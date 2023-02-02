Dehya farming guide: Best ways to farm Dehya level up, talent, and ascension materials in Genshin Impact 3.5

Dehya is the next five-star character to release in Genshin Impact. The strong-minded warrior from the Eremites is highly anticipated by the community, who has discovered her in Sumeru’s Archon quests.

The warrior played a significant role in the third Chapter of the Archon Quests. With her claymore, she helped the protagonist, and she’ll wield the Pyro element as a playable character.

She was revealed as the next playable character on the developer’s social media, coming as a surprise for fans who were preparing for Alhaitham and Yaoyao’s release alongside Patch 3.4 when she was announced with Mika, the Knight of Favonius from Mondstadt.

It’s still unclear what will be Dehya’s playstyle in Genshin Impact, but she’ll likely be an aggressive character. While waiting for HoYoverse to give new information, players can already lay the groundwork to farm her materials, being able to level and gear her up when they’ll get her.

Dehya farming guide in Genshin Impact

Getting the character of your choice is no easy task in Genshin Impact. You’ll have to use wishes and hope for the best. Although a banner boosts the spawn rate of a few characters, you might still end up getting others that have a low chance of appearing.

Pulling Dehya is only the first step, however. After that, you’ll have to level her up using books, and then collect various materials to Ascend her. In addition, you’ll have to gear her up by finding her perfect weapon and artifacts with the best stats, and level up her talents. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to gather for Dehya to maximize her potential as quickly as possible.

Image via HoYoverse

All Ascension Materials for Dehya in Genshin Impact

In total, you’ll have to spend 420,000 Mora, 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron, one Agnidus Agate Silver, nine Agnidus Agate Fragment, nine Agnidus Agate Chunk, six Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 168 Sand Grease Pupa, 18 Faded Red Satin, 30 Trimmed Red Silk, and 36 Rich Red Brocade to raise Dehya to the maximum Ascension level.

Gathering those materials can take a long time, especially regional ones (Sand Grease Pupa, in this case). Focus on them first, as there is only a limited number of them on the Teyvat map. Then, you’ll have to wait for a few days for those to respawn or take them from another player’s world.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Agnidus Agate Silver, three Sand Grease Pupa, and three Faded Red Satin.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Agnidus Agate Silver, three Sand Grease Pupa, and three Faded Red Satin. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Agnidus Agate Fragment, two Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 10 Sand Grease Pupa, and 15 Faded Red Satin.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Agnidus Agate Fragment, two Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 10 Sand Grease Pupa, and 15 Faded Red Satin. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Fragment, four Light Guiding Tetrahedrons, 20 Sand Grease Pupa, and 12 Trimmed Red Silk.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Fragment, four Light Guiding Tetrahedrons, 20 Sand Grease Pupa, and 12 Trimmed Red Silk. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Agnidus Agate Chunks, eight Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 30 Sand Grease Pupa, and 18 Trimmed Red Silk.

Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 45 Sand Grease Pupa, and 12 Rich Red Brocade.

Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20 Light Guiding Tetrahedrons, 60 Sand Grease Pupa, and 24 Rich Red Brocade.

Image via HoYoverse

Where to get Agnidus Agate in Genshin Impact

This is the Pyro gem. Similarly to other elements, it’s specific to those characters. The jewel is used to Ascend all Pyro characters, and Dehya is no exception.

The Pyro gem comes in four different rarity types, similar to all other gems.

Agnidus Agate Silver: This is the two-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the two-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Agnidus Agate Fragment: This is the three-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the three-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Agnidus Agate Chunk: This is the four-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the four-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Agnidus Agate Gemstone: This is the five-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

All of those materials can be converted to their superior version using Alchemy. It means if you collect Silver materials, you can use three to convert them to one Fragment. You can then use three Fragments to get one Chunk, and so on. Here is how to obtain those gems:

Normal and Weekly bosses: Players can obtain Agnidus Agate by clearing various elite enemies. Normal bosses: Agnidus Agate can be obtained by defeating the Pyro Regisvines and Pyro Hypostases. Weekly bosses: Agnidus Agate can be obtained by completing Beneath the Dragon-Queller (Azhdaha), Confront Stormterror (Dvalin), Enter the Golden House (Tartaglia/Childe), and Joururi Workshop (Scaramouche). The fragment’s elements are random, though.

Players can obtain Agnidus Agate by clearing various elite enemies. Alchemy: The Alchemy function can be performed at any crafting station around Teyvat to convert other gem types into Agnidus Agate. This function requires Dust of Azoth alongside the gem that players want to convert into Agnidus Agate.

The Alchemy function can be performed at any crafting station around Teyvat to convert other gem types into Agnidus Agate. This function requires Dust of Azoth alongside the gem that players want to convert into Agnidus Agate. Crafting: You can upgrade the Agnidus Agate’s rarity, as explained above.

You can upgrade the Agnidus Agate’s rarity, as explained above. Souvenir Shops: Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops have Agnidus Agate for sale. One is in Mondstadt, which is run by Marjorie, and the other is in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi. Both of these locations sell Agnidus Agate in exchange for Sigils. Agnidus Agate can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue.

Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops have Agnidus Agate for sale. One is in Mondstadt, which is run by Marjorie, and the other is in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi. Both of these locations sell Agnidus Agate in exchange for Sigils. Agnidus Agate can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue. Commission bonus rewards: Players can complete their four daily commissions to have a chance of receiving some Agnidus Agate. Every time players complete their commission and talk with Katheryne to claim rewards (in main cities), players are granted two random bonus rewards that will also be character Ascension materials. Thus, these bonus rewards always have a chance of being Agnidus Agate.

Players can complete their four daily commissions to have a chance of receiving some Agnidus Agate. Every time players complete their commission and talk with Katheryne to claim rewards (in main cities), players are granted two random bonus rewards that will also be character Ascension materials. Thus, these bonus rewards always have a chance of being Agnidus Agate. Parametric Transformer: The special Parametric Transformer device can be utilized to convert most resources into something else. Players can obtain this item by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest and can use it for a chance to receive some Agnidus Agate.

The special Parametric Transformer device can be utilized to convert most resources into something else. Players can obtain this item by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest and can use it for a chance to receive some Agnidus Agate. Special events: Teyvat always has special events that players can participate in. These events almost always come with unique item shops and event-exclusive currencies that can be spent in them. What is obtainable in each unique event varies but Teyvat’s unique elemental jewels are also always featured in them.

Teyvat always has special events that players can participate in. These events almost always come with unique item shops and event-exclusive currencies that can be spent in them. What is obtainable in each unique event varies but Teyvat’s unique elemental jewels are also always featured in them. Adventure Rank rewards: Some rewards for reaching higher ranks include specific fragments. You can claim those to Katheryne, similarly to Daily Commission rewards.

Where to get Light Guiding Tetrahedron in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This reward is obtained by clearing a specific boss in Teyvat. This one is called Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network. This boss requires you to unlock the far-west part of Sumeru, one of the latest released in Genshin Impact.

You’ll likely get two to three materials per completion. It requires 40 Resin to claim the rewards, and the boss respawns every five minutes. You have to leave the area to encounter it again, though.

Where to get Sand Grease Pupa in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This is the regional resource you should collect first. It’s the number-capped material that’ll require a few days of waiting when they’re all collected on the map before they respawn.

Don’t hesitate to take more from your friends’ maps if they give their consent, too. Sand Grease Pupa are scattered all around the Desert of Hadravameth. Here are the best locations to farm those.

Where to get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact

Dehya’s enemy materials aren’t the easiest to collect in Genshin Impact. They’re dropped by Eremite enemies, all located in the Sumeru desert.

Faded Red Satin: This is the one-star version of the material.

This is the one-star version of the material. Trimmed Red Silk: This is the two-star version of the material.

This is the two-star version of the material. Rich Red Brocade: This is the three-star version of the material.

To obtain this material, players can clear:

Eremite Axe Vanguard, Eremite Crossbow, Eremite Daythunder, Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer, Eremite Galehunter, Eremite Linebreaker, Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier, Eremite Scorching Loremaster, Eremite Stone Enchanter, Eremite Sunfrost, or Eremite Sword-Dancer.

To farm those more easily, you can set your Daily Commissions in Sumeru and clear Ley Lines in the desert (the blue orb symbol on the map; there is one per region). You’ll have some chance of encountering those enemies, making the farm less tedious.

All Talent Materials for Dehya in Genshin Impact

While character Ascension is your natural priority when attaining a new character, building up their talents adamant to maximize Dehya’s potential. She requires a total of 1,652,500 Mora, six Faded Red Satin, 22 Trimmed Red Silk, 31 Rich Red Brocade, three Teachings of Praxis, 21 Guide to Praxis, 38 Philosophies of Praxis, six Puppet Strings, and a Crown of Insight to fully raise a just one of her talents.

Where to get books of Praxis in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The books of Praxis (teachings, guides, and philosophies) can be obtained in all three required levels from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain. It is only available to players on Wednesdays and on weekends.

Where to get Puppet Strings in Genshin Impact

This material can only be obtained by clearing the Joururi Workshop boss. It’s the last weekly boss players can unlock, at the end of the Sumeru’s Archon story quest. If you don’t get the correct reward when clearing the boss, you can also convert Mirrors of Mushin and Daka’s Bells (other drops from the boss) using a Dream Solvent on an Alchemy table to obtain Puppet Strings.

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

This is one of the game’s rarest items. There is only a small number of them available permanently, which means you won’t be able to triple-crown all your characters but have to make a choice. Here is how to obtain Crowns of Insight in Genshin Impact.