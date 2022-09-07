How to get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact 3.0

Gathering materials to raise characters’ abilities is an essential aspect of gameplay in Genshin Impact. Every character requires a unique set of materials, which means that players will regularly have to scour the grand world of Teyvat for said materials as well as for the foes who drop the required loot.

One resource that players may find themselves needing for Sumeru characters is the various levels of Faded Red Satin. This Ascension Material comes in three varieties, which are Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade.

Each level of this Ascension Material is dropped by Eremites, but some require higher levels of the foe to have a chance of being dropped. What levels are required for each level of this Ascension Material is as follows.

Faded Red Satin can be dropped by all levels of Eremites.

can be dropped by all levels of Eremites. Trimmed Red Silk can be dropped by level 40 or higher Eremites.

can be dropped by level 40 or higher Eremites. Rich Red Brocade can be dropped by level 60 or higher Eremites.

Who are the Eremites in Genshin Impact?

The Eremites are an enemy group that hails from the desert region of Sumeru. They can be distinguished from other foes by their various red silk accessories, which are also the loot that they drop.

Dehya, who is expected to become a playable character at some point in the future and who players have run into in the main storyline quest, is an Eremite. Generally, they are mercenaries for hire who travel around Teyvat to conduct their business.

The Eremites are also composed of many factions. Each faction has its own set of rules and beliefs that the entire faction must live by. While each faction has its own set of rules, Eremites are also allowed to travel between various factions as they see fit.

Not all Eremites are bad, as is evidenced by Dehya. But the Eremites that players come across in the wild are enemies and thus will always be hostile. Players will need to eliminate the Eremite to obtain Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade.

Where to get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact

Because the Eremites are only found across Sumeru in Genshin Impact, players are only able to find Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in the Dendro region.

Around the hills and paths by Yazadaha Pool

One of the best farming spots for gathering Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade is the unnamed area to the left of Yazadaha Pool. Players will find many Eremites along the paths through this area as well as in the hills that surround the paths.

Around Yasna Monument

The area around Yasna Monument is a great farming location for players looking to take out many Eremite at once. They are particularly clumped up in these areas, which means that players will be able to gather a lot of Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade from these areas.

Near The Palace of Alcazarzaray

The area situated to the right of The Palace of Alcazarzaray has a few groups of Eremite. Each group is a bit small, but because they are fairly close together, these locations are still worth visiting for any player looking to gather as much of the Ascension Material as possible.

Around the outskirts of Apam Woods

Both the left and right areas around Apam Woods have a decent clumping of Eremite. This makes these two areas solid farming locations for players looking to take on as many foes as possible.

Players who travel to all of these locations and are still seeking more Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade can also try utilizing their Adventurer’s Journal. To use this helpful method, players can open their Adventurer’s Journal, select the “enemies” page, and scroll around until they find the Eremites on the list.

After finding this foe on the list players should then click the “navigate” button. Genshin will then continuously route them to Eremite until they have eliminated all of them. Luckily, the foe will later respawn around 12 hours after they have been vanquished.