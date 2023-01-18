How to operate Jinn Shrines and Vortex in Genshin Impact

A new area called the Desert of Hadramaveth was introduced to Genshin Impact with Patch 3.4, bringing a new boss, new resources, Domains, and puzzles to solve.

New strange devices can be found in the desert or in its treacherous tunnels, and some of them are easier to figure out than others.

Jinn Shrines are small branches with a luminescent glow that won’t react to your presence or to your attacks. You’ll find Small Atmospheric Vortex near the Shrines, but they don’t seem connected whatsoever.

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Here’s how to operate Jinn Shrines and Small Atmospheric Vortex in Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru desert.

How to operate Jinn Shrines and Small Atmospheric Vortex

There are not many Jinn Shrines in the new area, which can mean they yield precious rewards and are complex to activate.

Small Atmospheric Vortex, on the other side, are found everywhere around the shrines. They seem linked to them in some fashion, but some of them are located pretty far from them.

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

They’re linked to different puzzles. A vortex can be found hiding a luminescent pillar, for example, and can be dismissed by activating all other pillars.

You’ll only have to find all other pillar symbols, and then try every symbol from the hidden one to finally activate the right one. It’ll reveal a chest and dismiss the Vortex. The pillar that was previously hidden by the Vortex is shown above.

All Vortex might need to be dismissed so the Shrine activates and gives some reward, but it’s still unclear.

This article will be updated when more information is known about the matter.