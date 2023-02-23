Best weapons for Dehya in Genshin Impact

After waiting since the arrival of the five-star Geo Claymore character Arataki Itto in December 2021, players are finally being granted the opportunity of wishing on a new five-star claymore character with the arrival of the Sumeru mercenary Dehya. The Pyro Claymore character has a rather unique and controversial skillset, but regardless, players planning on testing out her abilities for themselves will want to ensure that they have the best weapon possible to equip Dehya with.

Dehya is only the fourth five-star claymore character to join Teyvat which means that many players may want to recruit her since she is a rather unique five-star character type. There is already one other five-star Pyro claymore character in existence, which is Diluc, but her skillset is drastically different from his and offers players a new and unique set of abilities to utilize.

While Dehya was expected to be another exclusive five-star that would only be available when her featured “Auric Blaze” banner was one of the wishes during a Genshin phase, miHoYo surprised players by revealing that she would follow in the five-star Dendro Bow character Tighnari’s footsteps and also join the standard banner once her initial debut run has come to an end. While Tighnari joining the permanent “Wanderlust Invocation” made sense since no other character of his element type is on it yet, Dehya’s addition is more confusing since Diluc is already on there.

Regardless, miHoYo is moving forward with this decision which means that players can choose to wish on Dehya while she is a featured character with an increased drop rate or instead hope that they lose a 50/50 in the future and obtain her then. Dehya’s unique skillset calls for careful consideration when it comes to choosing which weapon she should wield in battle because she needs a claymore that can both complement and amplify her skillset.

What’s the best weapon for Dehya in Genshin Impact?

Although Dehya’s skills sometimes cause her to utilize her fists instead of her claymore in battle, the statistics of the damage that she deals are always based on the weapon that she wields just as is also the case with the four-star Anemo Catalyst character Shikanoin Heizou. Generally, players should be seeking a powerful claymore with abilities that are focused on elemental powers, damage output, and critical statistics.

All of the weapon statistics are discussed at the lowest possible level which means that players will see their effects become even more impressive as they work on ascending and refining them.

Best five-star claymores for Dehya in Genshin Impact

Just as five-star characters are built to exceed the skillset of four-star characters, so too are five-star weapons built to far surpass four-star weapons. This means that it is quite crucial that players equip Dehya with a five-star weapon to ensure that they are maximizing her potential.

Beacon of the Reed Sea

As always, the arrival of a new five-star character also brings a signature weapon designed specifically for them. For Dehya, this signature weapon is the five-star Beacon of the Reed Sea claymore.

When the wielder’s elemental skill strikes an enemy, the “Desert Watch” ability causes their attack to be raised by 20 percent for eight seconds afterward. After taking damage, the wielder of this claymore will have their attack increased by 20 percent for eight seconds.

Both of these effects may be activated regardless of whether the character wielding this weapon is active on the battlefield. The character that wields this weapon will also be granted a 32 percent increase in health points when they are not protected by a shield.

The Beacon of the Reed Sea also comes with buildable critical rate which is an important static for any character but is especially crucial for a primary damage dealer like Dehya.

Redhorn Stonethresher

Although this claymore is actually the signature weapon of the five-star Geo Claymore character Arataki Itto, it is also an excellent option for Dehya. The “Gokadaiou Otogibanashi” signature ability of this weapon increases defense by 28 percent. Normal and charged attack damage will also be increased by 40 percent of defense.

Dehya has relatively low health points just as most claymore characters do which makes building both her health and defense critical to ensuring that she stays alive on the battlefield. This weapon is a great option because the more defense Dehya has, which benefits her greatly on its own, the stronger her normal and charged attacks become.

As important as defense is in Genshin, it is quite hard to rationalize focusing on it when much stronger options, such as critical statistics or elemental damage, exist. Thus, Redhorn Stonethresher is the perfect middle ground since it rewards players with a higher damage output through certain abilities based on how much defense they have.

The Redhorn Stonethresher also comes with buildable critical damage which makes it an incredibly well-rounded weapon. Equipping Dehya with this claymore will grant her defense, more normal and charged attack damage, and an increase to her critical rate which is much more than most other weapons are capable of.

Wolf’s Gravestone

One of the best claymores for any character focused on dishing out damage is Wolf’s Gravestone. This is the best choice for Diluc, another five-star Pyro Claymore character, which means that this weapon has been tried and tested for another character with a somewhat similar skillset.

The “Wolfish Tracker” ability of this weapon increases attack by 20 percent. When the wielder of this weapon hits an enemy that has less than 30 percent of their health points left, they will then grant an attack increase of 40 percent for the entire party. This attack increase will last for 12 seconds and may be activated again once every 30 seconds.

Wolf’s Gravestone comes with buildable attack which is a solid static for any character focused on damage dealing and thus works well with Dehya’s skillset.

Best four-star claymores for Dehya in Genshin Impact

Obtaining five-star weapons can be just as difficult as obtaining five-star characters and oftentimes is even more difficult. Thus, players can also always consider utilizing a solid four-star weapon until they are able to obtain a better five-star one.

Serpent Spine

The Serpent Spine claymore comes with a precarious balancing act, but if players can learn to master it, this is an extremely powerful choice. This weapon has a learning curve somewhat similar to the five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao or the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao’s health-draining skillset.

The “Wavesplitter” ability of Serpent Spine causes the wielder to deal six percent more damage and take three percent more damage for every four seconds that they are on the battlefield. This can stack up to five times and won’t reset when the wielder leaves the battlefield but will drop one stack when the wielder does take damage.

Serpent Spine also comes with a buildable critical rate statistic which is perfect for enhancing Dehya’s damage-dealing skillset.

The Bell

The “Rebellious Guardian” ability of this weapon grants the wielder a shield that will then absorb up to 20 percent of the wielder’s health points in damage after they have taken damage. The shield will last for 10 seconds or until it is broken.

A new shield can be created with these effects once every 45 seconds. When the wielder of this weapon is protected by a shield, they are granted a 12 percent increase to their damage.

The Bell comes with the secondary statistic of buildable health points which is great for a claymore character like Dehya that comes with low health. This weapon also absorbs damage based on the wielder’s maximum health points which means that players will be able to eliminate more damage as they upgrade this weapon on Dehya. Ultimately, this will make her an even stronger damage dealer.

Blackcliff Slasher

Another excellent option for Dehya is the Blackcliff Slasher. This weapon has the “Press the Advantage” ability that increases attack by 12 percent for 30 seconds after the wielder has vanquished an enemy. This ability may stack up to three times and each individual stack is calculated separately from the rest.

Blackcliff Slasher comes with buildable critical damage. This is one of the best statistics to build for Dehya since it will increase her damage output and make her more effective at vanquishing foes.

Dehya’s debut banner run will begin on March 1 and she will be available as a featured five-star with an increased drop rate on her “Auric Blaze” banner for about three weeks for the first half of Version 3.5. When the second half of the update begins, she will then move into the permanent “Wanderlust Invocation” standard banner as the latest member of the five-star pool there.

During her featured banner run, the five-star Electro Polearm character Cyno will also be available with an increased drop rate. This means that players will need to consider the Pyro and Electro character carefully to make the decision of which recruit they want to wish on.