Genshin Impact players will find all kinds of unique loot and resources while exploring the world of Teyvat. With so many different currencies and item types, it can sometimes be confusing when trying to figure out what exactly you are meant to do with each one of them.

One currency that players may find as they explore Sumeru is Dendro Sigils. These are round green sigils that have the Dendro element symbol on them.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Although each region has had its own specific version of sigils, the way that players could spend them has varied. Mondstadt’s Anemo Sigils and Liyue’s Geo Sigils could only be spent at Mondstadt’s souvenir shop while Inazuma’s Electro Sigils could only be used both at a shop after first using them to level up a tree. Thus, players might be somewhat unsure of what they are supposed to do with Sumeru’s Dendro Sigils.

Luckily, players who are familiar with the Sacred Sakura at the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma will understand exactly how Dendro Sigils work. The process is identical to collecting and spending Electro Sigils in Inazuma.

How to get Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Dendro Sigils can be collected in a variety of ways but will only ever be found in the region of Sumeru in Genshin Impact. The ways that Dendro Sigils can be found are as follows.

Dendro Sigils can be found by unlocking and opening chests that are scattered throughout the wild in Sumeru.

that are scattered throughout the wild in Sumeru. Dendro Sigils may be obtained as rewards for leveling up the Statues of Seven that are found around Sumeru.

that are found around Sumeru. Dendro Sigils can be received as one-time Domain completion rewards for completing Domains in Sumeru.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to use Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Dendro Sigils are described as “a sign of recognition from the trees, grass, and flowers in Sumeru.”

They can thus be spent at the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru to earn rewards back from the forest that granted them to players in the first place. The Tree of Dreams can be found Northeast of Vanarana, but unlocking the Tree of Dreams requires players to fulfill a few prerequisites before it can be accessed.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Once players have unlocked the Tree of Dreams, they will then be able to give it Dendro Sigils to receive precious rewards for their hard work.

Rewards for spending Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Each time the Tree of Dreams is leveled up, players will receive one new unique reward alongside a few repeated ones. Players must gather a total of 35 Dendro Sigils for each level up.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level one grants one Fragile Resin , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level two grants two Aquaint Fate , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level three grants two Philosophies of Admonition , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level four grants one Midlander Sword Billet , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level five grants one Crown of Insight , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level six grants two Philosophies of Ingenuity , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level seven grants two Aquaint Fate , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level eight grants one Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level nine grants two Philosophies of Praxis , 200 Adventure Experience , 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore , and 50,000 Mora .

grants , , , and . Spending 35 Dendro Sigils to reach level 10 grants two Intertwined Fate, 200 Adventure Experience, 10 Mystical Enchantment Ore, and 50,000 Mora.

All of these rewards then repeat for levels 11 to 20 of the Tree of Dreams except for the 14th level, which changes from one Midlander Sword Billet to one Midlander Claymore Billet.