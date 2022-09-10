Genshin Impact remains one of the biggest free-to-play titles available on mobile devices and PC. Thanks to the frequent addition of characters, events, and new areas for players to explore, the player base for the game continues to grow, heading into its second anniversary.

Every so often, hoYoverse releases promotional codes that players can redeem for in-game rewards, including Mora, Primogems, and Hero’s Wit, for leveling up their characters. These codes are normally distributed through official livestreams where the developers, normally accompanied by the game’s many voice actors, reveal upcoming content for the game.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact does not have a system where players can redeem codes in-game. Instead, players must head to hoYoverse’s official code redeem website for the game, where they will be prompted to enter their account information. After confirming your account, you can type the code in the appropriate box.

The rewards will be sent to the player’s inbox as soon as the code is entered. All items can be redeemed via Genshin Impact’s in-game mail function, accessed through the menu. However, the rewards can only be claimed for a specified period of time, then deleted if left unclaimed. To avoid this, players should claim rewards as soon as possible.

If a code has either already been used or expired, players will be notified upon entering it. Codes that are released during official livestreams often expire by the end of that same day, so players should keep an eye on expiration dates.