view, but is also an essential task for unlocking the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain. This Domain can also be interacted with for a second teleportation point atop the snowy mountain of Dragonspine.

Screengrab via miHoYo

The Peak of Vindagnyr Domain has four different artifact sets players can gain from completing it. These artifact sets are as follows: