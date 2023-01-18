Where to find Sand Grease Pupas: Best locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Patch 3.4 brought new characters to the roster, Alhaitham and Yaoyao. It also marked the return of Anemo user Xiao, as well as the new iteration of the yearly Lantern Rite event.

There will be something to discover for all kinds of players, but many will mainly focus on pulling and gearing up the newest five-star character, Alhaitham.

To Ascend him, allowing him to upgrade his levels more, you’ll need a new material called Sand Grease Pupa. Here are the best locations where to find them in Genshin Impact‘s newest Sumeru area, the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Best locations to find Sand Grease Pupas in Genshin Impact

Under the City of the Deceased Domain

Screengrab via MiHoYo

In the Wenut Tunnels, you’ll find many Sand Grease Pupas. Nine of them are gathered in a tunnel you’ll access by investigating a pile of rocks a few steps south of the City of the Deceased Domain.

When investigating the rocks, a platform of sand will fall and you’ll get to a tunnel down the previous one. There, you’ll find one of the region’s new monsters and a Weathered Obelisk puzzle sealing a chest. There are also nine Sand Grease Pupas scattered all around this area.

West of Khaj-Nisut

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Six more of them can be found west of Khaj-Nisut. You’ll discover a puzzle with Anemo pillars and secret paths there. The rocks are scattered a bit further to the West.

In Wadi Al-Majuj

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

You can fight a total of eight Sand Grease Pupas there. You’ll find four of them on the bottom square shown on the map, as well as two and two more on the left and right sides of the other square. They’re simply scattered on the sand, rather than underground.

Wenut tunnels (under The Sands of Al-Azif)

Screengrab via MiHoYo

The final location contains over 24 Pupas to collect. It’s under the Sands of Al-Alzif. You can enter the Wenut Tunnels there by heading under the cliff, southeast of the Teleport Waypoint shown at the left of the map.

Then, you’ll find a dozen Pupas scattered around the Setekh Wenut boss. To find the east pupas, enter the hallway where a Seelie is waiting for you to guide it. Guide it through the hallway. At the place where a cross is put on the map, you’ll fall to a lower level of tunnels if you run in the middle of the hallway, so be careful.

After the small area with the time trial, that’s where the sand will collapse if you step on it. Stop guiding the Seelie, because it will head to the lower level. Run on the sides of the hallway instead and pick the Pupas up before running back to the trap. It will lead you to the same location shown above, under the Domain City of the Deceased area with the other Pupas and the Electro scorpion.