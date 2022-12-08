When completing various tasks, puzzles and quests in Inazuma, Genshin Impact players will collect many rewards, including Electro Sigils.

Similarly to Mondstadt and Liyue, the Sigils from Inazuma can be an effective way to buy rare items in the Souvenir Shop. To unlock the shop, however, you’ll have to offer a certain number of Sigils to the Sacred Sakura Tree, located in Narukami Island.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You’ll need to reach the maximum level with the Sacred Sakura Tree to unlock Inazuma’s Souvenir Shop and access its limited items. In addition, you’ll unlock various rewards for reaching a high level, such as some precious Shrine of Depths Keys.

Here are the fastest ways to get Electro Sigils in Genshin Impact‘s Inazuma region.

Fastest ways to farm Electro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Pretty much everything you do in Inazuma will grant you seals. But to max out the Sacred Sakura Tree level, you’ll need to give it a total of 1,250 Electro Sigils. So you better prioritize the most efficient ways to get them to reach that objective quickly.

Collect Electroculus and upgrade the Statue of the Seven

Collecting Electroculus is useful to get a great number of rewards, by upgrading the Statue of the Seven from the region. You can get 60 Primogems for each level, as well as Shrine of the Depths keys, and Electro Sigils:

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Five Electro Sigils from level two to four

10 Electro Sigils from level five to seven

15 Electro Sigils from level eight to 10 (max level)

Clear Unique Domains

Most of the game’s Domains can be completed several times a day to get rewards using Resin. The rewards change every day and are often artifacts or weapon-ascending items. But others are one-time completions. Clearing them will give you five sigils each, 25 in total, as there are five of them in the region.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Moshiri Kara

Palace in a Pool

Formation Estate

Shakkei Pavilion

Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates

Opening Luxurious Chests

Opening Chests is another way to get Electro Sigils, but it’s not very effective, as it gives one to four sigils per chest (depending on its rarity). You can, however, target Luxurious Chests and get four Electro Sigils each.

There are 23 Luxurious Chests scattered in Inazuma, which means you can get a total of 92 Electro Sigils out of them. You can see their locations on this interactive map.

Complete quests and puzzles

Completing quests and puzzles in the area are other ways to get closer to the completion of your objective. You must clear pretty much all the content linked to Inazuma to reach the maximum level with the Sacred Sakura Tree, so overall, nothing should be avoided on your way.

Clearing quests, guiding seelies, completing the various puzzles and unlocking secret areas are all part of the process.