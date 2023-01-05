Alhaitham Farming Guide: Best ways to farm Alhaitham level up, talent, and ascension materials for Genshin Impact 3.4

After a lengthy wait, the third playable five-star Dendro character is finally about to make his official debut in Genshin Impact. Alhaitham will arrive in Teyvat in Version 3.4 of Genshin which means that any player hoping to add the Dendro character to their roster will want to get to work gathering all of his required materials as soon as possible.

The Dendro character first leaked in July 2022 alongside a whole cast of Sumeru characters and fans have been eagerly waiting to add him to their rosters since. Players have come across him numerous times in their Sumeru adventures but have thus far been unable to attain the character.

Luckily, this is about to change when Version 3.4 officially arrives.

Image via miHoYo

Ascending any playable Genshin character is quite a costly task because players will not only need to gather an abundance of resources but also must spend them and then gather even more until they maximize their character’s level at Ascension level 90. While this is a lengthy task, players will find that leveling up their characters is the most important method for maximizing their potential.

Alhaitham farming guide in Genshin Impact

Players will need to work on leveling up their playable characters in two ways. The first is general Ascension, which levels up the character’s overall statistics, and the second is Talents, which focuses on increasing the power of a character’s unique elemental abilities.

All Ascension Materials for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Across all character Ascension levels, players will need a total of 420,000 Mora, 46 Pseudo-Stamens, one Nagadus Emerald Sliver, nine Nagadus Emerald Fragment, nine Nagadus Emerald Chunk, six Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 168 Sand Grease Pupa, 18 Faded Red Satin, 30 Trimmed Red Silk, and 36 Rich Red Brocade.

Image via miHoYo

While this seems like a massive amount of materials, players can slowly ascend Alhaitham as they gather them since each Ascension level requires only some of these assets.

Ascension to level one: Players will need to gather 20,000 Mora, one Nagadus Emerald Sliver, three Sand Grease Pupa, and three Faded Red Satin.

Ascension to level two: Players will need to gather 40,000 Mora, three Nagadus Emerald Fragment, two Pseudo-Stamens, 10 Sand Grease Pupa, and 15 Faded Red Satin.

Ascension to level three: Players will need to gather 60,000 Mora, six Nagadus Emerald Fragment, four Pseudo-Stamens, 20 Sand Grease Pupa, and 12 Trimmed Red Silk.

Ascension to level four: Players will need to gather 80,000 Mora, three Nagadus Emerald Chunks, eight Pseudo-Stamens, 30 Sand Grease Pupa, and 18 Trimmed Red Silk.

Ascension to level five: Players will need to gather 100,000 Mora, six Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12 Pseudo-Stamens, 45 Sand Grease Pupa, and 12 Rich Red Brocade.

Ascension to level six: Players will need to gather 120,000 Mora, six Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20 Pseudo-Stamens, 60 Sand Grease Pupa, and 24 Rich Red Brocade.

Where to get Nagadus Emerald in Genshin Impact

Each of the seven unique elements in Genshin has a specific jewel associated with it. The Dendro jewel that Alhaitham requires is Nagadus Emerald which comes in four variants.

Nagadus Emerald Sliver: This is the two-star rarity version of this resource.

This is the two-star rarity version of this resource. Nagadus Emerald Fragment: This is the three-star rarity version of this resource.

This is the three-star rarity version of this resource. Nagadus Emerald Chunk: This is the four-star rarity version of this resource.

This is the four-star rarity version of this resource. Nagadus Emerald Gemstone: This is the five-star rarity version of this resource.

Image via miHoYo

While many materials are only obtainable through one method, Nagadus Emerald can be collected by players in a variety of ways.

Normal and Weekly bosses: Players can obtain this material by taking on different elite enemies. Normal bosses: Nagadus Emerald can be obtained from the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom. Weekly bosses: Nagadus Emerald has no weekly bosses yet, but some are likely to arrive in the future since Dendro is still a fairly new playable element in Genshin.

Players can obtain this material by taking on different elite enemies. Alchemy: The Alchemy function allows players to convert other kinds of gems into Nagadus Emeralds. Because Nagadus Emerald is currently the most difficult gem to obtain, this is an excellent option for players struggling to gather this resource. Alchemy can be performed at any crafting bench by combining any gem with Dust of Azoth.

The Alchemy function allows players to convert other kinds of gems into Nagadus Emeralds. Because Nagadus Emerald is currently the most difficult gem to obtain, this is an excellent option for players struggling to gather this resource. Alchemy can be performed at any crafting bench by combining any gem with Dust of Azoth. Crafting: All levels of Nagadus Emerald except for the Gemstone level can be combined at any crafting bench to create higher-level versions of this material.

All levels of Nagadus Emerald except for the Gemstone level can be combined at any crafting bench to create higher-level versions of this material. Parametric Transformer: Players can utilize this unique device to convert any item into something else. What players will relieve is random so this is simply a game of luck but is still a decent option for players looking to work at every method possible. The Parametric Transformer can be obtained by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest.

Players can utilize this unique device to convert any item into something else. What players will relieve is random so this is simply a game of luck but is still a decent option for players looking to work at every method possible. The Parametric Transformer can be obtained by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest. Special events: The unique events that arrive in Genshin usually come with special rewards that players can obtain. Some events have shops that allow players to spend the unique currency specific to the event, and Ascension Gems are one of the most common items within these shops. Thus, players should keep an eye on any events that arrive and check every shop to see if participating in the event will help them gather Nagadus Emerald.

Some methods for obtaining other gems, such as purchasing them from Souvenir Shops, are not currently available for Nagadus Emerald. However, they may be added in the future as Teyvat continues to expand and evolve.

Image via miHoYo

Where to get Pseudo-Stamens in Genshin Impact

This is a new material, arriving alongside Alhaitham in the Version 3.4 update. It will be obtainable by fighting the Setekh Wenut boss located in the new desert region expansion arriving in this update.

Where to get Sand Grease Pupa in Genshin Impact

The second material required for ascending Alhaitham also isn’t available quite yet but will arrive once Version 3.4 is released. Sand Grease Pupa is a Sumeru local specialty obtained from the desert where Quicksand Eels breed. Players will thus be able to find them around the desert regions of Sumeru and especially in Wenut Tunnels.

Where to get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact

One of the few reduces that players can already start farming for Alhaitham is the various levels of Faded Red Satin, which comes in three varieties.

Faded Red Satin: This is the one-star version of this resource.

This is the one-star version of this resource. Trimmed Red Silk: This is the two-star version of this resource

This is the two-star version of this resource Rich Red Brocade: This is the three-star version of this resource

This resource is available in abundance all around Sumeru, with many excellent spots to find the Eremites that drop them.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

All Talent Materials for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Talents focus on the specific elemental abilities of the playable characters, raising their overall effectiveness once ascended. Raising Talents is perhaps the most costly aspect of character ascension but is well worth the cost.

To fully raise any one of Alhaitham’s Talents, players will need a total of 1,652,500 Mora, three Teachings of Ingenuity, 21 Guide to Ingenuity, 38 Philosophies of Ingenuity, six Faded Red Satin, 22 Trimmed Red Silk, 31 Rich Red Brocade, one Crown of Insight, and six Mirror of Mushin.

Where to get Teachings of Ingenuity in Genshin Impact

Players can obtain all three levels of this material, which are Teachings of Ingenuity, Guide to Ingenuity, and Philosophies of Ingenuity, from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru. This resource is only available in this Domain on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

Where to get Mirror of Mushin in Genshin Impact

This resource is exclusively available by taking on Scaramouche in the Joururi Workshop weekly boss battle. Players will obtain this randomly, which means they may instead receive another unique drop they do not want. If this is the case, players can take one of the unique drops from this fight and convert it with one Dream Solvent at any crafting station into the desired Mirror of Mushin.

Image via miHoYo

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

Genshin’s most exclusive and difficult resource to obtain is the Crown of Insight. As of January 2023, only 29 of them have ever been available for players to collect. This means that it is impossible to level up all character talents and that players must spend this resource very carefully.