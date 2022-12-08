There are many rewards to find in the various regions of Genshin Impact. Inazuma is no exception. It counts many kinds of rewards scattered in the region’s islands.
The most valuable chests in the area are blocked behind a wall instead of a puzzle and require a special key to be opened. They are located inside the Shrine of Depths and require keys that can be collected by completing quests and puzzles.
There are 10 Inazuma Shrine of Depths, and the same number of keys to collect in Genshin Impact. They are pretty straightforward to get, contrary to those from Mondstadt and Liyue—but it’s still a long grind. Here’s how to get all keys and rewards from all Shrines in the region.
How to get all Inazuma Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact
- Complete the Archon quest chapter II, Act II: “Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow.”
- It’s the second Chapter from Inazuma and required to reach at least Adventure Rank 30 to be unlocked.
- It includes the questlines named “Amidst Stormy Judgment” and “In the Name of the Resistance”.
- Unlock levels of the Statue of the Seven.
- One key is offered for upgrading it to level two.
- One key is offered for upgrading it to level four.
- One key is offered for upgrading it to level six.
- One key is offered for upgrading it to level eight.
- One key is offered for upgrading it to level 10.
- Unlock Sacred Sakura’s Favor levels by offering the tree Electro Sigils.
- Upgrade it to level eight.
- Upgrade it to level 18.
- Upgrade it to level 28.
- Upgrade it to level 38.