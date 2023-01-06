Here’s a breakdown of Genshin Impact’s 3.4 update

Players will have a new Sumeru area to discover, and an event in older Inazuma and Liyue regions.

Players are gearing up for Genshin Impact‘s next Major update named “The Exquisite Night Chimes,” which is coming to the game in a few weeks.

Its full details were revealed in a livestream earlier today, with MiHoYo developers giving insight into how the content was designed and what’s coming to the game. They also gave away time-limited Primogem codes during short breaks.

The livestream lasted over 40 minutes, and there’s much to unpack. Here is a breakdown of what’s to come in Patch 3.4 on Genshin Impact.

Related: The desert’s dangers: upcoming 3.4 Sumeru area will challenge Genshin Impact players

What to expect in the 3.4 Patch

Alhaitham and Yaoyao as new characters

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Alhaitham is the next five-star character to join the roster. Players already encountered him in the game, when he saved the Traveler from frauds who called him the “deranged Akademiya lunatic.” In reality, he’s one of the brightest minds of the institution.

As a playable character, he’ll wield a sword and will feature smart abilities to deceive his enemies and support his allies. Alhaitham will use the Dendro element, in a similar way to Yaoyao.

On the other side, Yaoyao will be a four-star character using a Spear. She’s described as a friend of animals and plants, asking for their help to defeat her enemies.

In addition, the second phase will insert reruns of Hu Tao and Yelan. Many players have been waiting for a long time to get Hu Tao again, which didn’t appear in a banner for over a year.

New weapon: Light of Foliar Incision

Screengrab via MiHoYo

This five-star sword will appear in the Weapon Event Wish of the update.Not much has been disclosed about its stats and special effects, but it might suit Alhaitham’s playstyle, since it will be introduced alongside the swordsman.

According to previous leaks, this weapon will feature Crit Rate increases, and damage boost using Normal Attacks featuring Elemental damage. It will require materials from the new boss to be enhanced.

New Sumeru area: the Desert of Hadramaveth

Screengrab via MiHoYo

The borders of Sumeru are going to be further expanded in Patch 3.4 by introducing the Desert of Hadramaveth. It will feature more ruins to explore and tribes to discover, as well as raging sandstorms players will have to navigate. Here is a full breakdown of this area.

Rite of Lanterns event

Screengrab via MiHoYo

This event will encompass many different minigames, such as a platformer, a race, a minigame featuring beetles as playable fighters, and a web event. There are going to be many phases succeeding each other during the Rite of Lanterns.

Players will be able to earn many Primogems by completing those activities, as well as two skins for Lisa and Kamisato Ayaka.

A free four-star character from Liyue, the region where festivities will mainly take place, will also be freely given to players. They’ll be able to take the character of their choosing.

Among all information featured in the 3.4 Special Program, the release date was sorely missing. It’s expected to be introduced to live servers around mid-January, but the precise date has not yet been confirmed.