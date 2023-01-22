Genshin Impact 3.4 achievements: Every achievement added in the Genshin 3.4 Update

The expansive world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact offers players many ways to obtain the game’s most precious currency, which is Primogems. But one of the easiest ways to earn Primogems is often overlooked, which is simply to explore new areas and earn achievements for completing tasks while doing so.

Each map expansion in Genshin builds upon the world of Teyvat in more ways than just adding a new area to explore. New areas also bring fresh treasures to collect, formidable foes to face, and unique achievements to unlock.

Genshin’s latest update, which is Version 3.4, expanded the Dendro region of Sumeru once more. This expansion added to the desert region of the land and brought with it a whole new set of achievements for players to delve into. All of the latest achievements are centered on the new Desert of Hadramaveth region in Sumeru.

How to complete all achievements in Genshin Impact Version 3.4

The first set of new achievements in Version 3.4 of Genshin falls under the “Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II” category. Each achievement rewards a varying amount of Primogems running from five to 20 of the precious currency.

The rewards for each individual achievement might not seem like much, but if players are continuously exploring a new region then they’ll add up very quickly. Completing the tasks required for achievements often leads to even more Primogems gained from chests, opening Domains, and unlocking Teleportation Waypoints which means that players will truly see grand results from their efforts.

Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II achievements

Continental Explorer: Dune Dreams (II) : Light up the maps in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Reward: Five Primogems

: Light up the maps in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Over Sandstorms and Mirages (II) : Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Reward: Five Primogems

: Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Sanctuary Pilgrim: Dune Dreams (II) : Unlock all the Shrines of Depths in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Reward: 10 Primogems

: Unlock all the Shrines of Depths in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. The Dirge of Bilqis : Complete “The Dirge of Bilqis” world quest series. Reward: 10 Primogems

: Complete “The Dirge of Bilqis” world quest series.

The Desert Will Guide You Home (II) : Follow four Seelie in the Desert of Hadramaveth to their Seelie Courts. Reward: Five Primogems.

: Follow four Seelie in the Desert of Hadramaveth to their Seelie Courts. The Desert Will Guide You Home (II) : Follow eight Seelie in the Desert of Hadramaveth to their Seelie Courts. Reward: 10 Primogems.

: Follow eight Seelie in the Desert of Hadramaveth to their Seelie Courts. The Desert Will Guide You Home (II) : Follow sixteen Seelie in the Desert of Hadramaveth to their Seelie Courts. Reward: 20 Primogems.

: Follow sixteen Seelie in the Desert of Hadramaveth to their Seelie Courts. Quicksand Treasure Hunter (II) : Open 50 treasure chests in the Desert of Hadramaveth Reward: Five Primogems.

: Open 50 treasure chests in the Desert of Hadramaveth Quicksand Treasure Hunter (II) : Open 100 treasure chests in the Desert of Hadramaveth Reward: 10 Primogems.

: Open 100 treasure chests in the Desert of Hadramaveth Quicksand Treasure Hunter (II) : Open 200 treasure chests in the Desert of Hadramaveth Reward: 10 Primogems.

: Open 200 treasure chests in the Desert of Hadramaveth Quicksand Adventurer (II) : Complete seven open-world Time Trial challenges in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Reward: Five Primogems.

: Complete seven open-world Time Trial challenges in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Quicksand Adventurer (II) : Complete 14 open-world Time Trial challenges in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Reward: 10 Primogems.

: Complete 14 open-world Time Trial challenges in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Quicksand Adventurer (II) : Complete 28 open-world Time Trial challenges in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. Reward: 20 Primogems.

: Complete 28 open-world Time Trial challenges in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth.

Completing all of the achievements in the “Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II” category yields the “Achievement: Sandstorm” namecard style.

Wonders of the World achievements

All of these achievements are hidden until players actually complete them. Many of these achievements feature fun references to popular culture, including quotes from the classic Disney film Aladdin, the novel and film Dune, and the popular movie Beetlejuice.

While some of these achievements do give clear information in regards to how they can be completed, many others simply have descriptive text rather than information on how to actually complete them. But if you’re wondering how to go about actually completing them, we’ve got you covered for that, too.

“If They Had Known the Unseen…” : Liloupar frees herself of her contract with you, choosing to face her dark and distant destiny… (Complete the “Memories of Gurabad” World Quest). Reward: Five Primogems.

: Liloupar frees herself of her contract with you, choosing to face her dark and distant destiny… (Complete the “Memories of Gurabad” World Quest). “It’s Only an Eternity of Servitude!” : The Jinni Liloupar, who has slumbered for hundreds and thousands of years, enters into a pact with you. (This achievement is earned during the “The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears” section of “The Dirge of Bilqis” World Quest). Reward: Five Primogems.

: The Jinni Liloupar, who has slumbered for hundreds and thousands of years, enters into a pact with you. (This achievement is earned during the “The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears” section of “The Dirge of Bilqis” World Quest). The Nameless City’s Past : The murals within the temple of Gurabad speak of a glorious bygone age… (Utilize the Liloupar upgrade to bypass the six walls in the Jinn Shrine rooms that hide mysterious stone slates). Reward: Five Primogems.

: The murals within the temple of Gurabad speak of a glorious bygone age… (Utilize the Liloupar upgrade to bypass the six walls in the Jinn Shrine rooms that hide mysterious stone slates). Parvezravan Khwarrah : Bring all the Primal Obelisks in the Desert of Hadramaveth back to life. Reward: Five Primogems.

: Bring all the Primal Obelisks in the Desert of Hadramaveth back to life. The Silent, Dreamless Paradise : This is the mausoleum of the Goddess of Flowers. This is the long and dreamless slumber of a god… (Complete the “Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III” part of “The Dirge of Bilqis” World Quest). Reward:

: This is the mausoleum of the Goddess of Flowers. This is the long and dreamless slumber of a god… (Complete the “Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III” part of “The Dirge of Bilqis” World Quest). “…For She Shall Surely Requite.” : Will the evil-doers and their oracles have known of this day, when the avenger unleashes her righteous fury? (This one seems to not be available yet). Reward: Five Primogems.

: Will the evil-doers and their oracles have known of this day, when the avenger unleashes her righteous fury? (This one seems to not be available yet). La Luna Rossa : Across this vast chessboard, what horrors have been enacted under the light of the blood-red moon? (Activate all seven chess pieces that are found in the Safhe Shatranj area of the Desert of Hadramaveth). Reward: Five Primogems.

: Across this vast chessboard, what horrors have been enacted under the light of the blood-red moon? (Activate all seven chess pieces that are found in the Safhe Shatranj area of the Desert of Hadramaveth).

Flat Out : The blind Wenut crash across the desert, and yet even such reckless charges do sometimes yield results… (Break a weathered rock with a Wenut attack). Reward: Five Primogems.

: The blind Wenut crash across the desert, and yet even such reckless charges do sometimes yield results… (Break a weathered rock with a Wenut attack). “I Hate ‘Em Myself!” : Be attacked by a Wenut for the first time. Reward: Five Primogems.

: Be attacked by a Wenut for the first time. Genesis of the Rift : Discover the truth behind the destruction of the Eremite investigative expedition to Gurabad. (Read all six Pathfinders’ logs). Reward: Five Primogems.

: Discover the truth behind the destruction of the Eremite investigative expedition to Gurabad. (Read all six Pathfinders’ logs). Didn’t Even Need a Manual… : Revive Benben to its former state. (Complete the “Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost Is Now Found” World Quest). Reward: Five Primogems.

: Revive Benben to its former state. (Complete the “Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost Is Now Found” World Quest). Hunter’s Mercy : Let Tadhla the Falcon choose her own fate. (Complete “The Fallen Falcon” World Quest). Reward: Five Primogems.

: Let Tadhla the Falcon choose her own fate. (Complete “The Fallen Falcon” World Quest). On a Magic Carpet Ride : This whole new world, this dazzling place I never knew! (Complete the Time Trial challenge that is located near the Ashavan Realm Teleportation Waypoint). Reward: Five Primogems.

: This whole new world, this dazzling place I never knew! (Complete the Time Trial challenge that is located near the Ashavan Realm Teleportation Waypoint). “Isn’t Life Wondrous?” : The Wenut tunnel their palaces windingly, perhaps even intricately, since life always finds a way… (Activate all of the shortcuts that are in the Wenut tunnels). Reward: Five Primogems.

: The Wenut tunnel their palaces windingly, perhaps even intricately, since life always finds a way… (Activate all of the shortcuts that are in the Wenut tunnels). The Ancient Orchard and Spring : The terraced pools that once overflowed with spring water have now been filled with yellow sand. (Complete all of the Cascade Pool puzzles around the Desert of Hadramaveth). Reward: Five Primogems.

: The terraced pools that once overflowed with spring water have now been filled with yellow sand. (Complete all of the Cascade Pool puzzles around the Desert of Hadramaveth). In Her Full Glory: The fuchsia Padisarahs bloom upon an empty throne, like the eternal smile of their mistress… (Players need to teleport to the center of Mt. Damavand, which is only available once “The Dirge of Bilqis” World Quest has been completed. Once there, players need to head down the path to The Orchard of Pairidaeza. Players should find a flower near where they entered that they can then interact with. Follow this flower, activate its memory, then make it move again. Follow it until it stops before repeating the same steps once again. It will then move for the final time, where players will need to activate the memory before then interacting with the Eternal Oasis they created. Players then must cross the water to the other side of The Orchard of Pairidaeza and repeat this same process with two other flowers to obtain two other Eternal Oasis. Once all three Eternal Oasis have been gathered, players then need to locate the wooden chairs in the middle of The Orchard of Pairidaeza and embed each of them with one of the Eternal Oasis. A quick cutscene will play, a Luxurious Chest will appear, and the achievement will be completed). Reward: Five Primogems.

