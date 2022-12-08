You'll have to complete the main story, get all Electroculus, and more.

There are many rewards to find in the various regions of Genshin Impact. Inazuma is no exception. It counts many kinds of rewards scattered in the region’s islands.

The most valuable chests in the area are blocked behind a wall instead of a puzzle and require a special key to be opened. They are located inside the Shrine of Depths and require keys that can be collected by completing quests and puzzles.

There are 10 Inazuma Shrine of Depths, and the same number of keys to collect in Genshin Impact. They are pretty straightforward to get, contrary to those from Mondstadt and Liyue—but it’s still a long grind. Here’s how to get all keys and rewards from all Shrines in the region.

How to get all Inazuma Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse