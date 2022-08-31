Who are the voice actors for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

One of Genshin Impact’s most anticipated upcoming Sumeru characters is Alhaitham, a tall Dendro male character who is expected to become playable at some point during one of the future waves of the Version 3.0 updates.

Image via miHoYo

In Genshin Impact’s massive roster of over 50 playable characters, only around 15 are male while the rest are all female. While miHoYo has certainly been releasing male playable characters more often, as is evidenced by the very recent addition of the five-star Dendro Bow character Tighnari and the less recent but still fairly new addition of four-star Anemo Catalyst character Shikanoin Heizou, Genshin players are always excited for more.

Alhaitham was first uncovered in June 2022 when his name was unknown and he was likened to Su, a character from another game by miHoYo called Honkai Impact 3rd. Only pieces of what the character looked like had been discovered at this time, but even then, leaks were fairly certain that he would be a playable Dendro character released at some point during one of the Sumeru updates.

Image via miHoYo

Later, in July 2022, Alhaitham resurfaced once more. His full model was leaked alongside a full cast of Sumeru characters and it was officially confirmed that he would be Dendro thanks to his fully visible Dendro Vision.

Some information about Alhaitham is certain, such as that he is a Dendro character since his Dendro Vision can be seen in all official promotional material miHoYo has teased him in as well as on his character when players meet him in Sumeru. Other information is unknown, such as if he is a four-star or five-star character, although leaks heavily believe that he will be a five-star. Although Alhaitham is not playable yet, most information uncovered hints that he will eventually become a playable Dendro character that players can recruit.

Image via miHoYo

What weapon the Dendro character will wield is also currently unknown, although his appearance in a promotional video that miHoYo shared teasing Sumeru suggests that he may wield a sword since this is the weapon he has in the video. Promotional material has been misleading before, though, so players won’t really know for sure until Alhaitham is officially announced as a playable character.

Alhaitham voice actors in Genshin Impact

Japanese voice actor: Yūichirō Umehara

The Japanese voice actor for Alhaitham is Yūichirō Umehara. Some of Yūichirō Umehara’s most notable work includes voicing Goro/Gorou in Darling in the Franxx, Ira in Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Seiya Ryuuguuin in Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious.

English voice actor: Unknown

Even though the Dendro character appears in Archon quests that launched with the Sumeru update, the English voice actor for Alhaitham has yet to be announced.