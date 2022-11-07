There are many characters to collect and gear up in Genshin Impact, and more are introduced every month to the game.

Alhaitham is one of the characters who will release in the game one day, although it’s unclear when it’ll happen. The players who have completed most of the game’s story already have encountered him, as he’s part of Chapter Three from Archon quests. Who is he and what do we know about him as an upcoming playable character?

Here’s everything we know about Alhaitham in Genshin Impact.

Who is Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

Alhaitham was seen as an NPC in Chapter Three of Archon quests and was also included in Sumeru teasers as an upcoming playable character. In the game’s lore, he’s the scientist from the Sumeru Akademiya who created the seed of Sumeru. He also serves as a scribe.

He has tight links with Tighnari and Kaveh, another upcoming character players don’t know much about for the time being. He has grey hair with turquoise highlights.

He wears a black cape, although it’s unclear which features he will keep as a playable character since his game model has yet to be revealed. If you want an idea of his personality, here is the list of the voice actors for the upcoming character.

What will be Alhaitham’s gameplay?

Alhaitham was clearly shown wielding a sword in Sumeru promotional videos, so even if it’s not confirmed, there’s a high chance he’ll be wielding this weapon in Genshin Impact.

Since he’s from Sumeru and he has green fighting artifacts in the videos, players can assume he will use the Dendro element, which is linked to the region.

This information aside, very little has been revealed about his gameplay. It’s still unclear what will be his talents and abilities, as well as his materials and his rarity.

When will Alhaitham release in Genshin Impact?

It’s still unclear when the character will join the roster of playable characters in Genshin Impact. But since he’s from Sumeru, he’ll likely be part of the Sumeru updates and will join the game before the next region is revealed.

Alhaitham hasn’t been included in the latest roadmap, meaning he likely won’t release until sometime in 2023.